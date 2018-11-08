Event briefs: Nov. 8

Carmel Valley Library Family Concert Series presents Elena Yarritu, flute, and pianist Katherine Dvoskin, piano

November’s free family music program sponsored by the Friends of the Carmel Valley Library will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. in the library’s community room. It will feature flutist Elena Yarritu and pianist Katherine Dvoskin in an eclectic program of music for flute, alto flute and piccolo by Ian Clarke, Georges Hüe, Philippe Hersant, Leos Janácek and Yuko Uebayashi.

Yarritu, in addition to mentoring young talent, serves as artistic director of the Family Concert Series and performs as principal flutist of the La Jolla Symphony. Katherine Dvoskin, a local pianist and teacher, performs regularly in San Diego as a collaborative artist.

The library is located at 3919 Townsgate Drive in Carmel Valley.

For further information call (858) 552-1668.

Solana Beach Historical Society Holiday Boutique

On Saturday, Nov. 10, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society will hold its 66th Holiday Boutique at La Colonia Community Center (715 Valley Avenue, Solana Beach). Come early for the best selection of artistic and creative hand-crafted items for all of gift giving and decorating needs. Admission is free and free coffee and tea will be brewing. Buy something delicious from the bake sale and enjoy it outside on the patio while you visit with friends and neighbors. A wide selection of baked goods and special treats will be available for purchase.

Profits from the Holiday Boutique are used to support beautification projects for the City of Solana Beach, scholarships for graduating seniors from local schools, the third grade historical hands-on program at the museum, and more.

For information, please call Pam Dalton, 858-755-8574, or Phyllis Schwartzlose, 858-755-4088

Fall Racing Season returns

The racetrack will be back in full stride when Del Mar Fall Racing Festival kicks off 11 a.m. (first post 12:30 p.m.) Friday, Nov. 9. Thoroughbred racing, food and beverages, concerts and more over the four-day weekend, including Veterans Day (Monday, Nov. 12), 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar.The fall race season runs through Dec. 2. (858) 755-1141. delmarracing.com

Top cookbook author coming to Chino Farms

The Good Earth / Great Chefs series will welcome Dorie Greenspan for a festive book signing of her new cookbook “Everyday Dorie: The Way I Cook” Sunday, Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Chino Farm in Rancho Santa Fe.

Greenspan is an accomplished author, as a five-time James Beard Foundation award winner for her 14 cookbooks and numerous magazine articles. Greenspan has co-authored with many celebrated chefs, among them Julia Child, Daniel Boulud and legendary pastry chef Pierre Hermé. Greenspan presently writes the New York Times Sunday Magazine ‘On Dessert’ monthly column.

The Chino Farm is located at 6123 Calzada del Bosque, Rancho Santa Fe, 92091. Tickets are not required, and admission is free (rain or shine). Visit www.goodearthgreatchefs.com; Twitter: @goodearthseries; Instagram: chinofarms.

Village Church to host its next ‘Brews & Banter’ event

The Village Church’s Faith & Work Initiative will be hosting its next “Brews & Banter” on Thursday, Nov. 29 from 6-8 p.m. at Il Fornaio (1555 Camino Del Mar). Brews & Banter is a pop-up meet-up that brings the conversation of Faith and Work off of the church campus and into the community. All are welcome and encouraged to attend. These are free events. Topics at this event will include the changing environment of workplaces in a time where unemployment rates are low and “ghosting” in employer and applicant settings.

“This is our fifth Brews & Banter. These pop-up, meet-up gatherings in the community are wonderful ways for community conversations to occur around food, drink and topical conversations,” says The Rev. Dr. Neal D. Presa, associate pastor at the Village Church and staff coordinator for the Faith & Work Initiative. “The November 29th gathering at Il Fornaio will be a time and space to have happy hour after work as we consider the question of what it means to make the workplace a place where people want to work and stay, where people will follow through on commitments with integrity and honesty.”

