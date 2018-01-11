Jan. 11: Event briefs

Earl Warren Middle School Winter Arts Festival
Earl Warren Middle School’s Winter Arts Festival will be held on Thursday, Jan. 18, from 5:30-8 p.m., in the MPR. Come enjoy performances by Earl Warren band and guitar classes, and a drama performance of Murder can be Habit Forming on Earl Warren’s new stage. Student artwork from digital art, studio art and video film will be on display. This is a fundraising event for the Visual and Performing Arts Department--there’s a suggested $5 donation at the door; students get in free.
Earl Warren Middle School is located at 155 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach, 92075.
Circus Vargas
Circus Vargas will be held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Jan. 17-21. Circus Vargas features a swashbuckling circus spectacular, “Dreaming Of Pirates!”, a voyage of non-stop action and adventure for all ages. The event features death-defying acrobatics, daredevils, flying trapeze artists, jugglers, contortionists, comedians and more.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit circusvargas.com or call 877-GOTFUN-1.
UC San Diego Economics Roundtable
Atif Mian, John H. Laporte Professor of Economics, Princeton University will discuss House of Debt at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, at the UC San Diego Faculty Club. The $50 per person cost to attend the UC San Diego Economics Roundtable includes refreshments and parking. Significant discounts are available for UC San Diego faculty, staff, students and alumni.
Since receiving his Ph.D. in economics from MIT in 2001, Mian has taught at the University of Chicago, UC Berkeley, and Princeton, where he currently holds the John H. Laporte chair. He is the author of dozens of widely cited academic studies and the influential book “House of Debt,” which documented the role that growing household debt loads played in precipitating the Great Recession of 2007-2009. In this talk he will explore how debt and financial markets have driven business cycles, interest rates and economic growth over the last four decades.
‘Love & Sacrifice’ concert
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church of Del Mar is presenting the 2018 Unity Concert Series. The first concert of the season, Love & Sacrifice, is on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. This concert features a roster of professional opera singers who have performed featured roles at opera houses around the world, including San Diego Opera, Opera on the Avalon, Utah Festival Opera, and the Metropolitan Opera.
Two of operas most prevalent themes - love and sacrifice - will encompass the musical offerings in this beautiful night of vocal gymnastics. Musical selections will include excerpts from Verdi’s La Traviata, Gounod’s Romèo et Juliette, and Puccini’s La Boheme just to name a few.
The program will feature St. Peter’s own Alvin Almazan, Tasha Koontz, and Sarabeth Belon, as well as special guests Michael Sokol and Sarah-Nicole Carter. Collaborative pianist Yewon Lee will join the event to complete the musical guest list.
St. Peter’s Church is located at 334 14th Street, Del Mar, 92014. Visit stpetersdelmar.net
Del Mar art lecture: ‘Discovering the Pacific Islands: Art and Origins’
On Monday, Jan. 22 in Del Mar, Dr. Teri Sowell, UCSD Visual Arts Department, will discuss the diverse artistic traditions of Oceania in connection with the current exhibit, “The Art of Papua New Guinea”. The art lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th & Maiden Lane (across from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and meeting from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter members. $10 for others. Information: 760-704-6436.
CV Library: Writing techniques to share your life stories
An “Introduction to Writing Life Stories” with Barbara Field will be held at the Carmel Valley Library, 3919 Townsgate Dr., San Diego, 92130 on Friday, Jan. 12, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will learn how to write quickly about stories from their lives which they can pass on to loved ones. For more information, please contact the Carmel Valley Library at (858) 552-1668.
Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club 'Brunch and Jewelry Fundraiser Event'
Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club will hold a "Brunch and Jewelry Fundraiser Event" Saturday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. Contact Mona Ackerman for more details and driving instructions at 620-719-0597.
Tidewater Chiropractic grand opening event
A grand opening and ribbon-cutting event will be held Thursday, Jan. 18, from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. for Tidewater Chiropractic in Solana Beach (124 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite #204,Solana Beach, CA 92075).
All are welcome to enjoy an evening of networking, tours, food, drinks and fun. The event is free. Visit drandrewpierce.com
Bipolar support group to meet Jan. 16 in Del Mar
The Del Mar branch of Depression Bipolar Support Alliance will meet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, at Pacifica Del Mar restaurant in the Del Mar Plaza. Family and friends are welcome.
Parking is validated for the underground garage.
For information about the group, contact Roger Alsabrook at 858-525-1509 or rogeralsabrook@yahoo.com.
