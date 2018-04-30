RSF Art Guild exhibit now on display at Rancho Santa Fe Library

Thyme in the Ranch by Adela Peterson Courtesy

The Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild has a new exhibit, The Artist's Pallette, at the Rancho Santa Fe Library which will be held until July 24. The library is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

Watercolor, acrylic, and oil paintings of landscapes, seascapes, cityscapes, still life, animal portraits and many more are currently hanging in the Media Room of the library.

The reception for the new exhibit will be held May 24, from 5-7 p.m. in the Guild room of the Rancho Santa Fe Library. This is open to the public. Additional paintings will be brought to the library for exhibition and sale during the reception.