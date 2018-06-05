June 7: Event briefs

Budget travel to southern Africa talk and photos at DM Library

The Del Mar Library will host a talk about budget safari travel to southern African, presented by Solana Beach resident Ian Hirschsohn on Thursday, June 7, at 6 p.m. as a part of the Affordable African Travel group’s monthly meeting.

Hirschsohn was born in Johannesburg, South Africa and has extensively traveled independently throughout southern Africa. He recently returned from a two-month safari through Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. Hirschsohn will show photos from his travels and discuss topics including airfares, lodging, vehicle rental, and guided drives.

The Del Mar Branch Library is located at 1309 Camino Del Mar. For more information, call the Del Mar Branch Library at (858) 755-1666. For information about San Diego County Library and other events, visit www.sdcl.org.

Ferrari Owners Club of San Diego to hold 'Ferraris at Cielo' event

Ferrari Owners Club of San Diego invites all to attend “Ferraris at Cielo” Sunday, June 24, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event will be held at 18021 Calle Ambiente, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

On display will be many spectacular and rare Ferraris as well as Lamborghinis, and perhaps a few “Extra Special” automobiles of interest. You can vote in the “People’s Choice” competition and help select the overall “Best In Show.” The judges will be selecting winners from several classes.

Come and enjoy the Italian music and fine food in the beautiful Rancho Santa Fe countryside. The Rancho Santa Fe Food Company will be providing a buffet lunch available for purchase.

This is a free event open to the public.

Speaker to discuss 'Life in the Sonoran Desert' at SB Library

On Tuesday, June 12, at 6:30 p.m., the Friends of the Solana Beach Library will host the last Friends Night Out program before the summer break. Join Dr. Paul Dayton at the library for “Life in the Sonoran Desert,” an evening of natural history — stories about the fascinating interactions between the iconic plants and animals in the Sonoran Desert that covers parts of California, Arizona and northwestern Mexico.

“Often when we look at a desert landscape, we see only today’s “snapshot” of the plants and animals that live there,” says Dayton. “But what would we see if we took a much longer look — long enough to see the dramatic changes that happen over time in this dynamic ecosystem?”

Dayton, professor emeritus at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, last year captivated a Friends Night Out audience with a presentation about life under Antarctic ice. Besides numerous publications in marine ecology, Dayton has recently authored Rabbits and Rats, Birds and Seeds, Cactus and Trees. The Spanish-language edition of the book, Liebres y Ratas, Aves y Semillas, Cactos y Árboles, is a finalist for Best Educational Youth Chapter Book in the 2018 International Latino Book Awards.

This informative program will be held at the Solana Beach Library located at 157 Stevens Avenue. Parking will be available at the upper level of Earl Warren Middle School parking lot and the lower level Library parking lot.

The program is open to the community and free of charge. Refreshments will be available prior to the meeting at 6 p.m. and the program will start promptly at 6:30 p.m.

Memory Café event features Museum

of Photographic Arts speaker

On Friday, June 8 at 10 a.m., the Memory Café will present a guest speaker from the Museum of Photographic Arts who will give a presentation and discussion of photography from the museum’s collection. The free Memory Cafe is a social gathering for friends and family to come “perk” up their memory as we reminisce, share stories, games, songs and laughs. Refreshments and coffee served. The gatherings are held monthly on second and fourth Fridays, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at Grace Point Church, 13340 Hayford Way, Room 1B, Carmel Valley. Questions? Contact Michelle Mullen at 972-342-9727 or mrlo9296@hotmail.com.

Book sale at Solana Beach Library

Friends of the Solana Beach will hold a two-day book sale on Friday and Saturday, June 8 and 9, at the Title Wave Bookstore. The special sale will be a grocery bag of books for $5 from the books on tables in the lobby and outside on the sidewalk. Shoppers may fill paper grocery bags with selections from a wide range of genres. The Title Wave Bookstore is located inside the Solana Beach Library at Earl Warren Middle School, located at 157 Stevens Avenue. All proceeds from the sale will be used to support community programs at the Solana Beach Library.

Regular open hours for the Bookstore are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit friendsofsolanabeachlibrary.org

Bloodmobile at SB Library

On Saturday, June 9, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the Solana Beach Library, 157 Stevens Ave. No appointment is necessary for you to donate, but if you wish to reserve a time you may do so online at redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: SDLibrary. As a thank you for your generous donation, you will be sent a $5 Amazon gift card, courtesy of Suburban Propane. (Restrictions may apply.) The library phone is 858-755-1404.

