Adopt a Family hosts 'An Evening for Israel' March 26

Adopt a Family Foundation will be hosting its annual gala “An Evening for Israel” at El Cortez in downtown San Diego on Sunday, March 26 at 6 p.m.
The evening will include cocktails, dinner and a live auction. The night’s keynote speaker will be Denis Charbit, a professor at the Open University of Israel and current visiting scholar at University of California Irvine. CBS News 8 morning anchor Dan Cohen will serve as the master of ceremonies and international singer, songwriter and peace advocate Liel Kolet will provide entertainment with a musical performance.
Adopt a Family Foundation is a local organization which provides financial and emotional support to victims of terror in Israel. The organization strives to provide long-term moral support in addition to material sustenance as well as to forge a sense of unity between the United States and Israel.
Last year, thanks to generosity of donors, Adopt a Family was able to host six teenagers from Sderot, Israel. The teenagers spent a week exploring San Diego, kayaking, surfing, hiking and visiting attractions like California Adventure and the USS Midway as well as participating in a soccer tournament at San Diego Jewish Academy.
To learn more about Adopt a Family Foundation please visit adoptafamilyfoundation.org To attend the Gala, tickets are available at aneveningforisrael.eventbrite.com