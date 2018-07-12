July 12: Event briefs

Encinitas July Cruise Night welcomes classic VW buses. Courtesy

July Cruise Night welcomes classic VW buses

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association recently announced its July line-up and monthly theme for the July 19 Cruise Night. The series, sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts, is held on the third Thursdays of May through September, from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

The July 19 Cruise Night will feature gorgeous cars by the North County Cruisers, Little Guys Street Rods, and Secret Car Club. Live music by The Ramblin Sweethearts, The Sea Monks, and The Retro Rockets will also be appearing on various stages throughout the event.

As always, Encinitas 101 welcomes all classic and vintage vehicles to this free monthly event, where drivers take spaces along South Coast Highway 101, or simply cruise up and down the main street. More info: www.visitencinitas.org, (760) 943-1950.

Crime prevention discussion at SB Library

Community outreach is a top priority for the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station. On Tuesday, July 17, 9-10:30 a.m., Crime Prevention Specialists will be at the Solana Beach Library to discuss crime-related topics and answer questions. There will be educational resources of the following: suspicious activity, neighborhood watch, residential security, preventing burglary, identity theft, vehicle theft, crime prevention services and personal safety. The library location is 157 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach;858-755-1404.

Free adult Zumba classes at SB Library

Free adult Zumba classes are offered at the Solana Beach Library, 157 Stevens Ave (858-755-1404). The class meets each Thursday at 11 a.m. Have a great workout and lots of fun with the easy-to-follow dance-fitness class led by Marcella Alva, certified Zumba and Latin dance instructor.

CV Library 25th Anniversary Celebration

The Carmel Valley Branch Library will be celebrating its 25th Anniversary on Saturday July 14 from 2-4 p.m. There will be speeches, music, cake and lots of information about upcoming events at the library. The Carmel Valley Branch Library is located on 3919 Townsgate Dr., San Diego, 92130. For more information, please contact the Carmel Valley Branch Library at (858) 552-1668.

Solana Beach Day at Petco Park

The Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce presents Solana Beach Day at Petco Park Sunday, July 29, 1:10 p.m. Padres vs. Diamondbacks. Great seats left field (field pavilion).Public tickets: $22.

For $44, chamber members enjoy exclusive access to Estrella Jalisco Landing with food, snacks, drinks. Send an email to director@chambersb.com or call 858-755-4775 for more information and seat map, plus details of this day at Petco Park.

Encinitas and North Coast Democratic Club meeting

The Encinitas and North Coast Democratic Club will meet on July 14 at the Dove Library in Carlsbad from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Carmen Chavez, executive director, of Casa Cornelia Legal Center, is an attorney and immigration law expert who has appeared in national media outlets including MSNBC and the Washington Post. She will speak on “Immigration and the Devastating Impact of the Recent Changes Imposed by the Trump Administration.” Stephen Groce, chair of the San Diego Human Relations Commission, will speak on “SB54, Gun Violence in Schools, and the Current Administration’s Desire to leave the United Nations Human Rights Council.” Refreshments will be served. For more information, visit www.encdc.org.

Bipolar support group meeting in Del Mar

The Del Mar branch of Depression Bipolar Support Alliance will meet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, at Pacifica Del Mar restaurant in the Del Mar Plaza. Family and friends are welcome. Parking is validated for the underground garage. For information about the group, contact Roger Alsabrook at 858-525-1509 or rogeralsabrook@yahoo.com.

Free conference for caregivers

Are you providing care for a family member or friend? Are you concerned for the well-being of a parent? This free conference for caregivers is Wednesday, July 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Solana Beach Presbyterian Church, 120 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach, 92075. Educational programs, community resources, refreshments and more. A free caregiver resource fair and free respite care is available to those who need someone to look after their loved one during the conference. To register, call 858-509-2587.

Concerts at the Cove

Concerts at the Cove will return to Fletcher Cove Park in Solana Beach on Thursdays from June 21-Aug. 3, 6 p.m.-7:45 p.m. Bring beach chairs, blankets, picnics and friends. (No alcohol, pets, tobacco, BBQs/grills.) For more information, call 858-720-2453 or visit cityofsolanabeach.org.

Blood drive in Solana Beach

Molly Fleming Real Estate, in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank, will host a mobile blood drive Friday, July 13, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 140 S. Sierra Ave., Solana Beach, 92075 - Distillery parking lot. Donors must meet the following eligibility requirements: 17 and older (Age 16 requires a parental consent), 114 pounds and in good health.

It is recommended that donors consume an adequate meal and plenty of fluids prior to giving. A photo identification must be presented upon signing up to donate.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for their convenience but walk-ins are also welcome. To schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-4MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322) or visit www.SanDiegoBloodBank.org.

Seashore Splash at Birdwing Open Air Classroom

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy presents Seashore Splash, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Life is tough in the tidepools. With the guidance of the Living Coast Discovery Center, children will discover some of the crazy ways tidepool animals are adapted for the rocky shores.

With hands-on interaction, students will be able to touch, see and discover what it takes to cling to a slippery home. After the presentation, the Conservancy will lead an optional, easy, 4-mile hike around the San Dieguito Lagoon.

Space is limited to 50 people. This event is free and generously underwritten by the Solana Beach Fund at Coastal Community Foundation and SDG&E.

This event is held at the Birdwing Open Air Classroom. Directions are available through registration at sdrvcseashoresplash.eventbrite.com

Free summer camps at Solana Beach Library

Beginning coding camp: Monday, July 16 – Friday, July 20 from 2- 4 p.m. For students grades 7-12 who have taken Algebra 1. Registration required/no fee

Smartphone apps, robots, video games all run on code. Start your coding path with this camp where you will learn the fundamentals of computer programming common to almost all applications. Some laptops will be available to use, but if you bring your own you will be asked to install a free program called Processing. Class is limited to 10 students. Please register via email at jamesgilmore888@gmail.com Please leave your name, phone number, email, and the grade you will be entering this fall.

 Math/art camp: Monday, July 23 – Friday, July 27 from 1-4 p.m. For students entering 4th through 8th grade. No registration/no fee.

Interactive activities involving both math and art are the basis of the camp curriculum. The activities, such are origami and a variety of puzzles, are designed for fun and to foster an interest in math. The camp program is run by the Canyon Crest Academy Girls Math Club.

Stay socially engaged this summer and also sharpen your creative thinking skills with an academic summer camp. The library location is 157 Stevens Ave; the phone is 858-755-1404.

Adult auditions for ‘Death by Dessert’

The Village Church Community Theater announces auditions for “Death by Dessert” by Nathan Hartswick (a comedy mystery dinner theater). Parts needed are for men and women adult roles, ages 18 and up. Auditions will be held Sunday, Aug. 5, 2-4 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 6, 6-8 p.m. Performance dates are Sept. 21, 22, 23.

For audition details and appointment: Email amyz@villagechurch.org or call (858) 756-2441, x110. Address: 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. Visit villagechurchcommunitytheater.org

Views from World Travels

Photographer and human rights activist Lucy O’Bryan will share powerful images from her travels with various international non-governmental organizations through conflict zones and the developing world, at the new Eleanor Roosevelt Gallery, an exhibition space created by the United Nations Association of San Diego, UN Building, 2171 Pan American Plaza in Balboa Park, San Diego. Free. unasd.org/eleanor-roosevelt-gallery

There’s Music in the Air

 The Farrell Family Jazz summer series welcomes the Ben Kendra Shank Trio, 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 13 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Vocalist Kendra Shank will perform with longtime musical collaborators Frank Kimbrough on piano and Dean Johnson on bass. Considered an Athenaeum favorite, Shank returns to the series for the first time since 2014. Tickets: $21-$26. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

 For two nights, Rick Springfield (the voice behind “Jessie’s Girl,” “Love Somebody” and “Don’t Talk to Strangers”) performs as part of the Bayside Summer Nights concert series, 7:30 p.m. July 13-14 at Embarcadero Marina Park South, 200 Marina Park Way, downtown. Tickets from $27. sandiegosymphony.com

 1970s London-based new wave band The FIXX (behind U.S. top 20 hits “One Thing Leads to Another,” “Are We Ourselves?” and “Secret Separation”) performs as part of the Green Flash Concert series, 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 18 at Birch Aquarium, 2300 Expedition Way. $33 members, $38 public. $44 at the door. (858) 534-3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu/experiences/events

Hidden Heroes of the Scripps Collections

“Oddities: Hidden Heroes of the Scripps Collections,” a new, comic book-inspired exhibit that highlights the astonishing adaptations (aka super powers) of ocean species, is on display through Spring 2019 at Birch Aquarium, 2300 Expedition Way. “Oddities” is included with aquarium admission, adults $19.50, children $15. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. (858) 534-3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu

‘Frozen’ at JCompany Youth Theatre

Let it go, let it gooooooo! When their kingdom becomes trapped in perpetual winter, fearless Anna joins forces with mountaineer Kristoff and his reindeer sidekick to find Anna’s sister, Snow Queen Elsa, and break her icy spell. JCompany Youth Theatre will present a 60-minute production of Disney’s “Frozen,” adapted for middle school-aged students, matinee/evening weekends July 13-29 at Garfield Theater, Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Tickets $17-$25. sdcjc.org/jc/

Shakespeare on Screen

As part of The Old Globe Theatre’s Summer Shakespeare Festival, the movie “Coriolanus” screens, 7 p.m. Monday, July 16 at the Shiley Stage, 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park, San Diego. It’s the 2011 adaptation of the Shakespeare work of the same name, directed by and starring Ralph Fiennes. Free. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

Insect Festival at Botanic Garden

Aspiring entomologists are invited to San Diego Botanic Garden’s Insect Festival on Saturday and Sunday, July 21 – 22 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. This one-of-a-kind festival is sure to intrigue bug-devotees of all ages. The event features thousands of fascinating creepy-crawlies, including live lizards, snakes and the famous Madagascar hissing cockroaches. Local bug experts will be available for questions and several educational booths will instruct and entertain children and adults alike.

This event is included with paid regular admission or membership. Children 12 and under are free.

Catch Me If You Can at The Star Theatre Company

The Star Theatre Company will present Catch Me If You Can July 20-29.

Based on the hit film, starring Leonardo DeCaprio and Tom Hanks, and the incredible true story, Catch Me If You Can is the high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught! The musical first premiered on Broadway in March 2011 and was nominated for four Tony Awards. The historic Star Theatre is located at 402 North Coast Highway in Oceanside. Tickets are available at www.startheatreco.com. For special seating call 760-721-9983.

Mystery writer Daryl Wood Gerber to speak

Partners in Crime, the San Diego chapter of the national organization Sisters in Crime, welcomes mystery writer Daryl Wood Gerber as speaker at its next meeting to be held on Saturday, July 14, from 2 p.m.-3:45 p.m. at Mysterious Galaxy, located at 5943 Balboa Avenue, #100, San Diego. Gerber, the Agatha Award-winning author of the French Bistro Mysteries, the Cookbook Nook Mysteries, the Cheese Shop Mysteries and several stand-alone suspense novels, will speak about “Mystery vs. Thriller -- What’s the Difference?”

San Diego chapter meetings are usually held on the second Saturday of the month (subject to change), starting with a social period with refreshments, followed by a brief membership meeting.

Attendance is free for members. Dues are $25 per year, plus membership in the national organization. Members may join at the meeting, with payment by check, cash or credit card, or online at www.sistersincrimesd.org.

Girls’ Night Out Adventure

Adventures by the Book is partnering with Ignite Bistro for a special Girls’ Night Out Adventure with critically- acclaimed author duo Liz Fenton & Lisa Steinke, on Thursday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m., at Ignite Bistro, 6996 El Camino Real, Carlsbad, CA 92009. The event is ticketed ($37 per person) and is open to the public.

For more information and registration, visit bit.ly/2m0Hk4v

Carlsbad Summer Job Fair

This is a great opportunity for those recent college graduates to begin their new career. Carlsbad Summer Job Fair will be held Thursday, July 19, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Holiday Inn Carlsbad,

2725 Palomar Airport Road, Carlsbad, 92009. Parking is complimentary.

Job Opportunities include: Inside Sales Reps, Outside Sales Reps, Account Executives, Retail Managers, Account Managers, Insurance Sales, Customer Service, Technical Sales, Sales Managers, Pharmaceutical Sales, Telesales, Sales Trainer, Merchandiser, Mortgage Brokers, Financial.

Bring 10-15 resumes. Dress: Business professional. This is a free event for job seekers.

Region’s largest law enforcement hiring event July 24

The CA-San Diego Law Enforcement Hiring Expo, serving much of the Greater San Diego region, will be held on Tuesday, July 24, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Handlery Hotel San Diego, 950 Hotel Circle North, San Diego, 92108.

This job fair helps bring law enforcement agencies face-to-face with eager job seekers pursuing careers in the law enforcement industry. Job seekers will have time to meet with several agencies, all in the span of just a few hours. Job seekers are advised to come dressed for success and bring plenty of resumes.

To preregister or view the list of employers attending, visit www.CALawEnforcementJobs.com

Artful Recipes of Life

An eight-week expressive arts workshop series open to all patients, facilitated by Alessandra Colfi, PhD. Personalize and decorate a ‘Treasure Box’ and create mixed-media cards as personal expressions by adding simple drawing, painting, writing, stamping, collage and decoupage with your pictures, found images, quotes and objects to help you express your thoughts. Registration required. Class takes place on Fridays from July 6 to Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at the UCSD Cancer Center, 1200 Garden View Road. For more information, email Alessandra@AlessandraColfi.com.

Summer Concerts by the Sea: Betamaxx

With their authentic ‘80s live music experience, this 7-piece group delivers a non-stop, nostalgia-filled, rock concert that keeps you dancing from beginning to end. On the sand at beautiful Moonlight Beach, bring blankets or beach chairs. No dogs or alcohol. Info (Parks, Rec. & Cultural Arts Dept.)

Sunday, July 15, 3-5 p.m. Moonlight Beach, 400 B Street. Free. 760-633-2740 or visit bit.ly/2tZTazs

Open Mic

Open Mic Night: The new open mic event features local singer songwriters in performance and is hosted by Semisi Ma’u from the band Fula Bula. Every Wednesday, 6-9 p.m. Tower 13, 2633 S. Coast Hwy 101. Free. fulabula.com

Summer Open Mic: Enjoy some musical fun this summer and share your hidden talent: sing, play an instrument, or be part of the audience. With musical theatre director Marcia Hootman on piano. Wednesdays, through Aug. 29, 6:30-8 p.m. Seaside Center, 1613 Lake Drive. Free. Email: revmarcia@yahoo.com

The Great Outdoors Shabbat

Join The Hive and Coastal Roots Farm along with your friends and family for a picnic-style Shabbat. Bring a dinner, beverage, picnic blankets/chairs, and welcome Shabbat with a beautiful sunset in the great outdoors. Friday, July 13, 5-7 p.m. Leichtag Commons Farm House Lawn, 441 Saxony Road. Free. Visit bit.ly/2MIOV30

Lux Reception and Artist Talk: Dave Persué

Book signing, live music, drinks, light hors d’oeuvres, and an engaging artist discussion in the garden. Emerging from the graffiti tradition, San Diego artist Dave Persue has innovated his style to intersect street and gallery aesthetics. He has an energetic, illustrative style, with great technical ability. In the late 80’s, he found himself irresistibly drawn to the world of graffiti.

Friday, July 13, 6-9 p.m. Lux Art Institute, 1550 South El Camino Real. Members free, guests $10. Visit luxartinstitute.org

iPalpiti Festival: Virtuosi II

“His dazzling finger work, musicality, pizzicato and incredible cadenzas evoked the wizardry of Paganini.” Brooklyn Eagle

Tonight, the international music festival features award-winning young musicians from Italy. Duo de Acaniis, brother and sister Davide on violin and Sarah on piano, will show their virtuosity in music by Schubert, Janácek, and other works announced from the stage. (Parks, Rec. & Cultural Arts)

Friday, July 13, 7 p.m. reception on the patio, 7:30 p.m. concert. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. $20. 760-633-2746. ipalpiti.org/ipalpiti-festival-2018

West African Dance

Led by Los Angeles performer, Daunte Fyall teaching the energetic moves from Guinea, Senegal and Mali. Live drumming accompanies class. Be prepared for a high-energy class accompanied by live percussion.

Friday, June 13 and 20, 7-8:30 p.m. Dance North County, Suite 100, 533 Encinitas Blvd. $15. 760-402-7229.

iPalpiti Festival: Virtuosi III

Tonight, the international music festival features award-winning young musicians from Italy, Georgia, Russia and Korea. They will show their virtuosity in trios and quartets by Brahms and Auerbach. (Parks, Rec. & Cultural Arts)

Saturday, July 14, 7 p.m. reception on the patio, 7:30 p.m. concert. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. $20. 760-633-2746. www.ipalpiti.org/ipalpiti-festival-2018

iPalpiti Festival: Virtuosi IV

Today, the international music festival concludes with award-winning young musicians from Italy, Georgia, Germany, Russia, Korea and USA. They will show their virtuosity in quintets by Dvorák and Ripper. (Parks, Rec. & Cultural Arts)