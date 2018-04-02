Parent Connection Swap Meet coming to Canyon Crest Academy April 15

Parents with infants or young children, as well as expecting parents, will find plenty of bargains at the Parent Connection Family Swap Meet Sunday, April 15, 8: 30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Canyon Crest Academy in Carmel Valley (5951 Village Center Loop Road, San Diego 92130).

More than 150 vendor families will be selling used furniture, clothing, strollers, toys and books. Many items were worn only once or were never removed from their box.

Admission is $2 per person and free for children under 12 years old. Proceeds from the Swap Meet will benefit Parent Connection families in crisis. (8 a.m. admission for Parent Connection members)

The Parent Connection is a nonprofit parenting support network sponsored by Scripps Health that provides support in the form of parenting classes, playgroups, special events and an active online network. Since its inception in 1980, local families have relied on the Parent Connection to guide them through the maze of parenthood. Membership in the Parent Connection is open to all San Diego families. For more information, visit www.sandiegoparent.com.