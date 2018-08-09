Event briefs: Aug. 9

The Big Band and Jazz Hall of Fame Orchestra

Enjoy a rare opportunity to hear the music of Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw, Count Basie and more on Aug. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. The orchestra's talented musicians perform the authentic arrangements of these famous big bands. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2AKxZYR.

Rescue Express presents ‘PUP Olympics & Pool PAWty’ in RSF

Rescue Express, a 501c(3) nonprofit dedicated to transporting animals in jeopardy from high kill shelters to shelters in need, will present its 1st annual PUP Olympics & Pool PAWty on Saturday, Aug. 18, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. in Rancho Santa Fe. All proceeds will go toward its mission of providing more “freedom rides” to homeless animals from high-kill shelters to their forever homes. Rescue Express has already saved over 17,000 dogs and cats from euthanasia.

The event emcee will be comedian Dewey Bratcher, who has performed at the world famous Comedy Store in Hollywood, the La Jolla Comedy Store, The Comedy Palace, MadHouse Comedy Club, American Comedy Co, Sardo’s in Burbank, and was winner of Ocean Beach’s Funniest Person contest. His production team, Crew II, holds shows at The American Comedy Co. where they pair the best of the San Diego comedy with fresh faces from Los Angeles.

The event will also include a “Pup Olympics” and awards ceremony, a customized pool for pups, food, beverages, pet vendors, a raffle and silent auction. Location: 6715 Lago Lindo, Rancho Santa Fe 92067; Tickets: bit.ly/2OPa5OZ and available at the door. Visit www.rescueexpress.org

Conner’s Cause for Children Golf Classic to be held Sept. 10

The 20th Annual Conner’s Cause for Children Golf Classic Monday, Sept. 10, at Shadowridge Golf Club in Vista. Registration: 10:30 a.m., Shotgun Start: noon.

The Conner’s Cause for Children 20th Annual Golf Classic will benefit San Diego families with the monumental task of caring for a child, birth-18 years with a life-threatening illness or injury. This special event will feature a fun, casual day of golf. Entry fee of $130 includes greens fee with cart, lunch, awards dinner, tee prizes, contests and more.

Founded in 1995 to honor the memory of brave little hero Conner Champ, Conner's Cause for Children is a one-of-a-kind organization that offers direct financial assistance to local families for a variety of out-of-pocket medical and nonmedical costs related to the care of a child with a life-threatening illness or injury. “The beauty of Conner's Cause for Children,” according to its Executive Director, Carol Del Signore, “is thatbecause we are a local organization, we have the flexibility to quickly respond to a family’s urgent needs so they can focus on taking care of their very sick children.” All proceeds from the “Conner’s Cause 20th Annual Golf Classic” go directly to Conner’s Cause families to helpensure their children have access to medical care and basic needs.

Ten-year-old Zoe is the bossy big sister to her three younger siblings, but she has not been home much since she was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in March. Her truck driver dad became the sole support of the family when Zoe’s mom had to quit her job to care for Zoe. Understandably, it has been hard to keep up with the day-to-day expenses for a large family on one income. Conner’s Cause paid their overdue utility bill, sends them gas and grocery cards, and will continue to help while Zoe is in treatment.

Three-year-old Zeke has a rare blood disorder that requires constant monitoring and frequent hospitalizations. Both parents have been able to keep their jobs, but the out-of-pocket medical costs for Zeke’s care and treatment have wiped out their savings and put a strain on the budget for this family of six. Conner’s Cause has helped Zeke’s parents with out-of-pocket payments and recently bought them a portable air conditioner so that Zeke could be cool and comfortable at home.

Register at www.connerscause.org. Sponsorship opportunities available; accepting auction donations. Please contact Carol Del Signore at 760-487-1592; carol@connerscause.org. Shadowridge Golf Club, is located at 1980 Gateway Drive, Vista, CA 92081.

Beatles vs. Stones concert to benefit The Foundation for the Children of the Californias

Beatles vs. Stones will perform at The Paddock at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Oct. 6, to raise funds for state-of-the-art surgical equipment at the Hospital Infantil de las Californias. Funds raised will also support the Hospital’s “Programa de Apoyo a Pacientes Indigentes” (program for indigent patients) and Foundation operations.