Jurassic Tour
Jurassic Tour runs Jan. 13-15 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. This event simulates what it would be like to experience the Jurassic, Triassic, and Cretaceous periods first hand. The main exhibit features life-size ultra-realistic animatronic dinosaurs; over 40 life-like dinosaurs in all with the rides and the skeletons. Children can look at these creatures, learn about them and even ride a few. Visit jurassictour.com
Sharp offers free health education and screening programs for seniors
The Senior Resource Center at Sharp Memorial Hospital offers free health education and screening programs for seniors and their families each month. The Senior Resource Center also provides free information and assistance for health information and community resources, call 858-939-4790. For information on additional programs, call 1-800-827-4277 or visit www.sharp.com.
Egyptian tapestries at Botanic Garden
Back by popular demand, the hand-woven, one-of-a-kind, garden-themed tapestries from the Ramses Wissa Wassef Art Centre in Egypt will be on display at the San Diego Botanic Garden located in Encinitas once again this year.
The Egyptian artists who create these unique pieces, vividly celebrate the flowers of the desert, villages and Nile River in their work in this new exhibit that runs from Jan. 8 to March 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Ecke Building at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas. The cost is free with Garden admission or membership.
All of the tapestries on display are for sale and go towards supporting both the artist, the Art Center in Egypt and the Garden. Visitors can purchase a tapestry at the Garden’s Administrative Office Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. during the duration of the show.
To view some of the tapestries on display, visit www.sdbgarden.org/tapestries.htm.
Walking Tour of Historic Encinitas set for Jan. 20
The Encinitas Historical Society will hold a free walking tour of Historic Encinitas on Saturday, Jan. 20. The tour, which is led by an Encinitas Historical Society volunteer, begins at 10 a.m. in the classroom of the 1883 Schoolhouse, located at 390 West F Street.
The tour provides participants with interesting facts about Encinitas’ history, including how Encinitas came to be known as the “Flower Capital.” Attendees will also learn why early settlers came to town in the 1880s and hear interesting anecdotes about the early owners of many historic buildings. They will learn about Encinitas’ first “recycler,” Miles Kellogg, who built many buildings in the 1920s including the iconic boathouses—the most photographed buildings in Encinitas.
The tour finishes around noon. For more information about the walking tour, call the Encinitas Historical Society President Carolyn Cope at (760) 753-4834.
For additional information and registration, visit bit.ly/2fqvalv or email econroundtable@ucsd.edu, or call 858-534-9710.
New Voices, New Visions
-- Art historian Linda Blair returns to the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library for a five-week series, “The Age of the Baroque: Splendor and Silence from Caravaggio to Vermeer.” Week one (with the same lecture given both days) is 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan.15 and Thursday, Jan. 18 and focuses on Gian Lorenzo Bernini “an artist so pious he attends Mass every morning, yet sculpts one of the most pornographic works in all of European art.” Tickets: $60-$85 for the series, $14-$19 individual shows. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/art-history-lectures
--Kimberly Ann Johnson will discuss her latest book, “The Fourth Trimester: A Postpartum Guide to Healing Your Body, Balancing Your Emotions and Restoring Your Vitality,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 at Warwick’s, 7812 Girard Ave. Only books purchased from Warwick’s ($18.95) will be signed. (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com
-- The Old Globe presents the fifth annual Powers New Voices Festival, a weekend of readings of new American plays by professional playwrights, Jan. 12-14 at 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. The festival kicks off 7:30 p.m. Friday with Voices of the Community: Celebrating Local Playwrights, an evening of work created by San Diego residents through the Globe’s arts engagement initiatives Community Voices and coLAB. All readings free, but reservations required. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org
Catch a Concert
San Diego Symphony presents the “It’s About Time! Percussion Festival,” with more than 20 concerts across La Jolla and San Diego Jan. 11-Feb. 11. Steven Schick conducts. Series opens 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11 with “Percussion Lovefest,” at Bread & Salt, 1955 Julian Ave. Tickets: $10-$20. sandiegosymphony.org/itsabouttime
The San Diego Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra, as guests of the La Jolla Music Society, will bring works by Vivaldi, Boccherini and more to the stage, 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at Irwin M. Jacobs Qualcomm Hall, 5775 Morehouse Drive, Sorrento Valley. The orchestra will be joined by guest soloist, guitarist Celino Romero. Tickets: $20. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org
Mathemati-Con event Jan. 13
The largest mathematics meeting, The Joint Mathematics Meetings, is taking place in the San Diego Convention Center (Jan. 10-13) and Mathemati-Con will be held on its final day, Jan. 13, from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Mathemati-Con is an open to public free math event for kids and includes the first international edition of the Who Wants to Be a Mathematician math competition for 12 top high school students from the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. Carmel Valley math teacher Yana Mohanty (geometiles.com) will be taking part in the event both as a speaker and exhibitor at booth 720. Visit geometiles.com