Jan. 11: Event briefs

Earl Warren Middle School Winter Arts Festival

Earl Warren Middle School’s Winter Arts Festival will be held on Thursday, Jan. 18, from 5:30-8 p.m., in the MPR. Come enjoy performances by Earl Warren band and guitar classes, and a drama performance of Murder can be Habit Forming on Earl Warren’s new stage. Student artwork from digital art, studio art and video film will be on display. This is a fundraising event for the Visual and Performing Arts Department--there’s a suggested $5 donation at the door; students get in free.

Earl Warren Middle School is located at 155 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach, 92075.

Circus Vargas

Circus Vargas will be held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Jan. 17-21. Circus Vargas features a swashbuckling circus spectacular, “Dreaming Of Pirates!”, a voyage of non-stop action and adventure for all ages. The event features death-defying acrobatics, daredevils, flying trapeze artists, jugglers, contortionists, comedians and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit circusvargas.com or call 877-GOTFUN-1.

UC San Diego Economics Roundtable

Atif Mian, John H. Laporte Professor of Economics, Princeton University will discuss House of Debt at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, at the UC San Diego Faculty Club. The $50 per person cost to attend the UC San Diego Economics Roundtable includes refreshments and parking. Significant discounts are available for UC San Diego faculty, staff, students and alumni.

Since receiving his Ph.D. in economics from MIT in 2001, Mian has taught at the University of Chicago, UC Berkeley, and Princeton, where he currently holds the John H. Laporte chair. He is the author of dozens of widely cited academic studies and the influential book “House of Debt,” which documented the role that growing household debt loads played in precipitating the Great Recession of 2007-2009. In this talk he will explore how debt and financial markets have driven business cycles, interest rates and economic growth over the last four decades.

‘Love & Sacrifice’ concert

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church of Del Mar is presenting the 2018 Unity Concert Series. The first concert of the season, Love & Sacrifice, is on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. This concert features a roster of professional opera singers who have performed featured roles at opera houses around the world, including San Diego Opera, Opera on the Avalon, Utah Festival Opera, and the Metropolitan Opera.

Two of operas most prevalent themes - love and sacrifice - will encompass the musical offerings in this beautiful night of vocal gymnastics. Musical selections will include excerpts from Verdi’s La Traviata, Gounod’s Romèo et Juliette, and Puccini’s La Boheme just to name a few.

The program will feature St. Peter’s own Alvin Almazan, Tasha Koontz, and Sarabeth Belon, as well as special guests Michael Sokol and Sarah-Nicole Carter. Collaborative pianist Yewon Lee will join the event to complete the musical guest list.

St. Peter’s Church is located at 334 14th Street, Del Mar, 92014. Visit stpetersdelmar.net

Del Mar art lecture: ‘Discovering the Pacific Islands: Art and Origins’

On Monday, Jan. 22 in Del Mar, Dr. Teri Sowell, UCSD Visual Arts Department, will discuss the diverse artistic traditions of Oceania in connection with the current exhibit, “The Art of Papua New Guinea”. The art lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th & Maiden Lane (across from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and meeting from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter members. $10 for others. Information: 760-704-6436.

CV Library: Writing techniques to share your life stories

An “Introduction to Writing Life Stories” with Barbara Field will be held at the Carmel Valley Library, 3919 Townsgate Dr., San Diego, 92130 on Friday, Jan. 12, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will learn how to write quickly about stories from their lives which they can pass on to loved ones. For more information, please contact the Carmel Valley Library at (858) 552-1668.

Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club 'Brunch and Jewelry Fundraiser Event'

Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club will hold a "Brunch and Jewelry Fundraiser Event" Saturday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. Contact Mona Ackerman for more details and driving instructions at 620-719-0597.

Tidewater Chiropractic grand opening event

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting event will be held Thursday, Jan. 18, from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. for Tidewater Chiropractic in Solana Beach (124 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite #204,Solana Beach, CA 92075).

All are welcome to enjoy an evening of networking, tours, food, drinks and fun. The event is free. Visit drandrewpierce.com

Bipolar support group to meet Jan. 16 in Del Mar

The Del Mar branch of Depression Bipolar Support Alliance will meet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, at Pacifica Del Mar restaurant in the Del Mar Plaza. Family and friends are welcome.

Parking is validated for the underground garage.

For information about the group, contact Roger Alsabrook at 858-525-1509 or rogeralsabrook@yahoo.com.

Jurassic Tour

Jurassic Tour runs Jan. 13-15 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. This event simulates what it would be like to experience the Jurassic, Triassic, and Cretaceous periods first hand. The main exhibit features life-size ultra-realistic animatronic dinosaurs; over 40 life-like dinosaurs in all with the rides and the skeletons. Children can look at these creatures, learn about them and even ride a few. Visit jurassictour.com

