FACE to hold 7th invitational dog-friendly golf tournament charity event to save pets and honor veterans

On Veterans Day, Nov. 12, golfers and their furry friends will tee off for the Foundation for Animal Care and Education’s (FACE) annual Golf Tournament benefiting San Diego pets in need of life-saving veterinary care. Held at the beautiful Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach, this unique event allows golfers to bring their dogs on the course to enjoy a day of fun while saving pets and helping families.

In celebration of Veterans Day, the event will be kicked off with a live police-dog demonstration by the San Diego Police Department. Following the tournament, guests will meet FACE’s guests of honor, Jax – a registered therapy dog – and his combat veteran “dad,” Luis. They were hit by a drunk driver in February – a tragic, life-altering event that seriously injured the pair. After regaining consciousness while in the hospital, Luis’ first words were his 3-year-old daughter’s name and “Jax is irreplaceable.” Unfortunately, Jax’s emergency care stemming from the accident was not affordable for Luis and his family, but through community donors and the support of Veterinary Specialty Hospital, FACE was able to give Jax a second chance at life and bring the two back together.

Guests will also be joined by special VIP guests MLB legend Fred Lynn and PGA Major Tournament Champion Corey Pavin. With delicious food and drinks, hole-in-one prizes, and other fun activities, this incredible event is not to be missed.

Tickets are also available to non-golfers who would like to enjoy the post-tournament events, including a dinner reception, live auction, and an awards ceremony. This year’s auctioneer is local celebrity Sports Director Ben Higgins, who will be auctioning off packages including a luxury New York getaway, a VIP Monte Carlo night held at a private estate, and other one-of-a-kind experiences.

FACE’s Executive Director Danae Davis says, “FACE’s Golf Tournament is a fun event for those looking to give back while spending time with their four-legged friends.”

FACE’s 2017 Golf Tournament raised nearly $166,000 for pets facing “economic euthanasia.” Major event sponsors for this year’s tournament include Carlsbad Golf Center, Evolve Physical Therapy, The Daniel B. & Florence E. Green Foundation, and Ira & Cini Robb. Registration for the 2018 event is available online at www.face4pets.org.