To learn more about the Faith & Work Initiative, contact nealp@villagechurch.org or (858) 756-2441, ext. 104. Visit villagechurch.org.

‘Life Lessons from the Game of Chess’ topic at Nov. 13 Friends Night Out event at SB Library

“Life Lessons from the Game of Chess” is the topic of the next Friends Night Out program, which will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at the Solana Beach Library. Speaker Elliott Neff is a National Chess Master and founder of Chess4Life, whose clubs and camps help children pre-K through 12th grade develop life skills through the game of chess.

Neff inspires audiences with life strategies we can all learn from chess — like resiliency, respect, sportsmanship, handling a “loss” gracefully and turning it into a learning opportunity, and giving back.

A Pawn’s Journey, Neff’s new book just released in October, is an uplifting tale based on a true story about a disheartened teen who is introduced to chess by a school counselor. April’s mindset changes as she learns invaluable life lessons through the game.

Neff incorporates live chess into his presentations, often playing multiple opponents at once, sometimes while blindfolded! Everyone from an accomplished chess player, to novices, to curious bystanders will find this a lively, enlightening evening.

There is no charge for this event, sponsored by the Friends of the Solana Beach Library. Light refreshments will be served, and the program is appropriate for all ages. The Solana Beach Library is located at 157 Stevens Avenue and parking will be available at the upper level of Earl Warren Middle School parking lot and the lower level Library parking lot.

Expert on dementia and unwanted medical care to speak at Solana Beach Library

On Saturday, Nov. 17, Thaddeus Mason Pope, J.D., Ph.D. will speak at a Hemlock Society of San Diego meeting on "Preparing for dementia and avoiding unwanted medical care."

Pope is a world-renowned expert on many areas of health law, including advance directives and medical futility. In more than 130 publications he uses the law both to improve medical decision-making and to protect patient rights at the end of life.

This free presentation is at the Solana Beach Library, 157 Stevens Ave. 92075 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Reservations not required.

For more information, visit www.thaddeuspope.com or www.hemlocksocietysandiego.org.

City of Solana Beach celebrates Veterans Day with public ceremony

The City of Solana Beach and Solana Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5431 will jointly host a Veterans Day ceremony on Sunday, Nov.11, from 11 a.m. to noon at the La Colonia Community Center, 715 Valley Avenue.

The event is free of charge and open to the public. A “Feathers from Heaven” doves release will occur, Camp Pendleton Young Marines will be the honor guard, and the Santa Fe Christian School Band will perform patriotic songs. Also participating in the ceremony will be Mayor David Zito, City dignitaries and Randy Treadway, Commander for VFW Post 5431. Special guest speaker, Jasmin Zehic, will address the community. Light refreshments will be served. Docents from the Civic and Historical Society will be on hand to conduct tours of the Historical Museum. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 858-720-2453.

San Diego Habitat Conservancy to hold ‘friend-raising’ event at Carruth Cellars Nov. 15

The San Diego Habitat Conservancy is holding a “friend-raising” event Thursday, Nov. 15 from 5-7:30 p.m. at Carruth Cellars in Solana Beach.

The event will offer an evening of wine, friendship and the opportunity to learn about the preserves. The evening will be an opportunity to forge new partnerships while working together to protect and enhance natural resources while accommodating smart-growth. Stop by anytime between 5-7:30 p.m. to mix and mingle with Conservancy staff, board members and supporters. Free glass of wine and light hors d’oeuvres. $20 suggested donation at the door.

Carruth Cellars is located at 118 S. Cedros Avenue, #C, Solana Beach, 92075 (across the street from the Belly Up). Visit www.sdhabitat.org.

Encinitas Holiday Street Fair

The 28th Annual Holiday Street Fair, presented by Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association (www.encinitas101.com), returns to downtown Encinitas on Sunday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Coast Hwy 101 will be closed from D Street to J Street, starting at 4 a.m. Parking will be available in the Civic Center lots on the east side Vulcan, between E and F Streets, and in the Moonlight Beach lot at 4th and C Street.

