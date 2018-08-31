Aug. 30: Event briefs

‘Starry Starry Night’ event in RSF to benefit Voices for Children

Starry Starry Night, one of San Diego’s premier fundraising events, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 5:30-11 p.m. The 16th annual gala will take place at the renowned Sahm Estate at Del Dios Ranch. All event proceeds will benefit Voices for Children, a local nonprofit organization which transforms the lives of children in foster care by providing them with volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs). CASAs advocate for foster children in the courtroom, at school, and in the community to ensure their needs are met.

The signature event of Voices for Children since 2002 has grown from an intimate event in a private home to one of the most anticipated events in the community. Last year’s gala grossed more than $1.5 million. The event returns to Del Dios Ranch in Rancho Santa Fe, which boasts the spectacular Sahm Estate, home to the late Ramona and Roland Sahm. The residence has hosted numerous philanthropic events and is currently on the market.

The evening will begin with an elegant cocktail hour featuring exclusive creations by Snake Oil Cocktail Co. followed by a custom, gourmet menu by Jeffrey Strauss, chef and owner of Pamplemousse Grille.

Guests will have the opportunity to bid on fabulous items during the live auction and raise their paddles to directly “Fund-A-CASA.” The gala will conclude with a lively after-party with dancing under the stars.

Tables and individual tickets are currently on sale. Starry Starry Night sells out every year, and guests are encouraged to reserve early.

For more information about Starry Starry Night, contact events@speakupnow.org or (858) 598-2261. Visit www.speakupnow.org.

Taste of Del Mar

Taste of Del Mar will be held Thursday, Sept. 6, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Explore more than 25 culinary creations from local and award-winning restaurants, experience over 15 craft beer and wine “Sip Stops,” and enjoy live music, all located throughout the Village of Del Mar. Attendees can start at 11th Street and work their way north or begin the evening at Del Mar Plaza and head south; the total route distance is less than half a mile. For tickets, go to visitdelmarvillage.com/tasteofdelmar2018/

Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society BBQ

The Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society will hold its September barbecue at La Colonia Park Community Center (715 Valley Avenue) in Solana Beach on Friday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. Catering will be provided by Brett’s Barbecue. The cost will be $15 a person. Children under 10 will be charged $10.

Please RSVP by Sept. 8. Checks can be sent to the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society at PO Box 504, Solana Beach, CA, 92075. Please write “Barbecue” on the memo line of your check. Games will be available for children.

Artist to present ‘Painting Water in Oil’

Painter and instructor Alex Schaefer will present the Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild Demonstration “Painting Water in Oil,” on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center [16780 La Gracia, Rancho Santa Fe]. $15 for RSF Art Guild members and $30 for non-members (including lunch provided by Thyme in the Ranch). Following the demo, Schaefer will paint 10”x8”, 10-minute portrait sketches for those interested; each portrait will cost $80, maximum of four total. RSVP early to rsfartguild@gmail.com. Limited to 25 participants. Supported by a grant from the Rancho Santa Fe Foundation.

Robin Henkel returns to Zel’s Del Mar

Solo blues performer Robin Henkel will perform at Zel’s Del Mar Thursday, Sept. 6, 7-10 p.m. Zel’s Del Mar is located at 1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, (858) 755-0076.

Laugh It Up: Comedians

 In addition to his stand-up, comedian Jeff Garlin is known for his roles on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Daddy Day Care” and “The Goldbergs.” He’ll be on the stage 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at the La Jolla Comedy Store, 916 Pearl St. Tickets: $25. thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

 Comedian Paula Poundstone, whose career spans decades and includes stand-up and movies, takes to the Jewish Community Center stage 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at 4126 Executive Drive. Tickets from $39 for members, $46 non-members. (858) 362-1348. sdcjc.org

Cardiff Greek Festival

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church welcomes the San Diego community to join the celebration at the 40th Annual Cardiff Greek Festival on Sept. 8 and 9. Enjoy and experience Hellenic cuisine, entertainment, and hospitality as the church grounds will once again be transformed with the sights, sounds, and tastes of Greece. City of Encinitas officials will formally kick off the event with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 8 at 11:30 a.m.

