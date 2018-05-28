Rancho Coastal Humane Society to hold annual 'Celebration of Second Chances'

"Celebration of second Chances" is a night when It’s the night when San Diego’s animal lovers gather for a party that saves lives. Courtesy

The Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s “Celebration of Second Chances” will be held on Saturday evening, Oct. 13, at Cape Rey Resort overlooking Carlsbad State Beach.

The Celebration generates funds that are used to care for homeless animals until they are adopted, provide humane education for children, feed the pets of seniors and veterans, visit schools and extended care facilities with therapy animals, and rescue the pets of domestic violence victims.

The event, which will begin with a sunset cocktail hour overlooking the ocean, will include music, food, beverages, caricaturists, gelato tastings, raffle/auction items and more.

An Early Bird Summer Special offers 15 percent off regular tickets through June 30. Visit rchumanesociety.org/2018-celebration-tickets/