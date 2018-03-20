March 22: Event briefs

NC Rep presents ‘How the Other Half Loves’

North Coast Repertory Theatre will present the comedy “How the Other Half Loves” April 11-May 6.

Britain’s comic genius, Sir Alan Ayckbourn, has penned a fast-paced and hilariously funny theatrical feast that stands as a classic modern comedy. With the precision of a master chef, Ayckbourn mixes three very different marriages into a pot, simmering with sex, jealousy, and liberally spiced with ingenious stagecraft. Full of clever, razor-sharp dialogue and impeccable split-second timing. Find out why The London Daily Mail called this “a delicious, jolly good show.”

For more information, visit northcoastrep.org

Carmel Valley 5K and Fun Run

The 6th Annual Pardee Homes Carmel Valley 5K and Fun Run will be held Sunday, March 25.5K start time is 7:30 a.m., Fun Run start time is 8:30 a.m. The 5K course is a loop on fast and flat Carmel Valley Road while the Fun Run is a non-competitive 1K race for participants ages 3-6. All race registrants receive a goody bag, a performance tee, finishers medal and can enjoy a fun community post-race party in the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch from 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m. with expo booths, live music, food, jumpies and more.Race will begin and end at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch (13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Road, San Diego, 92130). During the registration process, participants can select where they want their proceeds to go, selecting from various local schools. To register, visit carmelvalley5K.com

Indigenous: A Mestizo Journey — Art at the SB Library

The art of Jose Aponte will be on display at the Solana Beach Library March 19 through April 19. The 22 portraits in the exhibit document Aponte’s journeys through the Americas over the past seven years. From Mexico, Peru, Guatemala and the United States, the message is simple: we share one planet, live as one people, and respect the richness of our diversity of culture and geography.

A meet-the-artist reception will be Saturday, March 24, 2-3 p.m. at the Solana Beach Library, 157 Stevens Ave, 858-755-1404.

Del Mar Mud Run 2018

Del Mar Mud Run 2018 will be held Saturday, March 31 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Epic mud- and fun-filled obstacles are strategically placed throughout a 5K run/walk course, followed by Del Mar Mud Run’s signature post-race FOAM FEST showers. This event and producer VAVi Sport & Social donate to the Challenged Athletes Foundation, raising $300,000 for CAF’s Operation Rebound program since 2011. Visit www.delmarmudrun.com

Speaker to discuss ‘Problem Gambling--The Hidden Addiction’ at Del Mar Library

Dr. Charlie Hoar will be speaking at the Del Mar Library Thursday, March 29, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on “Problem Gambling--The Hidden Addiction.” Hoar is a local California psychologist, certified drug and alcohol counselor and certified gambling counselor, who specializes in educating and treating problem gamblers and their families.

The talk is free and open to the public. A wide range of resources will be available for discussion. Address: 1309 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, 92014.

Author Storytime event

Author Dee Leone will make a special appearance Wednesday, March 28 during the 10 a.m. storytime at Barnes & Noble in the Encinitas Town Center to read her two most recent books. One of the stories is Dough Knights and Dragons. Children will be able to listen to an interesting tale, sing about dragons and knights, and decorate a paper doughnut, dragon, or miniature coat of arms.

The author will also read her newly released book, Nature’s Lullaby Fills the Night. Attendees will make an ocean scene craft related to one of the scenes from the book. The event itself is free. Books can be purchased afterward, and Leone will be available to sign and personalize them. Visit DeeLeone.com.

Ugly Dog contest

The Ugly Dog Contest is a family event held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds (Paddock), where dog lovers can enter their pets into any of 10 categories. This is a fun-filled community event that attracts dogs from all over San Diego. Sunday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. uglydog2018.eventbrite.com

San Diego Symphony Orchestra to perform in RSF

For the first time ever, the full San Diego Symphony Orchestra is coming to Rancho Santa Fe Sunday, April 8 at 2:30 p.m. to present “Rumanian Rhapsody,” a Jacobs Masterworks Special Concert at the Village Church.

The program includes Edward Elgar’s final significant composition, an orchestral concerto of Hungarian themes by Zoltán Kodaly and a blazing rhapsody of Romanian music by Georges Enesco led by conductor Cristian Macerlaru and featuring rising young Romanian cellist Andrei Ioni. For more information about the concert and tickets, visit bit.ly/2GRvtyr

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego

Here is a chance – call it a “golden opportunity” - to join a community of learners over age 50 that celebrates acquiring knowledge in the arts, history, science, medicine, international relations, political and social sciences. Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of California, San Diego meets five days a week with morning and afternoon lectures and lively seminars led by scholars and experts. No need to register ahead for each class. No grades or homework. This is learning for the sake of learning with like-minded peers. Spring quarter lecture subjects range from Hollywood’s Golden Age to Stem Cell Research. Registration for Spring Quarter is now open. For more information, visit the UCSD Osher web site at olli.ucsd.edu or email olli@ucsd.edu. The first lecture takes place on April 2 at 10 a.m. at UCSD Extension campus located at 9600 North Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla. Come on down – try it out. You’ll be hooked. Guaranteed.

Taste of Leucadia

Tickets are now on sale for Taste of Leucadia, which will be held Thursday, April 5 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The Taste of Leucadia will highlight local restaurants, retailers, craft brewers and local vintners. The event will be held at various locations along N. Coast Hwy 101 Leucadia, 92024.

Visit www.leucadia101.com

Film screening: ‘The Homeless Chorus Speaks’

“The Homeless Chorus Speaks” is new documentary by Susan Polis Schutz. The film highlights “Voices of Our City Choir” and the work they are doing to help alleviate homelessness in San Diego. The film airs on KPBS on Thursday, March 22 at 8:30 p.m. There will also be a public screening at the San Diego Central Library on Wednesday, March 28 at 6:45 p.m., followed by a question and answer session with the director and producer and a performance by Voices of Our City Choir. Admission: Free.