The Cardiff Greek Festival will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the grounds of Saints Constantine and Helen, 3459 Manchester Ave., a half mile east of I-5 at the Manchester exit in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Free parking is available at the adjacent MiraCosta College. cardiffgreekfest.com.

Last Call: Races, Bayside Summer Nights

 Del Mar Thoroughbred Race Club’s summer season presents concerts after the last race of the day every Friday and almost every Saturday night in the seaside concert area at the west end of the grandstand. See Mexico-based Café Tacvba Friday, Aug. 31 before the concert series concludes with rapper Ice Cube, Sunday, Sept. 2.

Concerts are free with track admission. Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. (858) 755-1141. delmarracing.com

 Bayside Summer Nights concert series concludes 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Sept. 1-2 with The 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular, featuring The 1812 Overture with booming cannons and a grand fireworks display. Embarcadero Marina Park South, 200 Marina Park Way, downtown. sandiegosymphony.org

Encaustic Art

An exhibit featuring the surrealistic works of encaustic (beeswax) artist Tiffany Bociek, in a new solo exhibition, “The Depth of a Daydream,” opens with a reception 5 p.m. Friday Aug. 31 at La Playa Gallery, 2226 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla. Exhibit on view through Sept. 28. (858) 454-6903. laplayagallery.com

Blithe Spirit at NC Rep

Noel Coward’s ghostly comedy “Blithe Spirit,” is on stage Sept. 5-30 at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. A socialite novelist, an eccentric medium, an unforgiving ex-wife and a shrewish spouse create supernatural hijinks in this world-class comedy. Tickets from $42. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

Toy Piano Time

UC San Diego Library’s annual Toy Piano Festival, now in its 18th year, returns noon, Wednesday, Sept. 5 at UC San Diego at Geisel Library in the Seuss Room, 9500 Gilman Drive at Library Walk. Join festival director Scott Paulson and his toy piano colleagues for a performance that will amuse all ages. Free. (858) 822-5758.

Ocean Talk

Ocean temperatures recently hit a record high of 78.6 F off Scripps Pier in La Jolla Shores. Citizen science lecture, “How future ocean conditions may affect local species,” is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4 at La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Speaker is Garfield Kwan, Ph.D. candidate at UC San Diego. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

North Coast Democratic Club

The Encinitas and North Coast Democratic Club will meet on Sept. 8 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Dove Library, Gowland Room, in Carlsbad. Guest speaker Dr. Tom Wong, associate professor of political science at UCSD, will present “How do we increase Democratic voter turnout in November?” This includes insights from data that will be critical to Democratic success. Wong also served as an advisor to the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (WHIAAPI) under the Obama administration.

Roger Anderson Chorale auditions

Auditions for Roger Anderson Chorale’s new season will be held Sept. 4. All vocal parts are welcome, but basses and tenors are especially encouraged.

For more information on audition requirements, please visit the auditions tab at rogerandersonchorale.com.

Yoga event

Rajashree Choudhury will teach a 90-minute Beginner’s Yoga Class on Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. at Encinitas Bikram Yoga By The Sea at 433 Santa Fe Drive. Rajashree is a five-time winner of the National Indian Yoga Championship from 1973 to 1983 and holds a degree in Yoga Therapy C-IAYT.

She is the founder of the United States Yoga Federation and International Yoga Sports Federation.

Because of her efforts, The International Yoga Asana Championships is now in its 10th year. encinitasbikramyoga.com.

Peter Sprague & Rebecca Jade concert

Peter Sprague & Rebecca Jade will perform at the Encinitas Library Sept. 2 from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Sprague and Jade were just awarded the 2018 Best Jazz Album by the San Diego Music Awards for the stellar “Planet Cole Porter” release.