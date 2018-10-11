Event briefs: Oct. 11

Del Mar Chili & Quackers event Oct. 20

The Quack is Back! The Rotary Club of Del Mar Chili & Quackers challenge returns to Del Mar Powerhouse Park Saturday, Oct. 20, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Join the event for a fun afternoon at the beach to enjoy chili, hot dogs and beverages, face painting for the kids and a steel drum musician before heading down to the shore to watch the Del Mar Lifeguards launch a ducky flotilla into the waves. The “adopters” of ducks that float ashore first will win valuable prizes.

Visit www.delmarrotary.org for complete details and to adopt ducks and purchase chili tastes.

Quackers: Adopt one duck or multiple ducks to be released by Del Mar Lifeguards. If your duck comes home first you’ll win one of several great prizes.

Chili Cook-Off: Individuals and restaurants will face off to find the best chili in multiple categories as voted by the tasters.

The event is free to all and adopting a duck or chili tasting is completely optional. All proceeds from the duck adoptions and chili tastings benefit the Rotary Club of Del Mar service projects.

‘ART UNCORKED’ event Oct. 27 to benefit CCA fine arts program

“ART UNCORKED,” the annual fundraiser for the fine arts program at Canyon Crest Academy will be held on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 3-6 p.m. This is the fourth annual cocktail soiree to benefit Envision Visual Arts, a unique program that offers participating CCA students professional artistic mentoring.

This adults-only soiree will be hosted at the private home of Nancy and Drake Coker and will feature delicious tray-passed hors d'oeuvres, delightful champagne cocktails, beer and wine, live jazz featuring CCA's own Nate Jarrell. The first 16 lucky attendees to sign up can join in a special guided painting class led by EVA Coordinator Jessi Mortensen (no art experience required).

Guests will mingle with Envision Visual Arts teachers and professional guest artists who work with CCA students every day, along with Principal Brett Killeen and other CCA administrative staff and Foundation members. There will be exclusive silent auction items and experiences for students available at the event. Tickets for this event are available at https://fs30.formsite.com/ccaf/ArtUncorked/index.html

For more information, contact Nancy Coker, VP of events, Canyon Crest Academy Foundation, Nancy Coker nancy.coker@canyoncrestfoundation.org.

Village Church Community Theater presents ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

The Village Church Community Theater celebrates Christmas every year with a different performance, such as a children’s play, a musical for all ages, or a thought-provoking story to touch all hearts. This year a special VCCT Christmas event will take place on Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2.

The event will open with a pre-show gathering and activity just prior to seeing the play, A Charlie Brown Christmas, by Charles M. Schulz, adapted by Eric Schaeffer, music by Vince Guaraldi and Lee Mendelson. This occasion is one to share with your children, your grandchildren, your friends, your parents or your grandparents, just to name a few.

Your ticket price will include a pre-show activity with refreshments and the opportunity to create a lovely keepsake for the holiday season. And you will have participated in the creation of additional keepsakes to share with non-profit organizations and the people they serve.

For additional details and to purchase tickets, visit www.villagechurchcommunitytheater.org.

Village Church Community Theater is located at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe.

Del Mar Family Mile Fun Run

Kick-off Thanksgiving Day with the Del Mar Family Mile Fun Run on the Del Mar racetrack. Begin from the actual starting gate, make a one-mile lap all the way around and finish in the Winners’ Circle where you will get your picture taken. Several Del Mar jockeys will be running, jogging and walking right with you.

Participants receive racetrack admission, parking, and a fun run t-shirt. Registration and pre-race activities start at 7 a.m. and include: games and prizes for kids, face painting, entertainers, holiday arts & crafts, animals from the Helen Woodward Animal Center and more. Participants are encouraged to come in costume.

Following the Fun Run, Helen Woodward will conduct a one-of-a-kind Puppy Race. These adorable puppies will be available for adoption the following day.

Proceeds benefit Helen Woodward Animal Center and its equestrian therapy program for children and adults with special needs. Donations are also welcome.Visit bit.ly/2CzsQTB

San Diego Museum of Art lecture in Del Mar

“Moon Gold: The Textural Transformation of Nancy Lorenz” will be the topic at the San Diego Museum of ARt, North County Chapter lecture Monday, Oct. 15 in Del Mar.