For more information, visit encinitas101.com

End-of-life choices to be topic at Del Mar talk

“Choices at the End of Life” will be the topic of a talk to be held by Del Mar Community Connections at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14, in the Town Hall at the Del Mar Civic Center.

Speaking at the session to which the public is invited will be Faye Girsh, former president of Hemlock Society USA following its founding in 1987.

San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit

Top CIOs and technology executives will gather in San Diego Nov. 14, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., to explore the greatest opportunities and challenges facing technology leaders and award five local university students academic scholarships. The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine.

The San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit, an annual event, is sponsored and organized by local technology organization, SIM San Diego in partnership with HMG Strategy.

The Summit delivers world-class thought leadership. Attendees receive unique insights into best practices and hear success stories involving leadership, management, technology, and career development.

To visit the summit website and register for the event, visit bit.ly/2Qm8513

Upcoming runs

 Kick-off Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, 7:30 a.m., with the Del Mar Family Mile Fun Run on the Del Mar racetrack. Begin from the actual starting gate, make a one-mile lap all the way around and finish in the Winners’ Circle.

Proceeds benefit Helen Woodward Animal Center and its equestrian therapy program for children and adults with special needs. Visit www.dmtc.com/calendar/detail/run

 The popular annual 27th Red Nose Run will be held Sunday, Dec. 9 in Del Mar. Participants gather at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar at 1 p.m. to pick up their runner gift, followed by a group stretch on the beach before the 2 p.m. run/walk/stroll. All ages and abilities participate. Sign up now for discounted entry at www. TheRedNoseRun.com.

 Sunset Beach Run/Walk be held Nov. 10 from 2-7 p.m. at Fletcher Cove, Solana Beach.

The Solana Beach Sunset 5K Run/Walk will raise funds for Champions for Health’s Community Wellness and Diabetes Prevention Programs. Learn more at our website www.SB5K.org

 Father Joe’s Villages’ Thanksgiving Day 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 at El Prado and Balboa Drive. For more information and to register, visit thanksgivingrun.org.

Start your Thanksgiving holiday fun with friends and family at the Encinitas Turkey Trot 5k & 10k on Thursday, Nov. 22 at 7 a.m. To register or for more information, visit encinitasturkeytrot.org.

Madison Gallery to host neo-expressionist artist

Madison Gallery will present Gatekeeper: World Of Folly, internationally celebrated neo-expressionist artist Hunt Slonem’s fifth solo exhibition at Madison Gallery in Solana Beach. Considered one of the great colorists of his time, his paintings feature an exuberant and bold, fauvist palette to emphasize his beloved menagerie of animals. His spiritual practice provides the inspiration for his Warholesque repetitive compositions. Gatekeeper: World Of Folly is a window into the imagination and vision of this exceptional artist and Renaissance man. This event will be sponsored by Bon Bon Home & Garden and Modern Luxury.

An opening reception will held Saturday, Nov. 10 from 6-9 p.m. at 320 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

2018 Asian Film Festival

Brian Hu, the artistic director of the San Diego Asian Film Festival (SDAFF), has put together one of the largest collections of Asian-American films to date for this year’s festival, which runs Nov. 8-17. It will include over 160 movies that will be shown at six different locations throughout the city, including (new for 2018) Edward’s Cinemas in Mira Mesa. See schedule and buy tickets at sdaff.org

Singer’s #KeepItWarm2018 tour coming to Belly Up

Singer-songwriter John Craigie will perform at the Belly Up, 143 South Cedros Avenue, in Solana Beach on Nov. 13. The stop will be part of his 19-date #KeepItWarm2018 tour and will support local organizations for the homeless. One dollar from each ticket sold to this show will go to Volunteers of America, and volunteers will be collecting jackets, gloves, hats, scarves, sleeping bags and other supplies from fans. For more information, visit www.bellyup.com.

