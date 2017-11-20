RSF psychologist focusing on senior wellness

Dr. Alix Landon, Psy.D, of the new Rancho Santa Fe Psychology Practice will host the upcoming presentation “Healthy Aging and the Power of Positive Psychology” on Friday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. at the Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center. During this presentation, guests will learn how to initiate psychological growth by harnessing personal strengths, abilities and wisdom.

“Successful aging occurs when adults have a combination of high cognitive and physical functioning, coupled with engagement in life. Cognitive functioning plays a significant role in one's ability to adapt to the ever-changing demands of everyday life,” Landon said. “Such challenges could be loss of loved ones, financial strain, housing relocation,or medical disability. Recent research has indicated that there is a dynamic relationship between cognitive and physical functioning. Staying alert and keeping physically able are important for healthy aging and maintenance of independence.”

Landon said the healthy aging process can be assisted through the use of positive psychology, which seeks to provide a greater understanding of the strengths and virtues that enable individuals and communities to thrive. Within this framework, life satisfaction and subjective well-being are key determinants of an individual's positive feelings and attitudes about current lifestyle.

“Successful aging is more than just a state of mind, it is a state of being and active engagement,” Landon said.

With her practice, Landon provides treatment for a broad spectrum of psychological disorders. She is committed to the well-being of all her patients and takes the utmost care and time to develop treatment plans that uniquely suit each individual.

Landon was born and raised in Toronto, Canada and graduated from Lehigh University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She went on to earn her doctorate degree in clinical psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology (CSPP). While at CSPP, she earned a specialty certification in chemical dependency.

Landon first gained clinical experience working with children at San Diego Youth Services – Foster Care as a family support counselor and continued her work with youth at The Winston School in Del Mar as a crisis counselor. From there, she made a transition to working with the adult and geriatric populations at Alvarado Parkway Institute, where she completed her post-doctorate fellowship.

Landon can diagnose and devise treatment plans for a multitude of psychiatric illnesses in her office environment that is comforting and healing.

“I’ve spent time with local physicians to understand psychological services that would benefit the Rancho Santa Fe community,” Landon said. “This guided me to provide services such as family, couples and child counseling, sport psychology consultation and drug/alcohol treatment maintenance.”

Landon also offers psychological services to those challenged by their mobility, such as Parkinson’s disease and cognitive impairments, including Alzheimer’s disease. She can travel to those who reside in independent and assisted living facilities.

As a member of the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club, Landon is promoting senior wellness through her role as “Good Samaritan” on the Community Outreach Committee.

“I’m currently working on a project to reconnect Rotary members that are elderly or have become immobile due to medical conditions and are unable to attend club meetings or involve themselves with community service events. My project is to reengage these members through shared/communal meals,” said Landon, noting she is collecting a list of active Rotary members to donate their time, food and families. “By welcoming these elderly or immobile persons into their home to share a meal, my goal is to spread empathy, kindness, hope, and foster connectedness. If this project is successful, it is our goal that the RSF Rotary expands this to the entire Rancho Santa Fe senior community.”

Rancho Santa Fe Psychology Practice is located at 16909 Via de Santa Fe, Suite 204 in Rancho Santa Fe. For more information, visit ranchosantafepsychology.com or call (858) 465-0000.