Alyson Blum, museum educator, San Diego Museum of Art, will talk about artist Nancy Lorenz, who was trained in the conservation of Japanese decorative arts and now continues to employ traditional lacquer, gilding, and inlay techniques as points of departure in her studio practice. Blum will share a brief overview of the exhibit “Moon Gold” followed by hands-on exploration of materials and techniques. The art lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th and Maiden Lane (across from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and meeting from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter members. $10 for others. Information: 760-704-6436.

CV Library: Senior Symposium

Carmel Valley Branch Library hosting a Senior Symposium presentation by “Road Scholars” on educational trips for seniors on Monday Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. Discussion and refreshments will follow. The Carmel Valley Branch Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Dr., San Diego, 92130. For more information, please contact Carmel Valley Branch Library at (858) 552-1668.

Bipolar support group meeting in Del Mar

The Del Mar branch of Depression Bipolar Support Alliance will meet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Pacifica Del Mar restaurant in the Del Mar Plaza. Family and friends are welcome. Parking is validated for the underground garage. For information about the group, contact Roger Alsabrook at 858-525-1509 or rogeralsabrook@yahoo.com.

Friendship Gardeners of Del Mar meeting

Guests are welcome at the monthly meeting of Friendship Gardeners of Del Mar on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 1-3 p.m. There will be a presentation about Winter Squash given by Bonnie Bloeser. Call 858-755-6570 for Del Mar meeting location.

One Book, One San Diego discussion at SB Library

One Book, One San Diego is a community reading program managed by KPBS in partnership with the San Diego County Library and the San Diego Public Library. The purpose of the program is to encourage residents to join in the shared experience of reading the same book and discussing how ideas raised in the book connect with our daily lives and local communities.

The 2018 One Book selection is March, Book One by Congressman John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell. A community discussion of the book is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m., at the Solana Beach Library, 157 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach. (858-755-1404)

The first in a series of three, March, Book One is a vivid first-hand account of John Lewis’ lifelong struggle for civil and human rights, meditating in the modern age on the distance traveled since the days of Jim Crow and segregation. Rooted in Lewis’ personal story, it also reflects on the highs and lows of the broader civil rights movement.

‘A Day in the Life of Naval Aviator’ lecture at Del Mar Library

“A Day in the Life of a Naval Aviator” lecture by the U.S.S. Midway Museum will be hosted by Del Mar Library on Thursday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. The speaker will be Richard Earnest, a decorated Vietnam-era fighter pilot, volunteer with the U.S.S. Midway Museum, and a former mayor of Del Mar.

The Del Mar Branch Library is located at 1309 Camino Del Mar. For more information, call the library at (858) 755-1666. For information about San Diego County Library and other events, visit www.sdcl.org.

Local watercolor artist Margot Wallace exhibits at SB Library

Local watercolor artist Margot Wallace exhibits her colorful paintings for fall above the book shelves at the Solana Beach County Library, 157 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach. The “Cuyamaca Colors” exhibit is on display until Nov. 2. Meet and greet Margot at the reception at the Solana Beach Library on Saturday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m. Open to the public.”

Kids Expo & Fair

The San Diego Kids Expo & Fair will be held Oct. 20-21 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in O’Brien Hall. The event features vendors, sports instructors/coaches, music, dance, science, arts, kids activities and much more. Visit www.SanDiegoKidsExpo.com

North Coast Symphony Concert – Celebrating Autumn

Join the North Coast Symphony for its Autumn concert, conducted by Daniel Swem, on Oct. 20, 2:30 p.m. at Seacoast Community Church, 1050 Regal Road, Encinitas. The orchestra will perform Vivaldi’s “Autumn” from the Four Seasons, featuring Cheryl Swem, concertmaster and violin soloist. Also on the program is the first movement of Beethoven’s Sixth Symphony, the Academic Festival Overture by Brahms, and Alexander Glazunov’s “Autumn” from his ballet The Seasons.

Lighter selections include Autumn Leaves, popularized by Johnny Mercer with music written by Joseph Kosma and “Try To Remember” from the musical The Fantasticks. The orchestra is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation.

Suggested Donation is $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

Harvest Festival Art & Craft Show

The 2018 Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show, comes to the Del Mar Fairgrounds Friday through Sunday, Oct. 12-14 with more than 24,000 original and handmade works from hundreds of trend-setting artisans and crafters.

