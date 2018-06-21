June 21: Event briefs

Annual 4th of July Parade to be held in Del Mar

Join the Del Mar Foundation for its Annual 4th of July Parade on Wednesday, July 4, starting at Powerhouse Park, Del Mar. Please arrive by 9:15 a.m. as the parade begins promptly at 9:30 a.m. Due to street closure for the parade, parking will be limited. Please plan accordingly. Bring your decorated bikes, scooters, wagons, strollers, electric golf carts and leashed pets. The parade will move from the park on a loop up Coast Blvd. Once the parade returns to Powerhouse Park, there will be a DJ & fun games for all ages. Visit with Del Mar firefighters and tour the Fire Engine. Wear red, white and blue. Refreshments provided compliments of Jake’s Del Mar and Gelson’s Del Mar.

This event presented by the Del Mar Foundation and the City of Del Mar.

Del Mar Library to host ‘Six Authors, Thirteen Books’

The Del Mar Library (1309 Camino Del Mar) will present “Six Authors, Thirteen Books” on Saturday, June 23 at 1:30 p.m. Local authors Oyuki Aguilar, Sarah Bates, Janice Coy, Suzette Valle, Sylvia Mendoza and Brae Wyckoff will discuss their books.

For more information about the event, call the library at (858) 755-1666. For more information about San Diego County Library, visit www.sdcl.org.

Mobile Museum coming to SB Library

San Diego Children’s Discovery Mobile Museum will be at the Solana Beach Library Tuesday, June 26, at 10:30 a.m. The museum’s science team will present the hands-on workshop 3D Sea Urchins for toddlers and preschoolers. After the fun of learning about sea urchins, please be sure to pick up a summer reading log at the service desk. This program is free with no registration required. The library location is 157 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach; the phone is 858-755-1404.

Reiki workshop at Solana Beach Library

Reiki is a form of hands-on healing that promotes stress reduction, relaxation and helps create balance and healing. On Saturday, June 23, 1-2:30 p.m., Reiki Master Teacher Marcela Alva will discuss the benefits of this ancient Japanese technique. A short group demo will allow participants to directly experience Reiki. No registration is required for this free program. The library location is 157 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach; the phone is 858-755-1404.

‘32nd Annual Solana Beach Patriotic Singalong’ June 28

The “32nd Annual Solana Beach Patriotic Singalong” to be held on June 28, 7:30 p.m., at Fletcher Cove Community Center in Solana Beach.

Refreshments served. Sponsored by the City of Solana Beach.

Summer reading at Solana Beach Library

The summer reading program “Reading Takes You Everywhere” has begun and will run through the end of August. Next time you’re in the Solana Beach Library please pick up a reading log and, when completed, bring it back for prizes and a chance at the end-of-summer raffle.

Summer children’s programs have also been scheduled each Thursday at 10:30 a.m.: June 21: The Amazing Dana Magic Show; June 28: Luce Puppet Show; July 5: Mosquito Storytime with County Vector Control; July 12: Mad Science – Fire and Ice; July 19: Zovago Animal Show; July 26: Radical Reptiles; Aug. 2: Little Catbird Interactive Show; Aug. 9: Pacific Animal Productions.

All the library programs are free, and no registration is required. The library location is 157 Stevens Ave; the phone is 858-755-1404.

Concerts at the Cove

Concerts at the Cove will return to Fletcher Cove Park in Solana Beach on Thursdays from June 21-Aug. 3, 6 p.m.-7:45 p.m. Navy 32nd Street Brass Band will perform on Thursday, June 28. Bring beach chairs, blankets, picnics and friends. (No alcohol, pets, tobacco, BBQs/grills.)

For more information, call 858-720-2453 or visit cityofsolanabeach.org.

‘How to Develop Your Intuition’ at CV Library

The San Diego ACEP Energy Psychology and Integrative Healers group is hosting a presentation by Wendie Coulter, a Certified Medical Intuitive Practitioner, on how to develop your intuition on Saturday, June 23 at 1:30 p.m. at the Carmel Valley Library.

Coulter is a published author and engaging speaker who has been an invited speaker and instructor at Scripps Memorial Hospital, Sharp Memorial Hospital, the Institute of Noetic Sciences (IONS), Association for Comprehensive Energy Psychology (ACEP) and many more. Coulter has been in private practice for nearly 20 years and has been teaching intuitive development and energy medicine for 10 years. She will do a presentation and lead attendees through some exercises designed to increase one’s ability to be in touch with their intuition.

The Carmel Valley Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Drive, Carmel Valley, 92130.

Free conference for caregivers

Are you providing care for a family member or friend? Are you concerned for the well-being of a parent? This free conference for caregivers is Wednesday, July 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Solana Beach Presbyterian Church, 120 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach, 92075. Educational programs, community resources, refreshments and more. A free caregiver resource fair and free respite care is available to those who need someone to look after their loved one during the conference. To register, call 858-509-2587.

Leucadia Summer Fun on the 101 Music Festival

Summer officially kicks off at Leucadia Roadside Park (860 N Coast Hwy 101) on Saturday, June 23, with the 9th annual Summer Fun on the 101: Leucadia’s Music Festival! Starting at 11:30 a.m. and running through 7:30 p.m., the Leucadia 101 Main Street Association presents 10 of the finest acts Encinitas has to offer including Mattson 2, Ginger Roots & the Protectors, Stephanie Brown & the Surrealistics, Emily Afton, and more.

For more information, visit leucadia101.com

The Country Friends Race Day Fashion Show & Luncheon

The Country Friends Race Day Fashion Show & Luncheon will be held Wednesday, June 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mille Fleurs restaurant in Rancho Santa Fe.

In addition to a luncheon and boutique shopping, the event will feature a fashion show featuring Italian designers, including Luisa Spagnoli, and hats designed by Aimee Fuller-Meals. Choreographed by Maggie Bobileff