The British Invasion brought us the two most popular rock groups of all time, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, as well as the liveliest debate in rock history - which band is the greatest? These two legendary bands will engage in a musical “shoot out of the hits” featuring internationally-renowned tribute bands, Beatles for Sale and Hollywood Stones. Alternating power sets with the two bands coming together on stage for an amazing encore, makes this show a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Onstage, the bands alternate mini sets and trade improvised barbs and banter between songs to act out the famous rivalry. Since 2011, the “Beatles” and the “Rolling Stones” have traded improvised barbs and banter to sold out audiences all across the United States, including a four-month residency at the Harrah’s Reno Showroom. Whether you’re a mod or a rocker, a John or a Paul supporter – Beatles vs. Stones is your ticket back in time to “Yesterday”!

A crowd of 400 is anticipated at the event, which includes dinner stations, opportunity drawing, live auction and silent auction. The humanitarian hospital provides care for children from the “mega-region” of San Diego County, Baja California and beyond. Tickets go on sale for early-bird pre-purchase on Monday, Aug. 13 and will be available for regular purchase starting Monday, Aug. 20. They can be purchased online at www.usfcc.org.

The Foundation for the Children of the Californias is part of a tri-national collaboration among philanthropies in the United States, Mexico and Canada, which for 24 years has provided needed medical care and disease prevention education to children of the border region through critical support of the Hospital Infantil de las Californias. The facility is located adjacent to the U.S. border (one half mile into Baja California, Mexico).

The Hospital Infantil de las Californias pediatric complex offers outpatient services in 26 specialties in a 56,000-square-foot complex plus community outreach. Approximately 60 percent of the hospital’s staff and medical personnel donate their professional services. To find out more go to www.usfcc.org.

Talk on the ‘Wild Side’

A glimpse inside the world of wildlife and conservation with Jackie Navarro. Enjoy an entertaining afternoon with animal ambassadors, wild things and wild places. Get up close and personal with bearcats, honeybears, alligators and more while leaving with a better understanding and hope for the future of these amazing creatures. Bring the entire family on Aug. 18 from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla. Find out more at: wildwonders.org/a-talk-on-the-wild-side/

Reservations are being handled through Eventbrite: bit.ly/2OTlYUa

Starry Night event to benefit International Bipolar Foundation

International Bipolar Foundation (IBPF) will host Starry Night, a cocktail reception in support of the organization's educational programs and young investigator research funding for those living with the brain disease known as bipolar disorder.

The Starry Night fundraising reception will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at Building 177, Liberty Station, Point Loma, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Attendees will be captivated by featured speaker Kevin Hines who survived a suicide attempt from the Golden Gate Bridge. Hines now fosters a bridge of hope for those suffering and their loved ones, including his campaign #beheretomorrow, and powerful film Suicide, The Ripple Effect, which will be hosted by IBPF on Sept. 13.They will be entertained by the soulful and evocative voice of Elliot Yamin, American Idol finalist with a gold status album.

“The need for hope and resources for those diagnosed with bipolar conditions and their caregivers is critical. Our programs provide information to connect those affected, their families and loved ones with the latest treatment options, lived experience strategies and professional help and support systems. IBPF educates and empowers individuals to seek treatment to achieve their best life, despite the challenges often associated with the brain disease, bipolar disorder," says Debbie Brown, executive director.

Visit www.ibpf.org to purchase tickets or become a sponsor.

Reading of ‘An Ideal Husband’ at North Coast Rep

The Oscar Wilde Society @NorthCoastRep will present a free reading of “An Ideal Husband” Sunday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. According to the North Coast Rep website, the Oscar Wilde Society @NorthCoastRep is being established as an auxiliary group for the LBGT supporters of North Coast Rep. To launch the Society, North Coast Rep will present “An Ideal Husband” by Oscar Wilde, directed by Richard Baird, featuring some of San Diego’s top actors. Written in 1895, this comic play revolves around blackmail and political corruption and touches on public and private honor. Wilde was a leader in the effort to make plays accessible to the public. There will be a light social event after the reading.

Suggested donation $25 to establish The Oscar Wilde Society. Visit northcoastrep.org

‘Create a California Native Garden: Ready-Set-Go!’

“Create a California Native Garden: Ready-Set-Go!”: The California Native Plant Society-San Diego Chapter will hold a day of speaker presentations from experts in the field of California native gardening Saturday, Sept. 8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Whether you have been inspired to plant your first native garden or already have an established garden, this workshop will offer solid insight into getting it right.

The workshop will be held at the UCSD-Scripps Sumner Auditorium, 8596 La Jolla Shores Drive in La Jolla from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Tickets are $55 and include coffee and muffins, snacks, and box lunch catered by the university. For questions, please contact Judie Lincer or Joseph Sochor at workshop@cnpssd.org or (619) 800-0898.

