Event briefs: Oct. 18

Yoga/fitness classes offered at Del Mar Farmers Market

Saturday, Oct. 13, marked the official kick off of the Del Mar Farmers Market “SWEAT LOCALLY….SHOP LOCALLY” community fitness classes. Every Saturday from 1-2 p.m., the Del Mar Farmers Market will be introducing the community to its yoga/fitness classes. The classes will vary each week from yoga, pilates, stretch, strength training and boot camp.

The classes are held on the upper level grass area. The instructors are all certified and teach locally. Most of the instructors are Del Mar residents. All classes are donation-based ($10-20), but it is not mandatory. All ages are welcome. The classes are geared to all fitness levels, especially beginners. Bring your own mat or towel. Stay for lunch afterwards at all the vendors. Class starts promptly at 1 p.m.

Visit the website for class schedule and bios of all the instructors at delmarfarmersmarket.org/?s=mar

TPHS Music Department Fall Concert to be held Oct. 29

The Torrey Pines High School Music Department will hold its Fall Concert on Monday, Oct. 29, at 6:30 p.m. The concert will take place in the Canyon Crest Academy Proscenium Theater. There is a suggested donation of $10 per family at the door.

The concert will feature performances by Advanced Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Band, and Choir.

Under the direction of Amy Gelb, all classes have been rehearsing heavily to prepare for the concert.

Families in the community with younger students are encouraged to attend for a firsthand experience of what it is like to be a music student at TPHS.

For more information about the TPHS music program, visit www.torreypinesmusic.com.

North Coastal Sheriff's Station to hold 'Coffee with the Community' in Del Mar Oct. 24

The North Coastal Sheriff’s Station is holding a “Coffee with the Community” Wednesday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Del Mar Town Hall’s Civic Center (1050 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar).

The event is an opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know deputies who patrol local neighborhoods. Pariticpants also receive crime prevention tips and learn more about the Sheriff’s Department’s free safety programs. Questions? Call Crime Prevention Specialist Jonathan Simon at 760-966-3588. Visit sdsheriff.net

Home care challenges to be discussed Oct. 23 at DM Library

Many seniors, now and in the future, face decisions about a retirement and assisted living facilities or home care.

An answer to some of these decisions will be provided in a talk, “Home Care Challenges and Solutions,” sponsored by Del Mar Community Connections Oct. 23 at the Del Mar Library.

The 2 p.m. talk by Cindy Wilson, Home Care specialist, will include an explanation of the Home Care Consumer Protection Act of 2016, how to identify a licensed home care facility, and understand the nuances of care giving. Tips on how to stay in the home you love as long as possible will be advanced, as well as cost differences.

Reservations and information may be obtained by calling (858) 792-7565 or contacting dmcc@dmcc.cc

Stranger awareness and avoidance presentation at Del Mar Library

Del Mar Branch Library will host a presentation on Stranger Awareness and Avoidance on Saturday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.

This presentation is designed to teach parents and children ages 4-6 years how to verbally defend themselves, how to recognize inappropriate behavior, set boundaries, and trust their instincts and use their voices when someone or something doesn’t feel right.

The Del Mar Branch Library is located at 1309 Camino Del Mar. For more information, call the library at (858) 755-1666. For information about San Diego County Library and other events, visit www.sdcl.org.

9/11 survivor and author to speak on 'Miracles & Fate on Floor 78' at RSF Chabad event

On Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m., Chabad Jewish Center of RSF presents “Miracles & Fate On Floor 78,” an evening featuring motivational speaker, 9/11 survivor and author Ari Schonbrun, who stared death in the face on the tragic day of Sept. 11, 2001 when he was heading to work in the World Trade Center.

Hear his story and how it has changed his perception of life. Wine and desserts will be served, Schonbrun will sell and sign his book Miracles & Fate on 78 as well. The lecture will be hosted by Elliot and Lynn Tarson at their Fairbanks Ranch home. Contact Chabad Jewish Center of RSF at www.jewishRSF.com, info@jewishrsf.com or 858-756-7571 for more information and to RSVP. Space is limited.

Expert to present tips on an effective doctor’s visit Oct. 31

Have you ever visited your doctor’s office and wished you had more time? Or asked more questions? Or more fully understood and remembered the issues discussed?

Tips on “The ABCs of an Effective Doctor’s Visit” will be presented at 3 p.m. Oct. 31 in Town Hall at the new Del Mar Civic Center by Robin Shapiro, board chair of the Washington State Health Advocacy Association. The talk is sponsored by Del Mar Community Connections, with Nicole Holliday serving as program chair.

Shapiro will review some of the most important ways people can be prepared for a doctor’s visit by applying common sense advocacy skills. Her talk will be an interactive, hands-on session, with must-know tips for anyone who has ever assisted family, friends or themselves in navigating the health care system.

