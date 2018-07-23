Accomplished author Karna Small Bodman to speak at Optimist Club meeting Aug. 15

Karna Small Bodman Courtesy

The Optimist Club of Del Mar-Solana Beach recently announced that Karna Small Bodman, author and keynote speaker, will present “Turning White House Experience into International Thrillers” at the monthly Optimist dinner meeting on Wednesday, Aug.15 at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club.

Bodman served in the Reagan White House, first as Deputy Press Secretary and later as Senior Director of the National Security Council where she had almost daily meetings with the President. When she left to accept a position in the private sector, she was the highest-ranking woman on the White House staff.

Bodman also worked for 15 years as a TV news anchor and reporter in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, and did political commentary for the ABC network in New York. Now she is an award-winning author whose contemporary novels have hit “#1 in thrillers” on Amazon. Her novels include Checkmate, Gambit, Final Finesse and Castle Bravo. Her next novel, Trust But Verify, is scheduled to be released Sept. 25.

Bodman and her husband, Dick Bodman, maintain homes in Naples, Fla., Rancho Santa Fe and Washington, DC.

Social time for the Aug. 15 event begins at 5:30 p.m., dinner meeting: 6:15 p.m.