Event briefs: Nov. 1

Celebration of Lake Hodges Dam Nov. 7

The Del Mar Historical Society is hosting a celebration of the Lake Hodges Dam centennial in the Del Mar Town Hall on Nov. 7 from 7 to 9 p.m. The Town Hall is located at 1050 Camino del Mar, with ample parking underneath accessible from 11th Street. There is an elevator to the main floor. Coffee and cookies will be served before.

The speakers will be Andy Strathman, Ph.D., California State University San Marcos, and co-editor of The Journal of San Diego History, and Trish Boaz, executive director of the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy. The event is free, but reservations are required. Please RSVP to info@delmarhistoricalsociety.org

Bahá’ís of Carmel Valley celebration event

Join the Bahá’ís of Carmel Valley Saturday, Nov. 10, 2-4 p.m., to commemorate the birth of Bahá’u’lláh, the founder of the Bahá’í Faith. The event celebrates his message of peace, unity, and love with speakers, music and refreshments.

The event will be held at the Del Mar Hills Elementary School Auditorium, 14085 Mango Drive, Del Mar, 92014.

Madison Gallery to host accomplished neo-expressionist artist

Madison Gallery will present Gatekeeper: World Of Folly, internationally celebrated neo-expressionist artist Hunt Slonem's fifth solo exhibition at Madison Gallery in Solana Beach. Considered one of the great colorists of his time, his paintings feature an exuberant and bold, fauvist palette to emphasize his beloved menagerie of animals. His spiritual practice provides the inspiration for his Warholesque repetitive compositions. Gatekeeper: World Of Folly is a window into the imagination and vision of this exceptional artist and Renaissance man. This event will be sponsored by Bon Bon Home & Garden and Modern Luxury.

An opening reception will held Saturday, Nov. 10 from 6-9 p.m. at 320 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

Singer's #KeepItWarm2018 tour coming to Belly Up

Singer-songwriter John Craigie will perform at the Belly Up, 143 South Cedros Avenue, in Solana Beach on Nov. 13. The stop will be part of his 19-date #KeepItWarm2018 tour and will support local organizations for the homeless. One dollar from each ticket sold to this show will go to Volunteers of America, and volunteers will be collecting jackets, gloves, hats, scarves, sleeping bags and other supplies from fans. For more information, visit www.bellyup.com.

RSF Library to hold lecture on ‘The USS Midway Story’

The RSF Library will present a lecture titled “The USS Midway Story.” The lecture will be presented by two docents of the ship, local resident and Navy veteran Jean Harris and Navy veteran Angie Ginn. The presentation will be held in the Guild Room on Thursday, Nov. 8 at 10:30 a.m.

The Rancho Santa Fe Library is located at 17040 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

Etiquette expert to speak at RSF Women’s Fund General Meeting Nov. 13

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund will hold a General Membership Meeting Nov. 13 with a special guest speaker. This event will take place at the beautiful home of RSFWF member Minerva Walz from 12-2 p.m.

Did you know that when somebody gives you a toast, you should never drink to yourself? Did you know that when somebody asks you to pass the salt you should put it down on the table rather than hand it to them? These are just a few of the things event attendees will learn from the meeting’s etiquette expert guest speaker.

This event is open to women in the community who have an interest in learning about the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund. Founded in 2004, this nonprofit philanthropic organization of dynamic, charitable women have pooled their resources to make an impact on the lives of those in need in the San Diego community. Each year the RSF Women’s Fund collectively gives approximately $250,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations throughout northern and greater San Diego County. If you are interested in helping the organization make a positive impact please attend this event.

“The Women’s Fund was founded as a way for members to join together in meaningful and engaging ways and to give back to the greater San Diego community,” said founder Gayle Gilles-Mize.

Fee for this event is $20 per person. Lunch will be included. Contact womensfund@rsffoundation.org to register.

The event begins at 12 p.m. Guests are always welcome at RSFWF events.

‘Women of the Military’ discussion at AAUW meeting

The public is invited by the Del Mar-Leucadia Branch of the American Association of University Women to a “Women of the Military” panel discussion at its Nov. 10 meeting, 10 a.m. to noon at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas.

Challenges and opportunities for women of the military, their issues of pay and treatment, and how civilians can support them will be addressed. Panelists will include two former military members and a parent and a child of a military woman. Light refreshments will be served at the start of the meeting.

For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca. aauw.net

Next RSF Democratic Club meeting: ‘Expert Election Analysis’

The Rancho Santa Fe Democratic Club invites the community to an evening of “Expert Election Analysis” featuring three of the sharpest political minds in San Diego: Carl Luna, a political scientist at Mesa College and University of San Diego and a political analyst for KPBS; Jennifer Tierney, a top political consultant whose clients include Toni Atkins and Todd Gloria; and Tom Shepard, a veteran political consultant who worked most recently on the campaign for county Measure D, which would require all county offices to go on the November ballot. Come ask the experts about the races that interest you most. The Rancho Santa Fe Democratic Club meets second Thursdays (except July, August, and December) at 6:30 p.m. at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club, 1505 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, in Solana Beach.