Shapiro has worked in health care-related public relations, public affairs crisis management, marketing, and advocacy work since 1988. She founded Health Advocacy Strategies, co-founded Health Perspectives Group LLC, and co-founded Allied Health Advocates in 2008, the first independent health advocacy company to promote hiring a private advocate.

Reservations and information may be obtained by calling (858) 792-7565 or dmcc@dmcc.cc.

Del Mar Community Connections is a volunteer-driven nonprofit dedicated to serving the seniors of the community.

Speaker to discuss ‘light pollution’ at SB Library Oct. 23

The night sky over many of our cities is hundreds of times brighter than a natural starlit sky. This is due to light pollution. This skylight hides the stars from our sight and prevents us and all life on Earth from experiencing a natural night, even in areas hundreds of miles away from urban development. Sea turtles live in the ocean but hatch at night on the beach. Hatchings find the sea by detecting the bright horizon over the ocean. Artificial lights draw them away from the ocean and millions of hatchings die this way every year.

An important part of solving this problem of light pollution is to have a thorough understanding of its magnitude, and a great way to do this is measure the brightness of the night sky.

Paul Ericson, PE, DBIA, LEED-AP, has more than 40 years of experience in the consulting engineering profession with design experience in lighting, power, and special systems for new and renovation projects. He is currently working with the Julian Dark Sky Network to assist them achieve a Dark Sky Community designation.

This is a “Friends Night Out “ program and sponsored by Friends of the Solana Beach Library. The program is free and open to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. and will be held in the Cove Meeting Room at the Solana Beach Library. The library is located at 157 Stevens Avenue and parking will be available at both the upper level of Earl Warren Middle School parking lot and the lower level library parking lot.

CCA ‘Art Uncorked’ fundraiser

“ART UNCORKED,” the annual fundraiser for the fine arts program at Canyon Crest Academy will be held on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 3-6 p.m. This is the fourth annual cocktail soiree to benefit Envision Visual Arts, a unique program that offers participating CCA students professional artistic mentoring.

This adults-only soiree will be hosted at the private home of Nancy and Drake Coker and will feature delicious tray-passed hors d’oeuvres, delightful champagne cocktails, beer and wine, live jazz featuring CCA’s own Nate Jarrell. The first 16 lucky attendees to sign up can join in a special guided painting class led by EVA Coordinator Jessi Mortensen (no art experience required).

Guests will mingle with Envision Visual Arts teachers and professional guest artists who work with CCA students every day, along with Principal Brett Killeen and other CCA administrative staff and Foundation members. There will be exclusive silent auction items and experiences for students available at the event. Tickets for this event are available at fs30.formsite.com/ccaf/ArtUncorked/index.html

‘Broad Awakening’ author to speak at Del Mar Library

On Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m.: Mickey Brent, author of Broad Awakening, will speak at the Del Mar Library. This is Brent’s second novel. She has previously worked as a freelance artist and writer, and as a translator and language teacher. She lived in Brussels for 17 years. The Del Mar Branch Library is located at 1309 Camino Del Mar. For more information, call the library at (858) 755-1666. For information about San Diego County Library and other events, visit www.sdcl.org.

Friendship Gardeners of Del Mar meeting

Guests are welcome at the monthly meeting of Friendship Gardeners of Del Mar on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 1-3 p.m. There will be a presentation about Winter Squash given by Bonnie Bloeser. Call 858-755-6570 for meeting location.

One Book, One San Diego discussion at SB Library

One Book, One San Diego is a community reading program managed by KPBS in partnership with the San Diego County Library and the San Diego Public Library. The purpose of the program is to encourage residents to join in the shared experience of reading the same book and discussing how ideas raised in the book connect with our daily lives and local communities.

The 2018 One Book selection is March, Book One by Congressman John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell. A community discussion of the book is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m., at the Solana Beach Library, 157 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach. (858-755-1404)

Carmel Valley Artists show

Carmel Valley Artists, which is now part of the Talmadge Company family of shows, will hold its next show Sunday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the San Diego Marriott Del Mar, located at 11966 El Camino Real, San Diego, 92130. The CVA Show at the San Diego Marriott will have 48 artists who create and sell high-quality craft. Cash, check or charge accepted and the show is free. There are two classes at the CVA both at 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No experience necessary and all materials are supplied. Cost is $65 per class and sign-up is at www.carmelvalleyartists.net.

Good Earth / Great Chefs series

The Good Earth / Great Chefs series will welcome author and chef Yotam Ottolenghi and his latest book, “Ottolenghi SIMPLE,” Saturday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Chino Farm in Rancho Santa Fe. Join the event for a book signing with music, food samples and drinks. The pantry will be stocked with new holiday gift items, including Middle Eastern spices used in Ottolenghi’s recipes.The Chino Farm is located at 6123 Calzada del Bosque, Rancho Santa Fe. Tickets are not required, and admission is free (rain or shine). Live bluegrass music by Prairie Sky. Pre-ordered books are highly recommended at www.goodearthgreatchefs.com and can be picked up at the event or at regular farm hours.

