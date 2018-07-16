6th Annual 'Be the Light' Charity Gala hosted by Shelter to Soldier scheduled for Aug. 25

Vic Martin with Graham Bloem Monica Hoover

The 6th Annual Benefit, Be the Light: Shelter to Soldier Charity Gala will be held on Saturday, Aug. 25, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine.

Event festivities include live painting demonstrations by artist Amy Burkman, silent and live auctions with auctioneer Clint Bell, and memorable moments with service dogs and their veteran handlers. A significant addition to the auction lineup is a two-night stay in Napa, Calif., at 1801 First Luxury Inn and seven nights in a Presidential Suite in Aspen, Colo., during the Winter 2019 XGames. Single tickets are $125 per person, VIP tickets are $200 each, and tables of 10 begin at $1,125. All tickets include valet parking, hosted beer or wine, tray-passed hors d’oeuvres and plated dinner with dessert, along with swag bag at registration for VIP tickets and tables.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, and silent or live auction item donations are welcomed. Corporate Sponsorship packages include (predicated on level of sponsorship): brand recognition, media exposure, STS logo merchandise, hospitality/VIP seating, advertising, gala profile, event signage, slideshow highlights and recognition within all Shelter to Soldier marketing, social media and newsletter outlets. Visit www.sheltertosoldier.org and click on “Events” to participate or contact Kyrié Bloem, at Kyrie@sheltertosoldier.org, or by calling Kyrié at 855-287-8659.

Net proceeds will benefit Shelter to Soldier, a San Diego-based nonprofit organization that adopts dogs from local shelters and rescue organizations and trains them to become psychiatric service dogs for post-9/11 combat veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress (PTS), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and other injuries associated with traumatic service experiences. The gala will help fulfill its mission of “Saving Lives, Two At A Time.”