For registration and further information please visit our Upcoming Events at cnpssd.org/events Tickets can be purchased at cnpssdfall18@bpt.me

Movie Night at Carmel Valley Rec Center

The next free “Summer Movies in the Park” will be held at the Carmel Valley Recreation Center Saturday, Aug. 18. Pre-movie activities begin at 6 p.m. The film “Guardians of the Galaxy” will be shown at the event about 15 minutes after sunset. Address: 3777 Townsgate Drive, Carmel Valley, 92130. Bring your own picnic, blankets, chairs. Pre-movie activities include jumpers, face painter, arts and crafts. For more information, visit bit.ly/2AStg7r

Pacific Classic Party

L’Auberge Del Mar, A Destination Hotel, will host this year’s Pacific Classic Party in collaboration with the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on Friday, Aug. 17, the highlight event of Del Mar’s racing season and benefitting the Winners Foundation. The celebration will acknowledge Martine Bellocq, who will be awarded the prestigious 15th Laffit Pincay, Jr. Award the following day when the track runs its signature race, the $1 million TVG Pacific Classic. Bellocq is being honored for her heroism on Dec. 7, 2017, when she raced through fires at the San Luis Rey training site to help rescue most of the 400 thoroughbreds that were trapped in eight burning barns.

The Pacific Classic Party on Aug. 17 from 6 to 11 p.m. will be held at L’Auberge Del Mar’s outdoor Coastline, Bleu Bar, Sunset Terrace and Pacific Terrace. Doors open for registration at 5 p.m. At 8 p.m., Del Mar Thoroughbred Club Executive Vice President Craig Dado and racing expert Michelle Yu will honor Bellocq and all the heroes of the San Luis Rey Fire, as well as lead a live auction to benefit the Winners Foundation.

Tickets for the Pacific Classic Party are $150 per person. Ticket prices include bites and music, and proceeds benefit Winners Foundation. To purchase tickets, visit laubergedelmar.com/pacific-classic-party.

Brandeis National Committee luncheon

The San Dieguito Chapter of the Brandeis National Committee will hold its first event of the year, the Opening Meeting/Study Group Showcase luncheon, Wednesday, Aug. 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club, 1505 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Study Groups, which are informal learning sessions including book and movie discussions, music, current events and history, will be described, and many social activities have been added this year. Hannah Cohen, author of Remarkable Women of San Diego will speak. Newcomers are especially welcome.

For more information, to see the menu, or to reserve ($36) please call 858-309-8348 before Aug. 20.

Bayside Summer Nights

Roger Daltrey with members of The Who Band

Wednesday, Aug. 15: Rock icon Roger Daltrey will perform Who hits and rarities and songs from his latest album, As Long as I Have You, at a special concert accompanied by members of The Who band and special guest Leslie Mendelson. Location: The Embarcadero Marina Park South along San Diego’s picturesque bay. Visit sandiegosymphony.com

Gershwin on Broadway

Friday, Aug. 17-18: Gerswhin on Broadway feat. An American in Paris and Porgy and Bess.The Embarcadero will come alive with the music of one of America’s finest composers, George Gerswhin. Led by famed Broadway Conductor Rob Fisher, this concert will focus on the recent revivals of An American in Paris and Porgy and Bess and feature special appearances by top Broadway stars including performers Norm Lewis and Robert Fairchild. Location: Embarcadero Marina Park South along San Diego’s picturesque bay. Visit sandiegosymphony.com

9th Annual TwainFest

Write Out Loud, an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature aloud for a live audience - announces the 9th Annual TwainFest to take place on Saturday, Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park, San Diego. TwainFest is produced by Write Out Loud and sponsored by Fiesta de Reyes in association with Old Town San Diego State Historic Park.

TwainFest, now a tradition for many San Diego families, is an all day free festival celebrating Mark Twain and the literature and culture of 19th Century America. There is something for everyone at this festive old-fashioned gathering at the park. Presentations occur at a variety of park venues throughout the day. Visit writeoutloudsd.com

RSF Chabad event features decorated squad commander

The Chabad Jewish Center of Rancho Santa Fe invites Rancho Santa Fe residents to attend an evening of inspiration and unconventional lessons from the world’s only one-armed special forces sharp shooter, the honorable Izzy Ezagui. This event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. at a private Rancho Santa Fe estate. Ezagui, a decorated squad commander in the Israel Defense Forces, is the only soldier in the world who lost an arm in combat and returned to the battlefield. In 2011, former Israeli President Shimon Peres awarded him one of Israel’s highest military honors.

For more information or to RSVP for this not-to-be-missed lecture event, visit www.jewishRSF.com or call Chabad Jewish Center of RSF at 858-756-7571.