¡EXPO! Hispanic F&B Trade Show

The most dynamic, trade-only event in the Hispanic food and beverage industry will take place for two days of business, education, tastings, and more! Located at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Oct. 26 and 27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., the 2018 ¡EXPO! brings together food and beverage producers to showcase their products. Visit www.comidaexpo.com.

Father Joe’s Villages 17th Annual Thanksgiving Day 5K

Before they fill their plates with Thanksgiving dinner, more than 7,500 people will run and walk in Father Joe’s Villages’ annual Thanksgiving Day 5k to help local individuals and families who are homeless access the nutrition they need. Father Joe’s Villages’ Thanksgiving Day 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 at El Prado and Balboa Drive. Registration costs range from $35 to $45, with special discounts for youth and military. For more information and to register, visit thanksgivingrun.org. If you’re unable to make it to the race, you can still make an impact this Thanksgiving by donating to Father Joe’s Villages.

Art San Diego

Art San Diego, a top contemporary fine art show, returns for for its 10-year anniversary from Oct. 18 – Oct. 21 at the Wyland Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The show annually features the finest galleries, showcasing established and up-and-coming talent alongside secondary market masters. This year’s anniversary celebration will consist of vibrant contemporary art exhibits, exciting programming and a variety of surprises. To view the full show schedule, visit art-sandiego.com/show-schedule.

San Diego Kids Expo & Fair

The San Diego Kids Expo & Fair will be held Oct. 20-21 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in O’Brien Hall. The event features vendors, sports instructors/coaches, music, dance, science, arts, kids activities and much more. Visit www.SanDiegoKidsExpo.com

Lux Art Institute executive director to speak in Del Mar

The Del Mar Foundation (DMF) presents Kathleen Stoughton, executive director of Lux Art Institute at the next DMFTalks event on Monday, Oct. 22, starting at 6 p.m. where Stoughton will give a talk on Lux history and current events. As a director, curator, educator and development specialist, Stoughton has worked at some of the country’s most renowned arts institutions.

The event is free and will be held at the Powerhouse Community Center where light refreshments will be served. Reservations are requested and can be made at delmarfoundation.org.

Earl Warren Reflections Art event

Earl Warren Middle School students are participating in the national PTA Reflections Art Program. This year’s theme is “Heroes Around Me”; all student dancers, musicians, photographers, artists and writers are encouraged to apply. A celebratory showcase and reception will be held on the new campus in the EWMS Cove attached to the Solana Beach Library on Oct. 30, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

For more information visit the Earl Warren PTSA website at: ew.sduhsd.net/PTSA/Reflections--Art-Program/index.html

Balboa Park Halloween Family Day

The region’s largest free Halloween carnival celebrates its 10th year of providing families a fun, safe, and culturally inspired kickoff to their Halloween activities. The Balboa Park Halloween Family Day on Oct. 27, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., features dozens of free craft projects for kids, Day of the Dead-themed displays and activities, costume contests and parades, carnival games with prizes, live entertainment, and food trucks. Participating museums also offer free admission to children 12 and under with paying adult. Visit sdmts.com.

Wine and Canvas San Diego painting events

Wine and Canvas San Diego will be offering painting events at two new venues in October: Ballast Point Miramar on Friday, Oct. 12, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and The Barrel Room Wine Bar & Bistro in Carmel Valley on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is required for this event at www.wineandcanvas.com/wine-and-canvas-calendar-san-diego-ca.html. Items from each venue’s food and beverage menus will be available for purchase during the event.

The Barrel Room Wine Bar & Bistro is located at The Merge at 5500 Carmel Mountain Rd #115, San Diego, CA 92130. Ballast Point Miramar is located at 9045 Carroll Way, San Diego, CA 92121.

Shabbat San Diego expanding to a full week

The global Shabbat event is held and celebrated in 1500 cities in 97 countries on Oct 25-27; however, Shabbat San Diego has expanded to make it an inclusive week-long series of events (Oct 21 – 27) inviting those in San Diego County interested in Judaism and heritage to come together as a community in solidarity and global identity. Shabbat San Diego encourages a meaningful Shabbat experience that includes: spending time with family, visiting friends, attending services, studying Judaism, enjoying Shabbat dinner with traditional rituals, contemplating life’s gifts, and singing. By expanding the experience to a full week, the Jewish Xperience is setting the tone for unity across the country pioneering this model by expanding the days and events in this new inclusive approach. Most of the week-long events are free.

