Adopt a Family hosts 'An Evening for Israel' March 26

Adopt a Family Foundation will be hosting its annual gala “An Evening for Israel” at El Cortez in downtown San Diego on Sunday, March 26 at 6 p.m.

The evening will include cocktails, dinner and a live auction. The night’s keynote speaker will be Denis Charbit, a professor at the Open University of Israel and current visiting scholar at University of California Irvine. CBS News 8 morning anchor Dan Cohen will serve as the master of ceremonies and international singer, songwriter and peace advocate Liel Kolet will provide entertainment with a musical performance.

Adopt a Family Foundation is a local organization which provides financial and emotional support to victims of terror in Israel. The organization strives to provide long-term moral support in addition to material sustenance as well as to forge a sense of unity between the United States and Israel.

Israeli teens were able to explore San Diego last year with their chaperone. (Courtesy)

Last year, thanks to generosity of donors, Adopt a Family was able to host six teenagers from Sderot, Israel. The teenagers spent a week exploring San Diego, kayaking, surfing, hiking and visiting attractions like California Adventure and the USS Midway as well as participating in a soccer tournament at San Diego Jewish Academy.

To learn more about Adopt a Family Foundation please visit adoptafamilyfoundation.org To attend the Gala, tickets are available at aneveningforisrael.eventbrite.com