With live entertainment, strolling performers, specialty foods, an interactive Kidzone, contests, and demonstrations, the celebration serves up an intimate experience best shared with family and friends. Del Mar Fairgrounds (2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, CA 92014) harvestfestival.com or call 925-392-7300. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

36th Beach Fun Run

At Jake’s Del Mar, they love the beach and love to have fun. If you add in an opportunity to support an important cause in the community, then you have a recipe for an Aloha filled day in Del Mar. Join Jake’s Del Mar for the 36th Annual Beach Fun Run on Oct. 13 at 9:30 a.m. The 5k Fun Run starts and finishes directly in front of Jake’s, and will be followed by a beach party featuring a brunch buffet prepared by Chef Duvinh, complimentary drinks, live music from Tower 7, entertainment from Pride of Polynesia and a raffle.

This year, the Fun Run will support the Friends of the Powerhouse and The La Colonia Branch of The Boys & Girls Club of San Dieguito. To register for this event, visit jakesdelmar.com/fun-run/ Applications must be received by Oct. 8.

Scream Zone

The Scream Zone at the Del Mar Fairgrounds returns Sept. 28 for a month of haunts and scream-worthy scarezones. This year, the 21st annual event runs Sept. 28 through Oct. 31 at at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. For more information, visit thescreamzone.com or call 858-755-1161.

Artist Reception at the Off Track Gallery

The public is invited to an artists’ reception at the Off Track Gallery in Encinitas Oct. 13, from 4-7 p.m., featuring David Rickert. Rickert spent most of his life in the Minneapolis area where he was an active, award-winning painter, a member of the Edina Art Center teaching staff for 12 years, and president of the Minnesota Watercolor Society. He is a Signature Member of the National Oil and Acrylic Painters Society and member of Oil Painters of America. Refreshments will be served at the reception. All artwork in the Gallery will be 10 percent off the entire day from 10 a.m. to closing. This event is free and open to the public. Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103, Encinitas, 760-942-3636, pr@sandieguitoartguild.com, OffTrackGallery.com.

Shop & Play at Flower Hill for Rady Children’s Hospital

Connecting to its mission of charitable giving, Flower Hill Promenade has created a very special event called Shop for Kids: A Rady Children’s Happening on Thursday, Oct. 25. Del Mar’s shopping center is collaborating with the state-of-the-art children’s care center to bring a day filled with giving back. Spend the day shopping from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., where 10 percent of proceeds at participating merchants will benefit the Sam and Rose Stein Emergency Center at Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego to care for critically ill and injured children.

Afterwards from 4 - 6 p.m., head to the West Courtyard where a delightful Wine & Cheese Reception awaits, curated by Venissimo Cheese and Wine Connection. For a variety of fall fashion inspiration, TRE Boutique will present a fashion show while music plays. A $20 ticket is required to attend the Wine & Cheese Reception, which can be purchased online at sandiegotix.com/e/shop-for-kids-a-radys- happening

Good Earth / Great Chefs series

The Good Earth / Great Chefs series will welcome author and chef Yotam Ottolenghi and his latest book, Ottolenghi SIMPLE Saturday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Chino Farm in Rancho Santa Fe. Join the event for a festive book signing with the author with music, food samples, and drinks. The pantry will be stocked with exciting new holiday gift items, including Middle Eastern spices used in Ottolenghi’s recipes.

The Chino Farm is located at 6123 Calzada del Bosque, Rancho Santa Fe, 92091. Tickets are not required, and admission is free (rain or shine). Live bluegrass music by Prairie Sky.

Pre-ordered books are highly recommended at www.goodearthgreatchefs.com and can be picked up at the event or at regular farm hours.

6th Annual Dine Out for the Cure

Susan G. Komen San Diego (Komen San Diego), the largest nonprofit funder of breast cancer research outside of the U.S. government, will hold its sixth annual Dine Out for the Cure®on Thursday, Oct. 18. The community fundraiser will take place at local restaurants, bakeries and coffeehouses across San Diego County. Each restaurant will donate 10 to 25 percent of their sales to support free mammograms, financial assistance, breast cancer research and public policy. Komen San Diego hopes to raise $35,000 this year.

Visit www.komensandiego.org/dineout to see a full list of participating restaurants.

Empowered Sage aging for women 60+

Celebrate your vintage years. Increase vitality, resilience, inspiration and ease. Learn ways to navigate and transform challenges and find opportunities for growth in this new stage of life with a holistic, nature-based approach to aging well and wisely.

The seminar takes place on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2-4 p.m. at Inner Balance, 765 Academy Dr., Solana Beach with Dr. Shanti Mayberry HHP, Ph.D. Space is limited and the fee is $20. Refreshments are included. RSVP. doc.shanti@yahoo.com).