Toast of the Coast Wine Festival

The Toast of the Coast Wine Festival will be held June 9 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The Toast of the Coast Wine Festival, which pours award-winning wine in the serene Paul Ecke Jr. Garden Show, is held in two sessions, noon-3 p.m. and 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Tickets include fair admission and can be purchased online at www.thetoastofthecoast.com.

San Diego International Beer Festival

The San Diego International Beer Festival will be held June 15-17 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Within the fair is the three-day San Diego International Beer Festival in the Del Mar Arena, featuring five sessions for beer lovers. Visit www.sandiegobeerfestival.com

Concerts at the Cove start June 21

Concerts at the Cove will return to Fletcher Cove Park in Solana Beach on Thursdays from June 21-Aug. 3, 6 p.m.-7:45 p.m. Ryan Hiller Duo will perform at the opening concert on Thursday, June 21. Bring beach chairs, blankets, picnics and friends. (No alcohol, pets, tobacco, BBQs/grills.)

For more information, call 858-720-2453 or visit cityofsolanabeach.org.

San Diego County Fair

The San Diego County Fair runs through July 4, except for Mondays and Tuesdays in June. This year’s theme is “How Sweet It Is.” The event features great food, music, rides, activities and more. For more information, visit www.sdfair.com.

Homeland Security - Senior Border Patrol Agent to speak at Optimist Club meeting

The Optimist Club Del Mar - Solana Beach recently announced that Lee Bajar, representative of Homeland Security - Senior Border Patrol Agent for 29 years, will be the keynote speaker at the Optimist dinner meeting on Wednesday, June 20 at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, June 20. Social time begins at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend but reservations are required. Cost is $30 per adult. Reservation deadline is Thursday, June 14 by 8 p.m. Reservation email: ccc.optimist@gmail.com

The Lomas Santa Fe Country Club is located at 1505 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075.

Mainly Mozart concerts in RSF

The Mainly Mozart Festival, which is celebrating its 30th year, will be held June 1-24. Among the many concerts the festival offers are two in Rancho Santa Fe:

Festival Orchestra: Sunday, June 17 at 4 p.m. at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe.Featuring: Michael Francis, conductor; Johannes Moser, cello; Stravinsky – Concerto in E flat (Dumbarton Oaks); Tchaikovsky – Variations on a Rococo Theme, op. 33 (original version; Mozart – Symphony No. 35, in D Major, K. 385 Haffner.

Spotlight Chamber Music: Sunday, June 24 at the RSF Garden Club. 5 p.m. wine reception, 6 p.m. concert.Featuring: James Ehnes, violin; Orion Weiss, piano; Beethoven – Violin Sonata No. 1 in D Major, Opus 12; Poulenc – Sonata for Violin & Piano; Strauss – Violin Sonata in E flat Major, Op. 18.

For tickets and more information on all concerts, visit mainlymozart.org

‘From San Diego to Italy’ art exhibit

“From San Diego to Italy” art exhibit is being held the month of June at Aran Cucine European Kitchen Showroom, 118 S. Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, 92075. Showroom hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The event will feature work by artists and business partners Keri Ressler Goldsmid and Aja Lee Faasse, Blu Fine Art California Collective (BluFineArtCaliforniaCollective.com).

Greek Festival

The annual Greek Festival with cultural cuisine and coffee, music and dance, wines and beers runs 5-10 p.m. Friday, June 9; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday June 10; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday June 11 at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church grounds, 3655 Park Blvd., North Park. Free admission 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Free parking at Eugene Brucker Education Center, 4100 Normal St. (Complimentary shuttle service provided). sdgreekfestival.com

Father’s Day Brats and Beer on the Bay

The Maritime Museum of San Diego plans Father’s Day fun Saturday, June 16 or Sunday, June 17, with a day full of sailing on San Diego Bay and Beer. Guests will have the opportunity to sail aboard schooner Californian, official tall ship of California, San Salvador, a 1542 Spanish galleon replica, or America, a replica of the first vessel to win the America’s Cup. Each adult receives a delicious bratwurst sandwich, chips, and a cold beer prior to sailing. Hotdogs and soft drinks are available for the kids. The three-hour sailing trip will begin boarding at 11:30 a.m. and return to the Maritime Museum of San Diego at 3 p.m. Passengers have the option to join the lively crew and trim the sails or simply relax and enjoy the weekend sail on San Diego Bay. Tickets and vessel schedule available at sdmaritime.org or by calling (619) 234-9153 ext. 106 for details.

Rattlesnake safety class at Del Mar Library