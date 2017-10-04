Oct. 5: Event briefs

Del Mar International Horse Show The Del Mar International Horse Show returns to Del Mar from Oct. 11- Oct. 29 at the Del Mar Horsepark, located at 14550 El Camino Real, Del Mar, 92014. Known for its incredible atmosphere and exciting competition, the Del Mar International Horse Show encompasses multiple weeks of world-class show jumping, which attracts an elite field of internationally recognized horses and riders. The Del Mar International Horse Show is part of the prestigious Longines FEI World Cup Jumping North American League, hosting one of only seven World Cup Qualifiers on the West Coast of North America. The Longines FEI World Cup Jumping Del Mar attracts Olympic veterans and world class athletes, competing head to head for a spot in the World Cup Finals. Visit jumpdelmar.com Dia del Sol luncheon/fashion show benefit The Beach & Country Guild’s 48th annual Dia del Sol luncheon, “Moulin Rouge,” will be held at the luxurious Fairmont Grand Del Mar on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The day’s festivities will include a silent and live auction, children’s and adult fashion shows, a gourmet lunch and more. Proceeds from the event benefit United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego (ucpsd.org). For tickets and more information, visit beachandcountry.org Casa De Amparo benefit at Mille Fleurs A Holiday Fashion Show & Luncheon will be held Oct. 31 at Mille Fleurs in Rancho Santa Fe from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The Holiday Fashion show and luncheon features exclusive fashion selected by Maggie Bobileff. All proceeds raised at the Holiday Fashion Show & Luncheon will benefit Casa de Amparo, which has a mission “to support those affected by and at risk of child abuse and neglect, through a range of programs and services that promote healing, growth, and healthy relationships,” according to its website. Visit casadeamparo.org/holidayfashionshow La Jolla Art & Wine Festival The La Jolla Art & Wine Festival will be held Saturday Oct. 7, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., in the heart of the La Jolla Village, on Girard Ave. Entry is free. The event features a weekend of fine art, delectable wines, craft beers, scrumptious food, and live music. All profits raised benefit underfunded programs such as art, music, science, physical education, technology, and on-site medical care at La Jolla public elementary and middle schools. Visit ljawf.com Moonlight Beach Bash Moonlight Beach Bash, Encinitas’s coolest beach party of the year, hits the sand on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 3-6 p.m. Free. All are welcome. Moonlight Beach Bash brings together art, music, dance, food, fun and beach culture, all the ingredients to have an awesome time at Encinitas’ most popular tourist destination, Moonlight Beach. For more information, visit EncinitasParksandRec.com, call 760-633-2740 or email encinitasparksandrec@encinitasca.gov. Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show Get ready to discover a treasure trove of arts and crafts by the sea when the Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show comes to the Del Mar Fairgrounds Oct. 13-15, featuring 24,000 handmade originals from hundreds of artists. As the west coast’s largest and most prestigious indoor showcase, the Harvest Festival creates a mega shopping experience for all ages with live entertainment, strolling performers, demonstrations, contests, and an interactive Kidzone. Visit harvestfestival.com Teen Penning Event Oct. 14 Don’t miss an evening of excitement and thrills on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. at Del Mar Fairgrounds. Put on your jeans and western boots and join in the fun. Friends of San Pasqual Academy is organizing a Team Penning Event to benefit the foster teens of San Pasqual Academy. What is Team Penning? This is a very exciting and fun activity to watch that involves horses, western riders and cows. It is a timed competition, where a team of three riders on horses attempt to put three of the same numbered cows in a pen. The team that does this the fastest wins. General admission tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for children, 12 and under, which can be purchased the day of the event at the Box Office. Visit friendsofsanpasqualacademy.org Art Rhythm & Wine Festival at The Forum Carlsbad The Forum Carlsbad and West Coast Artists present the Third Annual Art Rhythm & Wine Festival to be held at The Forum Carlsbad on Saturday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. This free, juried show will feature more than 50 exceptional artists and craftsmen offering high quality original artwork from throughout the Western United States. Complementing the art show, the event will also feature a wine garden with a variety of quality wines for sale and food will also be available for purchase. Non-stop live bands and a DJ will perform throughout the festival including the Clay Colton Band, The Mar Del Boys and The Jazz Pigs. The Forum Carlsbad is located at 1923 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad, 92009. Visit theforumcarlsbad.com or ArtRhythmAndWineFestival.com. 760-479-0166 ‘Alzheimer’s San Diego presents Memory Loss 101’ Church of the Nativity, Mental Health Ministry is hosting “Alzheimer’s San Diego presents Memory Loss 101” Thursday, Oct. 12, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Church of the Nativity, 6309 El Apajo Road, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. Learn about risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia; Common signs and symptoms of dementia and other forms of memory loss; Resources and support for those with memory loss as well as caregivers. The event is free and open to the public. Visit alzsd.org or call 858-492-4400. ‘Civic Engagement’ at AAUW event Mary Thompson and Martha Cox, well-known League of Women Voters presenters on civil discourse, will discuss Civic Engagement at the October meeting of the American Association of University Women Del Mar-Leucadia branch, on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon. This may be one of the most valuable talks you attend this year as we all strive to discuss issues in a nonpartisan, civil manner with others of differing beliefs. The public is welcome to attend this free discussion held at the Encinitis Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitis.

Visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or meetup.com/aauwdml ‘Of Mice and Men’ coming to North Coast Rep For its second play of Season 36, North Coast Rep in Solana Beach is reviving John Steinbeck’s classic drama novella-turned play, Of Mice and Men. The play electrified the opening night audience at the Music Box Theatre in 1937. Now, 80 years later, the story of these two iconic figures, Lenny and George, continues to be part of the country’s collective imagination — a tale of friendship in a world of solitude that is sustained by illusory dreams. Of Mice and Men previews begin Wednesday, Oct. 18. Opening Night is Saturday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m. The show runs through Nov. 12. There will be a special talkback on Friday, Oct. 27, with the cast and artistic director. Visit northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets. Mama’s Kitchen Bake Sale fundraiser Many of San Diego’s top pastry chefs, caterers and bakeries will donate hundreds of traditional Thanksgiving pies for the 2017 Mama’s Pie in the Sky Thanksgiving Bake Sale. The fundraiser, now in its 13th year, benefits Mama’s Kitchen, a community-driven organization that provides nutrition services improving the lives of women, men and children vulnerable to hunger due to HIV, cancer or other critical illnesses. In 2016, the fundraiser was the biggest and most successful to date, netting more than $116,500 through pie sales and event sponsorships for the organization. This year, the non-profit hopes to surpass that goal raising $134,000 to fund more than 37,000 meals. Sales begin Oct. 9 and continue through Nov. 19, 2017. Pie flavors are pumpkin, traditional apple, pecan and Dutch apple, and are available for just $25 each. Pies can be purchased online via www.mamaspies.org or by calling 619-233-6262. Restaurants raise funds for breast cancer services Susan G. Komen San Diego (Komen San Diego), the County’s largest funder of free breast cancer services and support, will hold its Fifth Annual Dine Out for the Cure on Thursday, Oct. 12. The community fundraiser will take place at numerous restaurants, bakeries, and coffeehouses across San Diego County. Each restaurant will donate 10 to 25 percent of their sales to support breast health education, breast cancer research, free mammograms, transportation, financial assistance and more. Komen San Diego hopes to raise $35,000 this year, which would equate to providing 105,000 warm meals delivered to local breast cancer patients and their families. Film Festival Oct. 4-8 The San Diego International Film Festival, produced by the San Diego Film Foundation, announced recently that iconic stage and screen actor Sir Patrick Stewart will be the recipient of the Gregory Peck Award for Excellence in Cinema. The award will be presented Oct. 5 at The Variety Night of the Stars Tribute at the Pendry Hotel San Diego in downtown San Diego. Additionally, the festival announced its full lineup of films, including Spotlight, Competition and Short Film sections. Now in its 16th year, the San Diego International Film Festival will run from Oct. 4-8 in San Diego. For more information, visit www.sdfilmfest.com October Native Plant Sale California Native Plant Society-San Diego presents October Native Plant Sale in Balboa Park, Saturday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Open at 9 a.m. to CNPS Members. Memberships available at the door. This event is held during the perfect planting season for those starting or supplementing a native garden. There will be native plants of just about every description from grasses to trees, perennials to annuals, and even some succulents. Visit cnpssd.org Art Glass Guild Annual Fall Show and Sale The Art Glass Guild will host its 2017 Fall Patio Show and Sale Oct. 14-15 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day at Spanish Village Art Center in Balboa Park. This event features more than 30 juried artists exhibiting their creations as attendees stroll the patio in Spanish Village. There will be entertainment for all, including live music, demonstrations featuring torch-work, and glass cutting as well as an area for children and adults to create their own unique mosaic art piece to take home. The event is free to the public and pet friendly. Visit www.artglassguild.com Speaker to present ‘Real Talk’ about Israel, the BDS movement T.E.A.M. (Training and Education about the Middle East) and StandWithUs San Diego will co-host “Real Talk” with Dr. Michael Harris at the Encinitas Public Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. Real Talk is about Israel, the BDS movement, and what’s happening today on college campuses. Harris was one of the founders of the San Francisco Voice for Israel, which became the S.F. StandWithUs chapter, and like T.E.A.M., educates and counters mis-statements about Israel. He is the author of a best-selling book, Winning a Debate with an Israel-Hater. The books will be available for purchase and signing. There is no charge, but RSVP to teamisrael@gmail.com. Gaslight Steampunk Expo Gaslight Steampunk Expo is hosting an all-ages fantasy-themed festival Oct. 6-8 at the Town & Country Resort Hotel in San Diego. Guests of Honor include: Tim Powers, World Fantasy Award-winning author of Last Call and Anubis Gates; LGBT Fine Artist & Illustrator Alex Ferruzca, whose artwork evokes his love of steampunk with classic Disney characters; and local San Diego electrical engineer (retired) and 3D artist Greg Barnhart, who goes by the artist name of Vandegraaff Gearheardt, who uses variety of electronic contraptions to create motion and light activated works of art using Victorian mantle clocks. This year’s theme is “Steam Worlds of Wonder.” Visit gaslightexpo.org Solar and Sunset The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and Sullivan Solar Power will present a free discussion on the importance of alternative energy sources, trends within San Diego County, community-choice energy, and how to navigate the solar industry. The event will be held Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Powerhouse in Del Mar. Free parking options in the neighborhood off Coast Blvd. North of 17th Street, paid parking meters under the L’Auberge Hotel, along Coast Blvd., between 15th and 17th Streets. Questions? Contact Ana Lutz ana@sdrvc.org.