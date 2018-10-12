Torrey Pines, CCA students host SDUHSD candidate forum on Oct. 16

The Torrey Pines High School newspaper the Falconer and Canyon Crest Academy’s Pulse Magazine are hosting a candidates forum for San Dieguito Union High School District’s Area 5 candidates Kristin Gibson, Cheryl James-Ward and Lea Wolf.
The forum will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 7-8:30 p.m. in the Torrey Pines High Lecture Hall.
More chances to hear from the candidates:
- Wednesday, Oct. 17: All candidate forum at Earl Warren Middle School, 6:30 p.m., hosted by the North Coastal Council of PTAs and the Earl Warren PTSA, moderated by the League of Women Voters.
- Thursday, Oct. 18: Area 1 and 3 candidate forum at San Dieguito Academy, 6:30 p.m., hosted by the SDA Mustang