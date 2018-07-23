Actor Christopher Knight tapped as honorary chairman for UCP’s September luncheon

Christopher Knight Courtesy

United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego County (UCP) recently announced that in its 35th year of the “Firefighters & Friends” Celebrity Waiters Luncheon, actor Christopher Knight of Brady Bunch fame will be joining in the fun as the Honorary Chairman for 2018.

When asked about his upcoming involvement Knight stated, “I’m honored to have been invited to be a part of this fun and exciting event and to help support the services for people with disabilities throughout the region. I am looking forward to being with everyone at the Coronado Island Marriott come September 21st. Joining ranks with the San Diego City Firefighters, I know it will be a blast!”

“Christopher has been a part of the event before and is a real fan favorite, said UCP’s Executive Director Dave Carucci. We are very excited to have his increased participation.”

Knight was introduced to acting by his actor father at the age of 7, and was cast in the role of Peter Brady on the Brady Bunch, one of TV’s most-watched shows.

In 1988, Knight, a self-described "geek," left acting to pursue a business career in the computer industry. He spent 20 years as an executive in numerous high-tech start-up companies in Silicon Valley.

In 2004, Knight returned to acting and celebrity, appearing on the 4th season of VH1’s Surreal Life and then starred in his own VH1 reality series, My Fair Brady. He was later tapped to host Trivial Pursuit: America Plays, and went on to host Make Me Rich, giving away up to $2.5 million per episode. He has developed Christopher Knight’s Big Cash Game Show, a live game show that travels around America.

Knight stars in Sharknado 6 and recently premiered in Dinner at 5, a new play by Lloyd Schwartz. He continues to be engaged growing Christopher Knight Home, his online brand of indoor and outdoor furniture, and is branching out into other products with the introduction of the Christopher Knight Collection lifestyle brand.