Chills and thrills await young audiences at The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep’s Season 37 opener ‘The Gorilla’

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep opens Season 37 with a mystery comedy in one thrilling act, “The Gorilla.” Follow the fearless private detectives as they hunt the terrifying terror that stalks the shadows. Is the Gorilla an unexplained spirit haunting this old mansion? Is the Gorilla a serial killer stalking a corrupted billionaire? Or is the Gorilla just a confused, but well-trained wild beast that broke out of captivity? Find out in The Gorilla! You’ll be climbing to the edge of your seat with excitement at each new twist. Appropriate for ages 7 to 97.