July 5: Event briefs

Clarinetist Philip Lipton Courtesy

Musician at CV Library Family Concert Series to present tribute to Benny Goodman, the King of Swing

July’s free family music program sponsored by the Friends of the Carmel Valley Library will be held on Wednesday, July 11 at 7 p.m. in the library’s community room. It will feature clarinetist Philip Lipton in a program highlighting the music of Benny Goodman, Jean Jean, Grapelli, Debussy, Bach and his own compositions.

Lipton is the principal clarinet of the North CharlestonPOPS! Orchestra. As a soloist, he has toured extensively in California and across the southeast. His performances abroad have included collaborations with the Orford Academy of the Arts faculty Woodwind Octet in Quebec. Circular breathing, looping and extended techniques have allowed him to explore fresh new avenues of writing and performance. As an adjunct professor at El Sistema, El Salvador, Lipton helped in building the conservatory’s chamber music program in coordination with the nonprofit MUSAID. While Lipton spends much of his time performing and preparing for concerts, he is also an inspired educator.

CV Library 25th Anniversary Celebration

The Carmel Valley Branch Library will be celebrating its 25th Anniversary on Saturday July 14 from 2-4 p.m. There will be speeches, music, cake and lots of information about upcoming events at the library. The Carmel Valley Branch Library is located on 3919 Townsgate Dr., San Diego, 92130. For more information, please contact the Carmel Valley Branch Library at (858) 552-1668.

Summer Twilight Concert in Del Mar: Petty Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty

The next Del Mar Foundation’s Summer Twilight Concert will feature Petty Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty, on Tuesday, July 10 at Powerhouse Park. The concert begins with Zel’s Opening Act at 6 p.m., followed by the main show at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit delmarfoundation.org.

Soul-line dance class at Del Mar Library July 12

Learn to soul line-dance at Del Mar Library on Thursday, July 12, at 6 p.m. with StepNicely Dance. What better way to celebrate summer than by line-dancing to R&B, old school, jazz, and gospel.

This program is a part of San Diego County Library’s (SDCL) Summer Learning Challenge. Summer Learning is about encouraging kids, families and adults to read all summer long and also participate in hands-on and inquiry-based learning activities.

For more information about the event, call the library at (858) 755-1666. For more information about San Diego County Library, visit www.sdcl.org.

Free conference for caregivers

Are you providing care for a family member or friend? Are you concerned for the well-being of a parent? This free conference for caregivers is Wednesday, July 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Solana Beach Presbyterian Church, 120 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach, 92075. Educational programs, community resources, refreshments and more. A free caregiver resource fair and free respite care is available to those who need someone to look after their loved one during the conference. To register, call 858-509-2587.

Concerts at the Cove

Concerts at the Cove will return to Fletcher Cove Park in Solana Beach on Thursdays from June 21-Aug. 3, 6 p.m.-7:45 p.m. Bring beach chairs, blankets, picnics and friends. (No alcohol, pets, tobacco, BBQs/grills.) For more information, call 858-720-2453 or visit cityofsolanabeach.org.

Blood drive in Solana Beach

Molly Fleming Real Estate, in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank, will host a mobile blood drive Friday, July 13, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 140 S. Sierra Ave., Solana Beach, 92075 - Distillery parking lot. Donors must meet the following eligibility requirements: 17 and older (Age 16 requires a parental consent), 114 pounds and in good health.

It is recommended that donors consume an adequate meal and plenty of fluids prior to giving. A photo identification must be presented upon signing up to donate.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for their convenience but walk-ins are also welcome. To schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-4MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322) or visit www.SanDiegoBloodBank.org.

RSF Historic Home Tour

The Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society is now taking reservations for its first Historic Home Tour co-partnered with the Women In Architecture, Palomar Chapter of the American Institute of Architects. The tour is to be held Saturday, July 14, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and will feature six remarkable vintage homes and Lilian Rice-inspired classic homes. The identities of these spectacular homes remains a mystery, to be revealed at check-in when attendees receive their tour brochure.

The tour early check-in begins at 11 a.m. at La Flecha House, the Historical Society’s headquarters at 6036 La Flecha in Rancho Santa Fe.

To register, go to www.rsfhs.org/shop, or use Eventbrite at 2018rsfhshometour.eventbrite.com, or send a check payable to the RSF Historical Society, P O Box 1, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. For more information: Sharon Alix, administrator, (858) 756-9291.

Seashore Splash at Birdwing Open Air Classroom

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy presents Seashore Splash, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Life is tough in the tidepools. With the guidance of the Living Coast Discovery Center, children will discover some of the crazy ways tidepool animals are adapted for the rocky shores.

With hands-on interaction, students will be able to touch, see and discover what it takes to cling to a slippery home. After the presentation, the Conservancy will lead an optional, easy, 4-mile hike around the San Dieguito Lagoon.

Space is limited to 50 people. This event is free and generously underwritten by the Solana Beach Fund at Coastal Community Foundation and SDG&E.

This event is held at the Birdwing Open Air Classroom. Directions are available through registration at sdrvcseashoresplash.eventbrite.com

Musical artist Eve Selis to perform at Maritime Museum

The Maritime Museum of San Diego, home to one of the world’s largest collections of historic vessels from sail to steam to submarine, announces the performance of Eve Selis Saturday, July 12, from 7 to 9 p.m. The internationally-acclaimed folk, rock and country female vocalist will entertain guests at the waterfront concert held aboard the historic 1898 steam ferryboat Berkeley. Selis has won dozens of San Diego Music Awards and shared the stage with A-list performers including Chris Isaak, Joan Osborne, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Dwight Yoakam, Hootie and the Blowfish, Heart, Doobie Brothers, America, Jewel, Kenny Loggins, Kim Carnes, UB40 and many more.

