North Coast Rep’s 'Around the World in 80 Days'-themed Spotlight Gala coming April 22

North Coast Rep’s “Around the World in 80 Days”-themed Spotlight Gala will be held Sunday, April 22, from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Del Mar Country Club.

The memorable evening begins with a cocktail reception and silent auction accompanied by jazz stylings of guitarist Bob Boss. A seated, plated dinner will be served in the ballroom, with Around the World theme décor.

After the dinner, auctioneer Clint Bell will conduct the live auction and fund a need segments. Then, Elijah Rock, crooner extraordinaire and sensational tap dancer, will entertain with classic hits from the Great American Songbook and more.

Chairperson is Holly Smith Jones and Co-Chairs are Debra and Jim Lampley and Dori and Jeff Patterson.