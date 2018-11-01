Event briefs: Nov. 1

Celebration of Lake Hodges Dam Nov. 7
The Del Mar Historical Society is hosting a celebration of the Lake Hodges Dam centennial in the Del Mar Town Hall on Nov. 7 from 7 to 9 p.m. The Town Hall is located at 1050 Camino del Mar, with ample parking underneath accessible from 11th Street. There is an elevator to the main floor. Coffee and cookies will be served before.
The speakers will be Andy Strathman, Ph.D., California State University San Marcos, and co-editor of The Journal of San Diego History, and Trish Boaz, executive director of the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy. The event is free, but reservations are required. Please RSVP to info@delmarhistoricalsociety.org
Bahá’ís of Carmel Valley celebration event
Join the Bahá’ís of Carmel Valley Saturday, Nov. 10, 2-4 p.m., to commemorate the birth of Bahá’u’lláh, the founder of the Bahá’í Faith. The event celebrates his message of peace, unity, and love with speakers, music and refreshments.
The event will be held at the Del Mar Hills Elementary School Auditorium, 14085 Mango Drive, Del Mar, 92014.
Madison Gallery to host accomplished neo-expressionist artist
Madison Gallery will present Gatekeeper: World Of Folly, internationally celebrated neo-expressionist artist Hunt Slonem's fifth solo exhibition at Madison Gallery in Solana Beach. Considered one of the great colorists of his time, his paintings feature an exuberant and bold, fauvist palette to emphasize his beloved menagerie of animals. His spiritual practice provides the inspiration for his Warholesque repetitive compositions. Gatekeeper: World Of Folly is a window into the imagination and vision of this exceptional artist and Renaissance man. This event will be sponsored by Bon Bon Home & Garden and Modern Luxury.
An opening reception will held Saturday, Nov. 10 from 6-9 p.m. at 320 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, CA 92075.
Singer's #KeepItWarm2018 tour coming to Belly Up
Singer-songwriter John Craigie will perform at the Belly Up, 143 South Cedros Avenue, in Solana Beach on Nov. 13. The stop will be part of his 19-date #KeepItWarm2018 tour and will support local organizations for the homeless. One dollar from each ticket sold to this show will go to Volunteers of America, and volunteers will be collecting jackets, gloves, hats, scarves, sleeping bags and other supplies from fans. For more information, visit www.bellyup.com.
RSF Library to hold lecture on ‘The USS Midway Story’
The RSF Library will present a lecture titled “The USS Midway Story.” The lecture will be presented by two docents of the ship, local resident and Navy veteran Jean Harris and Navy veteran Angie Ginn. The presentation will be held in the Guild Room on Thursday, Nov. 8 at 10:30 a.m.
The Rancho Santa Fe Library is located at 17040 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.
Etiquette expert to speak at RSF Women’s Fund General Meeting Nov. 13
The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund will hold a General Membership Meeting Nov. 13 with a special guest speaker. This event will take place at the beautiful home of RSFWF member Minerva Walz from 12-2 p.m.
Did you know that when somebody gives you a toast, you should never drink to yourself? Did you know that when somebody asks you to pass the salt you should put it down on the table rather than hand it to them? These are just a few of the things event attendees will learn from the meeting’s etiquette expert guest speaker.
This event is open to women in the community who have an interest in learning about the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund. Founded in 2004, this nonprofit philanthropic organization of dynamic, charitable women have pooled their resources to make an impact on the lives of those in need in the San Diego community. Each year the RSF Women’s Fund collectively gives approximately $250,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations throughout northern and greater San Diego County. If you are interested in helping the organization make a positive impact please attend this event.
“The Women’s Fund was founded as a way for members to join together in meaningful and engaging ways and to give back to the greater San Diego community,” said founder Gayle Gilles-Mize.
Fee for this event is $20 per person. Lunch will be included. Contact womensfund@rsffoundation.org to register.
The event begins at 12 p.m. Guests are always welcome at RSFWF events.
‘Women of the Military’ discussion at AAUW meeting
The public is invited by the Del Mar-Leucadia Branch of the American Association of University Women to a “Women of the Military” panel discussion at its Nov. 10 meeting, 10 a.m. to noon at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas.
Challenges and opportunities for women of the military, their issues of pay and treatment, and how civilians can support them will be addressed. Panelists will include two former military members and a parent and a child of a military woman. Light refreshments will be served at the start of the meeting.
For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca. aauw.net
Next RSF Democratic Club meeting: ‘Expert Election Analysis’
The Rancho Santa Fe Democratic Club invites the community to an evening of “Expert Election Analysis” featuring three of the sharpest political minds in San Diego: Carl Luna, a political scientist at Mesa College and University of San Diego and a political analyst for KPBS; Jennifer Tierney, a top political consultant whose clients include Toni Atkins and Todd Gloria; and Tom Shepard, a veteran political consultant who worked most recently on the campaign for county Measure D, which would require all county offices to go on the November ballot. Come ask the experts about the races that interest you most. The Rancho Santa Fe Democratic Club meets second Thursdays (except July, August, and December) at 6:30 p.m. at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club, 1505 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, in Solana Beach.