For a full list of events/activities, visit shabbatsandiego.org/jxw/ and shabbatsandiego.org/places/

Del Mar International Horse Show

The Del Mar International Horse Show Season Finale Week runs Oct. 25-28. Visit www.westpalmsevents.com

San Diego Pet Con

San Diego Pet Con will be held Saturday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds (O’Brien Hall). Bring your pet to the largest annual pet event in the San Diego area. Visit with over 160 pet-related vendors, get low-cost vaccinations, free nail trims and participate in lure coursing, pet contests for prizes and more. Pets are welcome on a fixed lead and with proof of age appropriate vaccinations. There is also an adoption area with over 100 pets for adoption from local San Diego rescue organizations. Visit www.sandiegopetcon.com

Art Rhythm & Wine Festival

The Forum Carlsbad and Kennedy & Associates present the Fourth Annual Art Rhythm & Wine Festival to be held at The Forum Carlsbad Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 20-21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. This free, juried show will feature more than 50 exceptional artists and craftsmen offering high quality original artwork from throughout the Western United States.

Complementing the art show, the event will also feature a wine garden with a variety of quality wines for sale and food will also be available for purchase. Non-stop live bands will perform throughout the festival. The Forum Carlsbad is located at 1923 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad, 92009. Visit www.eventsforumcarlsbad.com

‘A Day in the Life of Naval Aviator’ lecture

“A Day in the Life of a Naval Aviator” lecture by the U.S.S. Midway Museum will be hosted by Del Mar Library on Thursday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. The speaker will be Richard Earnest, a decorated Vietnam-era fighter pilot, volunteer with the U.S.S. Midway Museum, and a former mayor of Del Mar. The Del Mar Branch Library is located at 1309 Camino Del Mar. For more information, call the library at (858) 755-1666. Visit www.sdcl.org.

Music Everywhere

 Pianist Steven Lin opens the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s 29th annual Barbara and William Karatz Chamber Concert Series 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19 at 1008 Wall St. (a private reception with the artists at a private residence follows). $228-$258 series, $40-$45 individual. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/chamber

 With two shows in one week, the Athenaeum Jazz series kicks off with John Scofield Combo 66, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19; and the Circuit Rider Trio of Ron Miles, Bill Frisell and Brian Blade, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24. The Auditorium at The Scripps Research Institute, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive. $90-$105 series, $32-$37 individual. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/jazz-at-tsri

 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s boisterous romantic comedy “The Marriage of Figaro” opens San Diego Opera’s 2018-2019 season in four performances: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, 23, 26 and 28 (matinee), at the Civic Theatre, 1100 3rd Ave., downtown San Diego. Tickets start at $49 for all mainstage performances. (619) 533-7000. sdopera.org

 Grammy Award-winning soprano and Department of Music faculty member Susan Narucki presents the world-premiere chamber opera “Inheritance” at UC San Diego, using the legendary story of Sarah Winchester to address gun violence in the United States. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Oct. 24, 26 and 27 at 7 p.m. $25; $14 for youth age 5-17. Conrad Prebys Music Center, UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Dirve (at Russell Lane). artpower.ucsd.edu/events/

 Powerhouse international conductor Valery Gergiev will conduct the Mariinsky Orchestra from St. Petersburg and the San Diego Symphony Orchestra for the first time in the United States, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24 at the Jacobs Music Center’s Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B St., downtown San Diego. $25-$109. sandiegosymphony.org

 Pianists Erica Poole and Glen Vanstrum bring the works of Beethoven, Gershwin, Barber and Fletcher to life, 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28 at the La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Staged Presence

 Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, JCompany takes on “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” with matinee and evening showings weekends Oct. 19 to Nov. 4 at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Audiences will be swept away by the magic of this popular musical and favorites, “The Bells of Notre Dame,” “Topsy Turvy,” “Out There,” and “God Help the Outcasts.” $17-$25. (858) 362-1157. jcompanysd.org

 Javier Velasco’s production of “The Jungle Book” blends ballet, jazz, hip hop and giant puppets to bring Rudyard Kipling’s beloved tale of friendship to life. Join Mowgli and his animal pals as they tumble through the jungle. 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19; 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12. Tickets $15-$50. Lyceum Theatre, 79 Horton Plaza, downtown San Diego. sandiegoballet.org

 The winning submissions of the San Diego Memoir Writer’s Association will be read aloud at San Diego Writers, Ink’s fourth annual “Memoir Showcase,” 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22 at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe, Solana Beach. Theme is “Things we don’t talk about.” $20. Free parking. Tickets available online through Oct. 21. sandiegowriters.org

San Diego Botanic Garden Fall Plant Sale

At San Diego Botanic Garden’s Annual Fall Plant Sale, to be held Oct. 20-22, plant lovers can choose from thousands of unique, exotic, unusual and drought-tolerant plants, as well as California natives, herbs, succulents, annuals, perennials and more.