World-class concert

For the first time world-class virtuoso violinist Jonathan Levim and virtuoso pianist Oleg Poliansky are coming to La Jolla for one concert only. On Sunday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. at the La Jolla Community Center, they will play a spectacular program of musical arrangements by such brilliant composers as Paganini, Bach, Veracini, Schubert, Rachmaninoff, Chopin, Gluck, Kriesler and Jewish Song “Gold Jerusalem, Have Nagila and Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List (the true story of Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), who saved more than 1,100 Jews during the Holocaust.

Tickets are on sale now at www.eventbrite.com. Tickets also available at the door 30 minutes prior to the concert unless sold out.

La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037. For more details call (858) 740-4049.

Sanford Burnham Prebys 2018 Gala

Join Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute for a night at the Copacabana Nov. 3, 6 p.m.-11 p.m. at the Estancia Hotel in La Jolla. Experience an unforgettable evening, featuring delicious food, phenomenal drinks and, of course, incredible music and dancing — all in support of critical medical research. To register, visit: www.sbpdiscovery.org/gala

Star Theatre benefit concert

The Star Theatre will hold special benefit concert Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m. featuring the talents of Gregorio and the Mello Cello. The event will help raise money to support the Star Theatre’s capital campaign for a new heating and air conditioning system. Come and enjoy this delightful duo as they infuse “The Romero Family” Spanish Guitar with the whimsical musings of the Mello Cello to create a unique experience for the senses. This one-hour and 45-minute program will include three performance sections and two intermissions, including wine, appetizers and desserts. Tickets: $20 per person. For tickets, visit www.startheatreco.com

36th Annual UCP Golf Classic

Be a part of the 36th Annual UCP Golf Classic to benefit United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego County. The event will take place on Monday, Aug. 20, with check-in at 11:30 a.m. A shotgun start will follow (1:00 pm) at the El Camino Country Club and festivities will continue with an awards dinner after tournament play is finished.

Entry fee is $325 per person - $1,180 per foursome and includes lunch, green fees, golf cart, dinner, tee prizes, and refreshments. For more information call (858) 571-5365 or sign up directly on the web at www.ucpsd.org or fundraise.ucpsd.org/golf2018.

Art in the Village

Held on the second Sunday every August, the Carlsbad Village Association’s (CVA) Art in the Village will return on Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., bringing 110 local and regional fine artists for a one-day, open-air art show. Address: 2907 State St., Carlsbad, CA 92008.

For more information, please visit https://www.carlsbad-village.com/art.

Cardiff Dog Days of Summer

The 13th Annual Cardiff Dog Days of Summer will be held Sunday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Encinitas Community Park (425 Santa Fe Drive, Cardiff-by-the-Sea). The event is presented by Cardiff 101 Main Street and the City of Encinitas. This free one-day event for dogs and dog lovers features over 100 dog-related vendors, rescue groups, pet adoption agencies, and a carefully curated “Maker’s Market Row” with local handmade goods. There will be dog contests, live music, kids activities, beer & wine garden, food trucks and a special appearance by City of Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear, Supervisor Kristin Gaspar and more. For more information, call (760) 436-0431 or visit cardiff101.com

ArtWalk @ Liberty Station

The 13th Annual Fine Arts Festival, ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will return to Ingram Plaza on Saturday, Aug. 11 and Sunday, Aug. 12 in the Arts District at Liberty Station. The free event’s 2018 theme “Connecting Creative Communities” embodies ArtWalk’s mission to bring San Diego together to enjoy art and cultural expression all weekend long. In addition to thousands of works of art, attendees can also expect food, wine and beer, live entertainment and interactive art projects. Visit artwalksandiego.org /libertystation

Free health programs for seniors at Sharp

The Senior Resource Center at Sharp Memorial Hospital offers free health education and screening programs for seniors and their families each month. The Senior Resource Center also provides free information and assistance for health information and community resources, call 858-939-4790. For information on additional programs, call 1-800-827-4277 or visit www.sharp.com.

Meet three heroes

Here’s your chance to meet some real American heroes. On Sunday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m., North Coast Fellowship church (across from Fidel’s Restaurant in Solana Beach), is hosting three inspiring community leaders. Bring the youngsters and meet: CNN Hero Richard St. Denis who founded the World Access Project; Nico Marcolongo, creator of Operation Rebound for The Challenged Athletes Foundation; and a San Diego “Volunteer of the Year,” Joel Harris, president of Healing Americas Heroes.

These men will share stories for having helped thousands of physically and psychologically disabled children, veterans, and adults regain their lives. By providing prosthetics for competitive sports, wheelchairs and art therapy programs, once disabled individuals now live healthy lives.