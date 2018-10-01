‘Women of 1915’ documentary to make San Diego premiere in Carmel Valley

The poster for “Women of 1915.” Courtesy

The award-winning documentary “Women of 1915” will make its San Diego premiere on Saturday, Oct. 6, at Canyon Crest Academy’s Proscenium Theatre. The event begins with a light reception at 6:15 p.m. in the courtyard of the theatre with the screening at 7 p.m. The filmmaker, Bared Maronian, will be in attendance and available for a question/answer session following the screening. The premiere is presented by the Ladies Society of St. John Garabed Armenian Church of San Diego. Admission is $30 per person and includes the pre-screening reception and post-screening discussion.

“Women of 1915” is an internationally-acclaimed documentary film that unearths the story of the gender that was left behind to experience the worst kind of inhumanity during the Armenian Genocide. Through the movie, the audience learns about the courageous women who defied gender expectations by fighting back with the same raw strength, determination, and resilience that have come to define their generation.

The stories of these women, along with the lasting impact they had on the lives they created and saved, will have viewers feeling both heartbreak and admiration. This masterful presentation about this long-overlooked subject, along with Maronian’s other notable works, has resonated throughout the United States and around the world.

The Armenian community of San Diego will be moving its location from North Park to Carmel Valley in late 2019. The property is located on El Camino Real between Del Mar Heights Rd. and Via del la Valle. When completed, the campus will feature a church sanctuary, elegant social hall, youth center/gymnasium, education/cultural building, heritage park, picnic and meditation spaces, and abundant parking.