San Diego Botanic Garden Fall Plant Sale

At San Diego Botanic Garden’s Annual Fall Plant Sale, to be held Oct. 20-22, plant lovers can choose from thousands of unique, exotic, unusual and drought-tolerant plants, as well as California natives, herbs, succulents, annuals, perennials and more.

San Diego Botanic Garden is located at 230 Quail Gardens Dr. Encinitas, 92024; 760-436-3036; SDBGarden.org.

2018 ¡EXPO! Hispanic F&B Trade Show

The most dynamic, trade-only event in the Hispanic food and beverage industry will take place for two days of business, education, tastings, and more! Located at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Oct. 26 and 27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., the 2018 ¡EXPO! brings together food and beverage producers to showcase their products. Visit www.comidaexpo.com.

Father Joe’s Villages 17th Annual Thanksgiving Day 5K

Before they fill their plates with Thanksgiving dinner, more than 7,500 people will run and walk in Father Joe’s Villages’ annual Thanksgiving Day 5k to help local individuals and families who are homeless access the nutrition they need.

Father Joe’s Villages’ Thanksgiving Day 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 at El Prado and Balboa Drive. Registration costs range from $35 to $45, with special discounts for youth and military. For more information and to register, visit thanksgivingrun.org.

If you’re unable to make it to the race, you can still make an impact this Thanksgiving by donating to Father Joe’s Villages.

Gem Faire

A Gem Faire will be held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, Exhibit Hall, Oct. 19 - 21. Gem Faire, established in 1989, has become a world-renowned marketplace for the finest in gemstones, beads, jewelry, minerals, fossils, meteorites, lapidary equipment, metaphysical items and more. Visit www.gemfaire.com.

Sharp Senior Resource Center programs

The Senior Resource Center at Sharp Memorial Hospital offers free health education and screening programs for seniors and their families each month. The Senior Resource Center also provides free information and assistance for health information and community resources, call 858-939-4790. For information on programs and more, visit www.sharp.com (under classes and events--senior aging category).

Fall Champagne Fête benefit at Pacifica Del Mar

Pacifica Del Mar welcomes fall with a champagne fête - an evening benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego, and celebrating the good life with Veuve Clicquot! From 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct.16, guests can enjoy glasses of Yellow Label Veuve for $5 at 5 p.m., $6 at 6 p.m., and $7 at 7 p.m. Fall Fête attendees that RSVP will be entered into a raffle to win one of 25 beauty and lifestyle goodie bags, plus one of 3 premium gift baskets, including one special Veuve Clicquot themed basket. Attendees who bring in a new-mom-in-need items will receive an extra raffle ticket.

You must RSVP to the Fall Fete on Pacifica Facebook event page at bit.ly/2pK3YQN

A list of items to donate are also located on the event page, as well as the goodie bag sponsors.

Pacifica Del Mar is located at 1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, 92014.

Maritime Museum Halloween

Haunted Tales

Maritime Museum of San Diego invites guests to the annual Halloween Haunted Tales event that any aspiring ghost, goblin, pirate, and princess will enjoy. Guests will gather on the Star of India, the world’s oldest active sailing ship, for lantern-led tours to hear eerie legends of Star’s past Oct. 20 and 27, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. There is no extra charge for Haunted Tales and the event is included with general admission ticket purchase to the Museum. Visitors can visit sdmaritime.org to purchase tickets in advance.

Art San Diego

Art San Diego, a top contemporary fine art show, returns for for its 10-year anniversary from Oct. 18 – Oct. 21 at the Wyland Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The show annually features the finest galleries, showcasing established and up-and-coming talent alongside secondary market masters. This year’s anniversary celebration will consist of vibrant contemporary art exhibits, exciting programming and a variety of surprises. To view the full show schedule, visit art-sandiego.com/show-schedule.

Foreign Film: Walkabout.

Foreign Film: Walkabout. Australia, English. 1971, 1 hr 40 min, R. A young sister and brother are abandoned in the harsh Australian outback and must learn to cope in the natural world, without their usual comforts, in this hypnotic masterpiece from Nicolas Roeg. Along the way, they meet a young aborigine on his “walkabout,” a rite of passage in which adolescent boys are initiated into manhood by journeying into the wilderness alone. Walkabout is a thrilling adventure as well as a provocative rumination on time and civilization.

Friday, Oct. 12, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007, Room 204. Free. Info: lifesanelijo@gmail.com

French Film