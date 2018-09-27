Event briefs: Sept. 27

Moonlight Beach Bash

Moonlight Beach Bash brings together art, music, dance, food, fun and beach culture, all the ingredients to have an awesome time at Encinitas’ most popular tourist destination, Moonlight Beach. It’s a pop-up arts festival on the sand on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2 p.m.-5 p.m. at Moonlight Beach, 400 B Street, Encinitas, CA 92024. The event is free of charge, with free parking, and all are welcome to attend. For more information, visit www.EncinitasParksandRec.com

‘Bark in the Park’ to be hosted in Solana Beach

The City of Solana Beach Parks and Recreation Commission is hosting “Bark in the Park” on Sunday, Oct. 7 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m., at La Colonia Park.

Enjoy a day in the park with your furry friend. You can “pawticipate” in one of the fun pet contest categories (Smallest Dog, Biggest Dog, Best Trick, Owner-Pet Look Alike) or just watch your dog have fun socializing in the off-leash corral.

For more information on the “Bark in the Park” event, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at: (858) 720-2453. La Colonia Park is located at 715 Valley Avenue, Solana Beach.

Solana Beach Library Sidewalk Book Sale Sept. 29

Title Wave Bookstore will have a huge sidewalk book sale on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It will be in front of Earl Warren Middle School and the Solana Beach Library located at 157 Stevens Avenue.

The sale will include hundreds of children books, teen books, cookbooks, hard back fiction, all genres and styles as well as audiobooks, CDs, DVDs, games and puzzles. Also there will be many quality books priced at 5 for $1.

All proceeds from the sale will be used to support the library’s book and media collection and additionally pay for many programs for all ages that are free for the community. Friends of the Solana Beach Library is a nonprofit organization. Visit www.FriendsOfSolanaBeachLibrary.org.

Sufficient parking will be available at both the Earl Warren School and the Solana Beach Library parking lot. Coffee, lemonade and cookies will be available to make the shopping experience more fun.

CCCBand Concert ‘America the Beautiful’

The Coastal Communities Concert Band thinks any time is a good time to celebrate America. The award-winning 75-piece symphonic band will present “America the Beautiful” on Sunday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m. The venue is the Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Street in Carlsbad. Fan favorite vocalist Michael Ruhl will be there.

Some tunes will be tried-and-true favorites, and others are a twist on a familiar theme. