Torrey Pines, CCA students host SDUHSD candidate forum on Oct. 16

The Torrey Pines High School newspaper the Falconer and Canyon Crest Academy’s Pulse Magazine are hosting a candidates forum for San Dieguito Union High School District’s Area 5 candidates Kristin Gibson, Cheryl James-Ward and Lea Wolf.

The forum will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 7-8:30 p.m. in the Torrey Pines High Lecture Hall.

More chances to hear from the candidates: