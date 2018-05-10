May 10: Event briefs

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club’s event Rambling Through the Ranch event will be held May 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting at the RSF Garden Club. Guests may enjoy open air trolley rides to tour four exclusive Rancho Santa Fe private gardens (such as the one above). (Courtesy)

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club’s event Rambling Through the Ranch event will be held May 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting at the RSF Garden Club. Guests may enjoy open air trolley rides to tour four exclusive Rancho Santa Fe private gardens (such as the one above).

Rambling Through the Ranch tour Tickets are on sale for RSF Garden Club’s event Rambling Through the Ranch on May 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at RSF Garden Club, 17025 Avenida de Acacias. Guests may enjoy open air trolley rides to tour four exclusive Rancho Santa Fe private gardens with live music at every location. Each garden is unique and ranges from tropical to succulent, golf course views to canyon views. Attendees may also shop local merchandise, sample items from local beer and food vendors and participate in a silent auction. For more details, call 858-756-1554 or email shelly@rsfgardenclub.org. Tickets are $40 and are on sale at www.rsfgardenclub.org under the event tab. Del Mar Foundation Cinema By the Sea summer movie series begins May 19 The Del Mar Foundation recently announced the third year of Cinema By the Sea, a series of outdoor films at the beach. This year, the movies will start on the beach in front of the main lifeguard tower with “Weekend at Bernie’s” while the next two films, “Princess Bride” and “Independence Day” will be shown at Powerhouse Park. All movies begin at sundown and the main features will be preceded by a Pixar short. Where: The beach in front of the main Lifeguard Tower at 1700 Coast Blvd, and Powerhouse Park. Start times: Films start at sunset, with each feature being preceded by a Pixar short. What’s playing: Saturday, May 19: “Weekend at Bernie’s“ in front of the main lifeguard tower. Make sure to come early and bring the kids. The lifeguard tower will be open, and the lifeguards are going to give special tours for anyone interested. Friday, June 15: “Princess Bride“ at Powerhouse Park Friday, June 29: “Independence Day” at Powerhouse Park Girl Scout Cookies and Ice Cream Party All current Carmel Valley Girl Scouts, and all girls interested in joining, are invited to enjoy Girl Scout cookies and ice cream along with information about Girl Scout events, travel, cookie sales, and how to form a new troop. Bring a friend! Sunday, May 20, 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at Sage Canyon Elementary School, 5290 Harvest Run Drive. For questions or to RSVP: cvgirlscoutssecretary@gmail.com Art lecture: ‘Painted Expressions of India’s Epic Tales’ Allie Almeide, docent teacher, San Diego Museum of Art, will a present a rich detail of the epic stories that exist in the delicate works of Indian art in the Museum’s collection. The art lecture will be held Monday, May 21, in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th & Maiden Lane (across from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and meeting from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter members. $10 for others. Information: 760-704-6436. Expert to speak on how to ‘bring in butterflies and hummingbirds’ On May 15, the Solana Beach Library will host Marcia Van Loy, from the Master Gardener Association of San Diego County, who will teach how to attract hummingbirds and butterflies to gardens and backyards. Van Loy is a sought-after speaker who has shared her depth of knowledge with multiple regional gardening organizations for more than 15 years. Her insights and techniques are verified and easy to understand and will give everyone a head start in attracting the desired creatures into their garden. This is a “Friends Night Out” program which is sponsored by the Friends of the Solana Beach Library. The program will be at the library located at 157 Stevens Avenue. Sufficient parking will be available at both the upper level of Earl Warren Middle School parking lot and the lower level Library parking lot. The program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available prior to the meeting at 6 p.m. and the program will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. Speaker at SB Library: ‘Living Relaxed in a Stressed Out World’ Life’s frequent exposure to the stresses of daily living, disturbing events, or personal circumstances often produce feelings of stress, uncertainties, doubt or fear. On Saturday, May 12, at 2 p.m., presenter Regina Gill, credentialed teacher of meditation and Tai-Chi Chuan, will teach a simple technique to quiet the mind and calm the emotions, bringing about a sense of peace. The library location is 157 Stevens Ave; the phone is 858-755-1404. Bipolar support group meeting in Del Mar The Del Mar branch of Depression Bipolar Support Alliance will meet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, at Pacifica Del Mar restaurant in the Del Mar Plaza. Family and friends are welcome. Parking is validated for the underground garage. For information about the group, contact Roger Alsabrook at 858-525-1509 or rogeralsabrook@yahoo.com. Saint James Catholic Church to host mobile blood drive Saint James Catholic Church, in partnership with San Diego Blood Bank, will host a mobile blood drive Sunday, May 20, from 7:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. at 625 S. Nardo Avenue, Solana Beach, CA 92075 – Upper Parking Lot. Donors must meet the following eligibility requirements: 17 and older (Age 16 requires a parental consent); 114 pounds and in good health. It is recommended that donors consume an adequate meal and plenty of fluids prior to giving. A photo identification must be presented upon signing up to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for their convenience but walk-ins are also welcome. To schedule an appointment, please call 619-469-7322 or visit www.SanDiegoBloodBank.org. San Diego Writers and Editors Guild event The San Diego Writers and Editors Guild will hold a free event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 12 at the La Jolla Riford Library. Seventeen San Diego authors will tell their stories and present their books at the event. Visit sdwritersguild.org The La Jolla Library is at 7555 Draper Ave., La Jolla. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org. Salvaged Tree Jubilee The Salvaged Tree Jubilee will be held at the San Diego Botanic Garden May 20 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Join Tree San Diego for an afternoon of storytelling, problem solving and celebration. The free event also includes woodcrafts made by local artisans, log milling demonstration, live music by Ashley Mazanec and more. RSVP at bit.ly/2I1o6Fu

San Diego Botanic Garden is located at 230 Quail Gardens Dr., Encinitas, 92024. Tree San Diego is a 50l(c)(3) tax-exempt organization “which works to benefit the greater San Diego region by helping provide a healthier place to live, work and play.” For more details, visit www.treesandiego.org. 39th Annual All Arabian Region One Championship Horse Show at fairgrounds The 39th Annual All Arabian Region One Championship Horse Show will be held May 16-20, 8 a.m.-9:30 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Arena. This show brings together top-notch Arabian Horses in all disciplines and along with a qualifying pre-show qualifies them for all Arabian National Shows. The Region One Championship Horse Show is the primary fundraiser and provides for all the region’s activities, including scholarships, youth programs, emergency preparedness, breed promotion and education to list just a few of the things the show supports. Visit aharegionone.org/R1_championship_show.html or www.delmarfairgrounds.com. SBP (Sanford Burnham Prebys) Insights: The Latest in Alzheimer’s disease Join SBP (Sanford Burnham Prebys) Insights: The Latest in Alzheimer’s disease for a 360-degree look at this devastating illness. The program brings together a scientist, physician and patient caregiver to share their unique perspectives on current treatments and promising research that may lead to better patient healthcare. The event will be held June 5, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, Building 12, SBP Auditorium, 10905 Road to the Cure, La Jolla, 92121. Studies released recently by San Diego County project that by 2030, the number of local residents 55 and older with dementia is expected to increase 36 percent – from more than 84,000 today to 115,000. The lifetime cost of care for local residents with dementia currently exceeds $38 billion, a figure that is expected to balloon to more than $52 billion by 2030. Writing Life Stories workshops Barbara Field is offering her Writing Life Stories workshops on May 23 (morning and evening) at the Women’s Museum of California. She is also offering a workshop on May 26 for Legacy Week at the USS Midway Museum. Free same-day admission to the Midway once you purchase tickets to this workshop. More information at writinglifestories.com and on Eventbrite. Field offers Writing Life Stories classes in San Diego and NYC at museums, libraries, private organizations and colleges. She worked for UC San Diego, Harcourt Brace, CBS, The Op Ed Project and Afghan Women’s Writing Project. She published widely and her novel won a Writer’s Digest fiction award. She was recently featured at a Generation Women storytelling event. Go to writinglifestories.com for more information. The Center Chorale sings African Concert African Sanctus by David Fanshawe is a major choral work that incorporates authentic songs and drumming by African musicians integrated with his composition based on traditional Latin texts. Fanshawe, world traveler, musicologist and composer collected thousands of recorded examples of African music in the 1970s. The Center Children’s Chorus joins with The Center Chorale to perform this late 20th century masterpiece. The concert will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 845 Chestnut St, Escondido on Sunday, June 3 at 3 p.m. Tickets are available at EscondidoChoralArts.com Rolling Stones cover band to perform at aquarium Green Flash concert series returns to Birch Aquarium starting 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 16 with Jumping Jack Flash, a Rolling Stones cover band (replacing Wild Child, originally scheduled), 2300 Expedition Way. Tickets: $44 at the door. (858) 534-3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu/experiences/events/green-flash Chocolate Festival San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, presents its annual Chocolate Festival on May 12 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Your taste buds will thank you when savoring the many varieties of goodies created by nearly a dozen chocolate artisans. For more information, visit sdbgarden.org. ‘Exploring Our Sense of Place’ nature program returns this fall San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) has opened enrollment for its 2018-2019 Exploring Our Sense of Place (ESP) program. Enrollment is limited to 26 to maximize the experience for participants. Enrollment will close Aug. 10. Participants, or “explorers,” will experience the San Dieguito River Valley and watershed in all seasons. The path begins at Volcan Mountain in Julian and continues through the valley to North Beach, Del Mar. Many of the excursions include areas that are not open to the public. To enroll, visit sdrvc.org/what-we-do/education/ Poway Symphony Orchestra concert For a Saturday evening of beautiful symphonic music, come to the next concert presented by the Poway Symphony Orchestra at 7 p.m. on May 19 at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts, 15498 Espola Road, Poway. Two blockbuster pieces of the program are the “Haffner” Symphony by Mozart and the famous trumpet concerto by Haydn in which the orchestra will be joined by soloist John MacFerran Wilds of the San Diego Symphony. In contrast with these two classics, Debussy’s “Prelude to an Afternoon of a Faun” will complete the program. The orchestra is lead by John LoPiccolo, music director and conductor. Purchase tickets by calling 858-748-0505 or at www.powaycenter.com. San Diego Center for Children’s 131st Anniversary Celebration San Diego Center for Children’s 131st Anniversary Celebration, Rise Up! In the Name of Children, featuring a special performance by Grammy-nominated artist Andra Day, will take place on Saturday, June 9, at Humphreys by the Bay on Shelter Island. Funds raised from this event will support the Center’s programs, providing services to children and families struggling with mental, emotional and behavioral health challenges. This special night under the stars is co-chaired by Joyce Glazer, Vince Heald and Clinton Walters and will include silent and live auctions, cocktails and dinner. The event starts at 6 p.m. and RSVPs are requested by May 21. For more information about the event, including sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, table and ticket purchases and program advertising, please visit: www.centerforchildren.org/riseup San Diego Women’s Foundation Grants Celebration