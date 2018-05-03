May 3: Event briefs

Paints Uncorked Courtesy

Paints Uncorked fundraiser at Nick & G’s restaurant May 17

Join the fun at Nick & G’s restaurant in the village of Rancho Santa Fe on Thursday, May 17, from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m., for a great night of painting benefiting the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center. A professional artist will guide the group using acrylic paints to recreate the evening’s featured painting while you relax and let your creativity run wild. Enjoy complimentary appetizers while creating a masterpiece of your own to take home that night. All materials are provided and no experience is necessary. Cost is $45 per person, beverages are not included. Space is limited, reserve your seat today at www.paintsuncorked.com or call the Community Center at 858-756-2461. Paints Uncorked will donate a percentage of ticket revenue to the RSF Community Center, a local nonprofit 501(c)3 organization serving the community since 1972. Nick & G’s is located at 6106 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe. This event is for ages 21 years and up.

‘Local Seeds’ topic at next Friendship Gardeners meeting

Friendship Gardeners of Del Mar will hold its monthly meeting Saturday, May 19 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. The presentation will focus on "Local Seeds." The group meets in members' homes and welcomes newcomers. Interested in meeting gardeners? Call 858-755-6570 for the Del Mar meeting location.

The International Surfboard Show will be held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds May 5-6 at Exhibition Hall. The event will feature hundreds of surfboards by top shapers, demonstrations, music and more. Visit www.boardroomshow.com

27th annual Pug Party

The 27th annual Pug Party, the largest pug event in Southern California, will be held May 5 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. In addition to over 400 pugs in attendance, the event will include costume contests, vendors and more. Visit www.pugbutts.com Fiesta Del Sol

The 39th annual Fiesta Del Sol will be held May 19-20, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach. The event will feature great food, music, vendors, a kids zone and more. Visit fiestadelsol.net

Sycamore Ridge Carnival

Sycamore Ridge Elementary School will hold a fun-filled spring carnival Sunday, May 6, from 1-4 p.m. at the school, 5333 Old Carmel Valley Rd, 92130. A variety of games, activities and snacks will be available.

Del Mar Art Center Gallery to present ‘Summer Splash’

Drench your senses in “Summer Splash!”, a sparkling new selection of art in a lively mix of media and style at the Del Mar Art Center Gallery from April 30 through July 30. The public is invited to meet and mingle with the artists at the center’s second 2018 Opening Reception Saturday May 5 from 5 - 8 p.m. The Del Mar Art Center Gallery presents a wide variety of art in traditional and contemporary media: sculpture, oil, acrylic, fabric, wood, original printmaking, ceramics, mosaic, encaustic and more.

The gallery is located on the top level of the Del Mar Plaza,-on the corner of Camino del Mar and 15th Street in Del Mar. Two hour underground parking will be validated. Visit www.dmacgallery.com

WAVELength Volley & Vine Sunset Soiree May 17

The WAVELength Association will hold its 4th Annual Volley & Vine Sunset Soiree on Thursday, May 17 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Powerhouse Park Community Center in Del Mar. The event will feature wine, beer, delicious food, silent and live auctions, raffle and door prizes. Proceeds benefit youth volleyball athletes. Adults 21-plus only. Powerhouse Park Community Center is located at 1658 Coast Blvd. Del Mar, CA 92014. Visit wavelengthassociation.com for more information and tickets.

America’s First Master Sommelier coming to the Village Church

The Village Church’s “Gen X/Millennials” ministry will be sponsoring Gathering VI, featuring Eddie Osterland, America’s First Master Sommelier on Saturday, May 19 from 4 – 7 p.m. Osterland will be teaching attendees the art of “power entertaining” with wine and food. Guests will enjoy wine, dinner, entertainment, fellowship and traditional prayer liturgy. All are welcome: no need to be a Gen X or Millennial. Cost: $25 per person. Child care available for ages 2-11, but limited to 30 slots. To purchase tickets, please visit villagechurch.org/visit/special- events/gathering-vi or by calling the Church Office at 858-756-2441.