Event and ticket information are available at www.sdmaritime.org.

Convention of States presentation July 10

The public is invited to an apolitical and nonpartisan presentation of the Convention Of States Project from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday evening, July 10, in the Community Room, at the San Diego, North University Library Branch, 8820 Judicial Drive, San Diego.

NOTE: The actual location of the library is before the Nobel Athletic Area on Research Drive, between La Jolla Village Drive and Nobel Drive.

"More than 3.5 million Americans support a Convention Of States to reorganize the power structure in Washington, DC, with a method which is peaceful, legal and also very constitutional. Article V of the U.S. Constitution empowers the states to call for a convention to propose amendments to the constitution, with a plan limited to impose fiscal restraints, and reign in the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, plus term limits for all Federal officials, the Congress and the Supreme Court." --News release

Admission to the presentation is free, Reservations are not required, plus plenty of free parking. Enter parking area before reaching library building location.

Visit ConventionOfStates.com or Lou Oberman: email: LouObermanCOS@Reagan.com

Artists sought for Art & Wine Festival

Calling all artists! The La Jolla Art & Wine Festival, a benefit for La Jolla public schools, is booking its booths for the 10th annual La Jolla Art & Wine Festival, Saturday, Oct. 6 and Sunday, Oct. 7 down Girard Avenue.

Organizers promise spectacular art, fine wine, San Diego’s best craft beers, live entertainment and family-friendly activities. This curated festival will feature some 150 artists from across the United States and Mexico. Profits raised benefit underfunded programs such as art, music, science, physical education, technology and on-site medical care at La Jolla public elementary and middle schools.

To be considered for the 2018 festival, you must have a profile account on Zapplication.org, which is free and easy to obtain. The LJAWF application fee is $25. Want more information? Visit ljawf.com for dates, deadlines and FAQs. Or send an e-mail to art director Brenda Chand at artists@lajollaartandwinefestival.com

La Jolla Playhouse stages ‘Queens’

“Queens,” the story a young immigrant living in Queens, New York in 2017, opens July 3 and continues through July 29 at La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive on the UC San Diego campus. Story also incorporates the voices of the fierce and proud women who preceded her. Tickets from $41. (858) 550-1010. lajollaplayhouse.org

The Concert That Never Was

Sharon Owens and Sebastian Anzaldo, two of the most impressive celebrity impersonators in the business, travel the world performing their uncanny tribute to the two famous singers, Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand. They will perform on July 8 at 2:30 p.m. at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Street in Carlsbad. They perform favorite tunes such as: Barbra Streisand’s “On a Clear Day,” “Somewhere,” and “Hello Dolly,” and Frank Sinatra’s “Come Fly With Me,” “My Way,” and “New York, New York.” This is your chance to see the two most famous vocalists of all time in one place, and at the same time, along with the Coastal Cities Jazz Band. For more information, visit www.3c.org .

Art on View

 Have you seen the La Jolla Historical Society’s “La Jolla Canyons: Place, Diversity, Connections” yet? It is on view until Sept. 2 at Wisteria Cottage, 780 Prospect St., La Jolla. This exhibit features paintings, pastels, artifacts, taxidermy animals, photos, informative panels, old maps of canyons, maps of the bathymetric make-up of the underwater canyons offshore, letters from early explorers and scientists, and more. Free. (858) 459-5335. lajollahistory.org

 Eight large multimedia pieces that combine still images, video animation and original music, along with several traditionally framed pieces of art are on display in “Quantum Revolutions of the Telepathic Turntable,” on view through July 31 at Pannikin coffee house, 7467 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition will also mark the debut album from Vinyl Nightmare Orchestra — a deluxe double vinyl LP in featuring the original music created for each multimedia piece. Free. (858) 454-5453. johnpurlia.com

 “Mankind Edited,” explores the emotional range of Americana, from joy to desperation, by way of selected works from painters Dan Adams and Matt Snyder, and sculptor Ry Beloin. It opens with a reception 5 p.m. Friday, July 6 at La Playa Gallery, 2226 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla Shores. Free. (858) 454-6903. laplayagallery.com

Pass the Popcorn

 Talk about the big screen! The Fleet Science Center hosts the West Coast premiere of “Great Barrier Reef,” Friday, July 6 on its IMAX theater, 1875 El Prado in Balboa Park. Narrated by Australian actor Eric Bana, the film highlights one of the planet’s most bio-diverse ecosystems as well as the “citizen science” movement. Admission $19.95, with discounts. (619) 238-1233. fleetscience.org

 The Old Globe Theatre’s Monday Night Shakespeare film screening series kicks off 8:15 p.m. July 9 with “Forbidden Planet.” Based on Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” this interstellar space story is one of the first to depict humans traveling in a faster-than-light starship. Free admission and popcorn. 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park, San Diego. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

Two Concerts

 The 20th annual Athenaeum Summer Festival continues 4 p.m. Sundays, July 8 (and then 15 and 22) at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Pianist Gustavo Romero performs a selection of works from his 19-year involvement with the Festival. Tickets $45-$165. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

 Southern California’s top opera singers come to La Jolla once a month for Opera Wednesday, and their next visit is 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 11 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Artists will consist of past and present Metropolitan Opera Competition Winners, active San Diego Opera performers and guest artists who have sung all over the world. $10 suggested donation. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