San Diego Italian Film Festival

The San Diego Italian Film festival presents Indivisibili (Indivisible) Directed by Edoardo De Angelis, 2016

Identical twins Dasy and Viola appear to have it all: they’re beautiful and gifted with captivating singing voices. They also happen to be conjoined at the hip, which is shamelessly exploited by their parents and close friends for money in the suburbs of Naples. Their lives turn upside-down when Dasy falls in love and they discover that they can be separated.

Thursday Nov. 8. 7 p.m., La Paloma Theatre, Tickets $12 ($8 SDIFF members, students and military). Tickets and information: www.sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com

SDA Parents’ Night Out fundraiser

The San Dieguito High School Academy Boys’ Water Polo Team is holding its 5th annual Parents’ Night Out fundraiser Friday, Nov. 16, at the American Legion in Encinitas from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.The fundraiser is being sponsored in part by Jenny Scholl, a realtor with Coldwell Banker, who is covering the cost of the venue and the entertainment for the event. The evening will feature live music by The Saltlickers, a local band playing their own blues and rock tunes as well as covers. Food will be available to purchase from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. All adults, ages 21 and up, are welcome to attend this community event. Suggested donation at the door is $10. Proceeds will help fund team expenses. Visit sdafoundation.com/boyswaterpolo/ for more information and advance ticket purchases.

Olivenhain Arts & Crafts Fair

The popular annual Olivenhain Arts & Crafts Fair will be held Saturday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the historic Olivenhain Meeting Hall. The event features photography, pottery, body care products, quilts, plants, Holiday decorations and gifts, jams, jellies, jewelry and more. Local 4H groups will offer low-cost lunch and snack food, coffee and drinks. Free parking and entry. Address: 423 Rancho Santa Fe Rd, Encinitas, 92024. www.olivenhain.org/meeting-hall/

Musician John McCutcheon performance

Accompanying himself on guitar, banjo, piano, hammered dulcimer, fiddle, and autoharp, John McCutcheon sings his own songs, along with covers of well-known folk greats Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. at San Dieguito United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas.

He is righteously passionate and impishly playful, and blessed with gifts as a songwriter, historian, musician, and storyteller. He has just recorded his fortieth album, and has received six Grammy nominations and multiple Parent’s Choice and American Library Association awards for his previous recordings. For tickets and more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Q5Bex.

Visit House of England for a trip back in time

Plan to visit the House of England in San Diego’s Balboa Park on Sunday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for an informative and fun day, free for the whole family.

On the front lawn of the House of England will be costumed players portraying actual passengers on the Mayflower and residents of Plymouth Colony. Some are descendants of these passengers and are local residents who have adopted the names, viewpoints, and histories of their ancestors.

More information is available at www.mayflowersandiego.org.

Free Scripps classes

Scripps Health will hold a series of free lectures in November that the public is invited to attend at locations in La Jolla, Vista and Encinitas, Rancho Bernardo

 8 Tips to Get the Most Out of Medicare

Saturday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Conference Center, 354 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, 92024.

Make sense of Medicare and learn about your options for 2019 at this free Scripps Health presentation. The Medicare open enrollment period – Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 – is the time of year when you can change your Medicare plan.

 Hospital Orientation for Expectant Parents

Saturday, Nov. 17, 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Women’s Center Lobby, 9888 Genesee Ave., La Jolla, 92037.

Be prepared for your delivery with this orientation and tour of Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. Learn where to enter, special services available to you and your family and how to streamline your admission.

French Club movie

The San Diego French Movie Club’s next movie is Le Retour du Hero - The Return of the Hero (2018), a comedy by Laurent Tirard featuring Jean Dujardin and Melanie Laurent.

The showing is on Friday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at SDFAS, 6550 Soledad Mountain Road, La Jolla, 92037. The suggested donation is $9 and tickets can be bought online at bit.ly/2yW2c43