Voices for Children presents Wine Women & Shoes

Join co-chairs Patricia Brutten and Marina Marrelli for an afternoon garden party featuring fun, fashion, and fine wine on Saturday, May 12, from 1-4 p.m. at the 7th Annual Wine Women & Shoes event benefiting Voices for Children. Taking place this year on the Rooftop Deck at the Del Mar Plaza, guests will enjoy a stunning fashion show, sample premium wines, savor delectable bites, shop the fashion marketplace, and compete for “Best in Shoe.” The exciting live auction will offer irresistible items and unique experiences, with additional opportunities to win the “Key to the Closet,” or choose from our “Wall of Wine.”

Visit speakupnow.org/WWS or call 858-598-2216, events@speakupnow.org.

Founded in 1980, Voices for Children (VFC) transforms the lives of abused, neglected and abandoned children in foster care in San Diego and Riverside Counties by providing them with trained volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs).

Laughing Pony Rescue ‘Help a Horse Day’

Laughing Pony Rescue will hold "Help a Horse Day" fundraiser Saturday, May 12 from noon-3 p.m. The event will be held at 7143 Via Del Charro, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. Street parking will be available. The event will include pony rides, games, activities for kids, ranch tours, brushe a donkey and more. Visit laughingponyrescue.com

Botanic Garden Chocolate Festival

San Diego Botanic Garden will hold its Chocolate Festival Saturday, May 12, from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. In addition to great choclate, the event includes vendors, a kidzone and more.

The Mom Made Market’ at Del Mar Fairgrounds

“The Mom Made Market” is back for its fourth summer in San Diego. Come shop from oer 200 local #mommade shops and enjoy onsite entertainment with your kids. Dates: Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 6 from 10 a.m. -5 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgounds in O’Brien Hall. More information and tickets at bit.ly/2I4Nbm5

North Coast Rep presents Tuesday Night Comics May 8

Tuesday Night Comics, returns to North Coast Repertory Theatre on May 8 at 7:30 p.m. Mark Christopher Lawrence, award- winning Actor of the Year, hosts the North Coast Rep stage with his extensive list of talented comedian friends from all over the country with late night credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME etc.

Musical guests, John Brooks and the San Diego Jazz Quintet, are based in beautiful San Diego and play an assortment of jazz standards from around the word, throwing down jazz beats, Latin jazz rhythms, and classic jazz tunes. To order tickets, visit northcoastrep.org, or call the box office at 858-481-1055.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

2018 Tech Trek students to be announced at AAUW Del Mar-Leucadia branch meeting

The American Association of University Women, Del Mar-Leucadia branch will announce the 10 new Tech Trekkers for summer camp at UC San Diego at its meeting on May 5 from 2-4 p.m. at the Encinitis Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitis 92024. Tech Trek candidates are interviewed and then selected from five different local middle schools for a week’s scholarship to a special STEM week learning from UC professors, working on projects and taking classes in various STEM subjects. For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net.

‘Eat. Drink. Read. A Culinary Event for Literacy’

The San Diego Council on Literacy’s (SDCOL) ninth annual “Eat. Drink. Read. A Culinary Event for Literacy” will elevate taste buds with savory and sweet bites from more than 20 of the city’s finest chefs at the San Diego Air & Space Museum in Balboa Park on Thursday, May 17, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit literacysandiego.org/eatdrinkread/

Art Glass Guild Annual Spring Show and Sale in Balboa Park

The Art Glass Guild will be hosting its 2018 Spring Patio Show and Sale May 12-13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. This is a wonderful event to view amazing art glass created by local artists all while enjoying the day in San Diego’s Historic Spanish Village in Balboa Park with family and friends. More than 30 juried artists will be exhibiting their creations as event attendees stroll the patio in Spanish Village. There will be entertainment for all including: live music, demonstrations featuring torch-work, and glass cutting as well as an area for children and adults alike to create their own unique mosaic art piece to take home.

The event is free to the public and pet friendly. Additional event details are as follows:

Location: 1770 Village Place, Spanish Village Art Center in Balboa Park, San Diego. Visit www.artglassguild.com, or call 619-702-8006.

