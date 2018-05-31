May 31: Event briefs

Courtesy The TPHS Spring Fling will be held June 7. The TPHS Spring Fling will be held June 7. (Courtesy)

Torrey Pines High School Spring Fling June 7

Torrey Pines High School will hold its annual Spring Fling on Thursday, June 7, from 5-8 p.m. This is a community event with food trucks, music, student performances, snacks and desserts. Athletic physicals are being held on the same night for $25.

Bring a blanket, chairs and family for this fun community event, which is sponsored by the Torrey Pines High School Foundation.

San Diego County Fair

The San Diego County Fair opens June 1 at 4 p.m. and runs through July 4, except for Mondays and Tuesdays in June. This year’s theme is “How Sweet It Is.” The event features great food, music, rides, activities and more. For more information, visit www.sdfair.com.

‘Conversational Spanish for Beginniners’ at Del Mar Library

Del Mar Library hosts a weekly, drop-in Conversational Spanish for Beginners group to practice your speaking skills. Led by native speaker Lucy De Marchant, the group meets Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

The Del Mar Branch Library is located at 1309 Camino Del Mar. For more information, call the Del Mar Branch Library at (858) 755-1666. Visit www.sdcl.org.

Rattlesnake safety class at Del Mar Library

Del Mar Library will host a Rattlesnake Safety Class presented by the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy on Saturday, June 9, at 10 a.m. Snake researcher Steve Bledsoe will give an in-depth presentation on identifying dangerous snakes in San Diego County and what to do if they are encountered in the wild. Come learn what to do if you see a snake and how you and your family, friends, and pets can stay safe in the outdoors. Space is limited and registration is required. To register: sdrvcrattlesnakesafety.eventbrite.com

For more information about the event, call the library at (858) 755-1666. Visit www.sdcl.org.

‘Rock & Dine Under the Stars’ with former Eagles lead guitarist Don Felder

“Rock & Dine Under The Stars” at Humphreys Concerts by the bay with an exclusive, private concert by Don Felder, former lead guitarist of the Eagles, to support programs and services at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, Jacobs Family Campus. The event will take place on June 24 beginning at 6 p.m. with cocktails and dinner, followed by the concert and a decadent dessert reception.

Tickets and more information at www.lfjcc.org/patronparty

Blood drive at SB Library

The American Red Cross is counting on volunteer donors to give blood and help ensure patient needs can be met this summer. A blood drive will be held at the Solana Beach Library Saturday, June 9 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (Address: 157 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach).

To donate blood another time, make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Robin Zenkel returns to Zel’s Del Mar

Solo blues musician Robin Zenkel will perform at Zel’s Del Mar Thursday, June 7 from 7-10 p.m.

Address: 1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar; (858) 755-0076.

Carmel Creek reunion for the Class of 2018

On Tuesday, June 5, at 3:15-4:15 p.m. high school seniors that once attended Carmel Creek Elementary School are invited to a casual reunion at the school. (Carmel Creek 4210 Carmel Center Road.)

The highlight of this event is when students and teachers gather in a big circle to share a favorite memory and what their future plans are and the teachers share stories and words of encouragement to the students as they begin this next stage in life.

Earl Warren Seahawk Showcase

Earl Warren’s Seahawk Showcase, a night celebrating the arts and student achievement, will be held on Thursday, May 31, from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., at EW’s MPR and outdoor stage. Join the event for art viewing, band and guitar performances, student award recognition, and the play The Pink Panther Strikes Again, performed by drama students. This is a VPA fundraising event; tickets are a suggested $5 donation and Earl Warren students get in free.

San Diego Festival of the Arts

The 2018 San Diego Festival of the Arts (www.sdfestivalofthearts.org) will showcase stunning works of painting, sculpture, photography, glass, jewelry, ceramics, wood, fiber and mixed media from nearly 200 world renowned artists June 9 and 10 at downtown San Diego’s beautiful Waterfront Park.

Beyond the incredible selection of art on display during this juried competition available for purchase, guests will once again enjoy live music and entertainment both days, a craft beer and wine garden, a selection of outdoor games and cuisine from San Diego’s top restaurants.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Location: County Administration Center, Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Hwy, San Diego CA 92101. Tickets available at: www.sdfestivalofthearts.org/tickets

Sea to Shining Sea Yoga & Music Festival

Connected Warriors has announced the launch of its first annual Sea to Shining Sea Yoga and Music Festival. The event will kick off the summer season on June 9 on the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum in San Diego and will conclude Sept. 15 on the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum Complex in New York City.

The yoga and music festival will include a meditation, live music by Dave Kemp of DTO and Buddha Music Group, and 60 minutes of yoga for all ages and skill levels, from Connected Warriors founder and yoga therapist Judy Weaver, and local yoga celebrities from Core Power Yoga. Over 1,000 people are estimated to be in attendance. Registration and information is available online at www.connectedwarriors.org/special-events/

To learn more about Connected Warriors visit www.connectedwarriors.org

Songs for Social Justice

Songs for Social Justice will be held June 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 2020 Chestnut St., Carlsbad 92008.

Folk music has a long tradition of activism toward social causes. Last year $1,500 was raised for good works performed by Pilgrim Church, including hunger alleviation, families in need, and homeless sheltering. The lineup of artists this year includes songstress Peggy Watson, klezmer diva Elizabeth Schwartz, Song Search alumnus Joey Pearson, local poet/musician/activist Darius Degher, and popular Americana band Gemini Junction. $18 ($15 members) Visit www.sdFolkHeritage.org.