The program begins at 7 p.m. and ends by 8:30 p.m., with socializing before and after. RSVP at www.rsfdem.org or phone 323-365-2811.
Olivenhain Arts & Crafts Fair
The popular annual Olivenhain Arts & Crafts Fair will be held Saturday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the historic Olivenhain Meeting Hall. The event features photography, pottery, body care products, quilts, plants, Holiday decorations and gifts, jams, jellies, jewelry and more. Local 4H groups will offer low-cost lunch and snack food, coffee and drinks. Free parking and entry. Address: 423 Rancho Santa Fe Rd, Encinitas, 92024. www.olivenhain.org/meeting-hall/
Exclusive Collections Gallery moves to Solana Beach
Exclusive Collections Gallery (EC Gallery), a contemporary art gallery featuring a variety of original sculptures, paintings and mixed media pieces, is relocating to Solana Beach’s Cedros Design District, from Seaport Village, and is set to have its grand opening on Sunday, Nov. 11.
EC Gallery was founded in 1995 by Ruth-Ann Thorn and is on the cutting edge of art having discovered artists that were unknown and brought them to international acclaim, according to a news release.
From Dec. 8 – 31, The Art of Dr. Seuss, a special exhibition, takes visitors behind the scenes to experience the Dr. Seuss archives in a way they never could before.
“We had no idea we would realize such great success bringing art to the people. It was fun and exciting, but we wanted to pair things down and get back to our roots. Solana Beach is a perfect location for us. It allows our collectors to visit us in a beautiful setting near the beach and we have free parking. That’s a big plus here in San Diego!” said Thorn.
For more information on EC Gallery, visit www.ecgallery.com. Location: 212 S. Cedros Avenue, #104, Solana Beach, 92075.
Red Nose Run
The popular annual 27th Red Nose Run will be held Sunday, Dec. 9 in Del Mar.
Sign up now for discounted entry at www. TheRedNoseRun.com. “I wouldn’t miss it!” says Venessa Musa. “My first time was last year. I couldn’t believe how fun it was and the degree of holiday spirit with so many people and pets dressed in costume. I pledged to attend every year.”
Participants gather at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar at 1 p.m. to pick up their runner gift, followed by a group stretch on the beach before the 2 p.m. run/walk/stroll. All ages and abilities participate.
Chuck McNary, an F4 Phantom Vietnam pilot and loyal supporter said, “I think it is a great event for two worthwhile local charities. How many holiday charity runs do you see with Santas and reindeer running all over the beach? I enjoy watching it from the Poseidon Restaurant’s deck sipping a cold beverage while waiting for the lively after party.”
The run is organized by volunteers benefiting Semper Fi and Fresh Start, both local 501C 3 San Diego charities.
Del Mar Family Mile Fun Run
Kick-off Thanksgiving Day with the Del Mar Family Mile Fun Run on the Del Mar racetrack. Begin from the actual starting gate, make a one-mile lap all the way around and finish in the Winners’ Circle where you will get your picture taken. Several Del Mar jockeys will be running, jogging and walking right with you.
Participants receive racetrack admission, parking, and a fun run t-shirt. Registration and pre-race activities start at 7 a.m. and include: games and prizes for kids, face painting, entertainers, holiday arts & crafts, animals from the Helen Woodward Animal Center and more. Participants are encouraged to come in costume. Following the Fun Run, Helen Woodward will conduct a one-of-a-kind Puppy Race. These adorable puppies will be available for adoption the following day.
Proceeds benefit Helen Woodward Animal Center and its equestrian therapy program for children and adults with special needs. Donations are also welcome.Visit bit.ly/2CzsQTB
Soulful Sounds
Victoria Martino and James Lent will commemorate the 125th anniversary of Tchaikovsky’s death with a performance of his complete works for violin, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Tchaikovsky was a highly controversial figure in his own lifetime — both for his unconventional personal life and his unorthodox compositional style. Tickets: $35-$40. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org
La Jolla Symphony & Chorus’ 2018 season opens with a Young People’s Concert, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2 at Mandeville Auditorium on the UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Scholars Drive South). The music continues 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, with Steven Schick on percussion solo. (See related story, B10.) Tickets from $35. (858) 534-4637. lajollasymphony.com
David Danzmayr conducts Conrad Tao on piano in a San Diego Symphony concert, 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2 and 2 p.m. Sunday Nov. 4 at Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B St, downtown San Diego. Program includes the world premiere of “New Work” by Javier Alvarez, and presentation of Tchaikovsky’s “Piano Concerto No. 1” and Prokofiev’s “Symphony No. 7.” Tickets: $26-$100. (619) 235-0804. sandiegosymphony.org
The 29th annual Barbara and William Karatz chamber concert series continues 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 with Antônio Meneses on cello and Paul Galbraith on guitar at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Tickets: $40-$45. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/chamber
Elijah Rock pays homage to the classics, including Matt Monroe, Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra, while dazzling audiences with his charismatic voice and tap routines, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5-6 at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. $27. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org
Soulful singer José James’ latest album, “Lean On Me,” is a celebration of the music of Bill Withers with a contemporary approach to songs, such as “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Lean on Me” and “Just the Two of Us,” 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8 in the Garfield Theatre at the Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. $33-$38. (858) 362-1348. sdcjc.org