‘Exploring Our Sense of Place’ nature program returns this fall

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) has officially opened enrollment for its 2018–2019 Exploring Our Sense of Place (ESP) program. Enrollment is limited to 26 to maximize the experience for participants. Enrollment will close on Aug. 10. Participants, or “explorers,” will experience the San Dieguito River Valley and watershed in all seasons. The path begins at Volcan Mountain in Julian and continues through the valley to North Beach, Del Mar. Many of the excursions include areas that are not open to the public. To enroll, visit sdrvc.org/what-we-do/education/

Taste of Cardiff

Cardiff 101 Main Street will present the 9th Annual Taste of Cardiff on May 3 from 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Join the community in celebrating culinary flavors and local crafted libations that make the downtown Cardiff district so unique. Individual restaurants and retailers will set up in front of their shops in downtown Cardiff and Restaurant Row along Hwy 101. To purchase tickets go to www.cardiff101.com.

The Jewels of San Diego Annual Gala to benefit The Arc of San Diego

Join efforts to support children and adults with disabilities at The Jewels of San Diego 2018 Gala – Havana Nights at the Tropicana. For the 9th year, proceeds from this unforgettable event benefit children and adults receiving essential life services at The Arc of San Diego while honoring local San Diegans for their leadership and philanthropic contributions to our community. This year, The Alexander and Eva Nemeth Foundation will be honored for their generous support of The Arc of San Diego. Spend a night in Havana at the annual black-tie gala on Saturday, May 19, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. This elegant evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception followed by a world-class dining experience at 7 p.m. and dancing to music by Wayne Foster Music & Entertainment. Guests also have the opportunity to participate in a live and silent auction by bidding on fabulous items to support The Arc of San Diego’s essential life services.

Tickets can also be purchased online at www.arc-sd.com/jewels

Battle of the Bands

The stage is set for young musicians of Encinitas to compete for radical prizes — including free studio recording time — and a spot at this year’s Summer Fun on the 101: Leucadia’s Music Festival. Join Leucadia 101 Main Street Association at the 6th Annual Battle of the Bands for Summer Fun on Sunday, May 6, from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. at Seaweed & Gravel. Leave your car at home and come by foot, bike, board or train to Seaweed and Gravel (1144 N Coast Hwy 101). www.leucadia101.com/events/battle-bands/

Annual Balboa Park Pow Wow

The San Diego American Indian Health Center’s Annual Balboa Park Pow Wow will take place on Saturday, May 12 and Sunday, May 13, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. in Balboa Park, on the southwest corner of Park Boulevard and Presidents Way. The Pow Wow is a cultural event that showcases the heritage and traditions of American Indians. Participants of all ages will be present from many American Indian Tribes, bands and communities. Community members of all ages are welcome to attend this free event.

Road Scholar lecture set for May 17

The La Jolla Riford Library will hold a Road Scholar lecture featuring Jill Swaim, a Road Scholar volunteer ambassador, from 1 to 2 p.m. on May 17. Swaim will discuss the Road Scholar Travel Adventure Programs that encompass a range of subjects and locations throughout the United States, Canada and 150 countries around the world, including aboard ships. Visit www.roadscholar.org for more information.

San Diego Women’s Foundation 18th Annual Grants Celebration

The San Diego Women’s Foundation (SDWF) will hold its 18th Annual Grants Celebration Building Bridges: Connecting Women, Creating Change to celebrate the power of women united in philanthropy. The event will take place on Tuesday, May 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cygnet Theatre, located at 4040 Twiggs Street, San Diego, and is open to the community. Tickets cost $35 per person and can be purchased at sdwomensfoundation.org.

Swing It, Ella!

Mark Cantor’s “Giants of Jazz on Film,” lecture, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 9 in the Garfield Theater at the Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive, concludes with screenings of Ella Fitzgerald, Tony Bennett, Nina Simone, Mel Tormé, Sarah Vaughan and others performing the works of the Gershwins, Cole Porter, Rodgers and Hart and other masters of American song. Tickets: $20-$25. (858) 362-1348. sdcjc.org

Friday, May 4, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007, Room 201. Free

Lecture: Be the change.

Former Encinitas City Council member Lisa Shaffer, and Encinitas Union School District Farm Lab Director Mim Michelove will discuss how to make change at the local level. Schaffer will offer advice on effective advocacy. Michelove will share her experience transforming the local school district around healthy living and sustainable practices. The program will include ideas you can apply in your home and/or workplace.

Info: lifesanelijo@gmail.com

