CCA’s Creative Writing Club welcomes comedian Taylor Williamson to 7th Annual CCA Writers’ Conference

Canyon Crest Academy’s Creative Writing Club recently announced that this year’s Inspirational Speaker will be national headliner stand-up comedian Taylor Williamson.The 7th Annual CCA Writers’ Conference will be held from 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, at Canyon Crest Academy. It is the only free writing conference for high school students in the U.S.

Williamson came in second on America’s Got Talent and was named one of the show’s four favorite acts of all time. He has performed at the prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, Canada, and was the youngest comedian to ever perform on the Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. He’s also appeared on MTV’s TRL, Comedy Central’s Live at Gotham, Last Call with Carson Daly, and was a semi-finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing.

Williamson said, “I'm very excited to come speak to all these special young people from my hometown! I honestly don't know what I'm going to say or why I was asked to speak at this wonderful event. I will likely spend the entire time apologizing for having nothing to say. It should be fun!” He has named his talk “Taylor Pretends He's Smart And Talks About Writing And Stuff.”

Prisha Kukkal, co-president of the Creative Writing Club, said, “We have a wonderful line-up of unique authors and artists this year. We are especially honored to have Taylor Williamson who grew up in Del Mar and is now a famous comedian. His story is truly inspiring and I look forward to hearing him speak at the conference.”

All high school students are invited to this free conference which is the only one of its kind in the country. Because of the generous donations by Hamilton College Consulting and PrintNET, and extensive fundraising by the CCA Creative Writing Club, students will enjoy writing workshops by 22 speakers and receive a program, handouts, paper, pen, and even a free lunch. Over 200 students are expected to attend. The Creative Writing Club welcomes individual and corporate sponsors. Individuals can sponsor a student for as little as $25, or become a Gold Sponsor for more. Sponsors can email ccawritersconference@gmail.com for more information on how to contribute.

The Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore will sell speakers' books with a portion of the proceeds going to the conference. Students can learn more about the conference at ccawritersconference2018.weebly.com/ , by liking the CCA Writers' Conference page on Facebook, or following it on Twitter. Online registration is now open.

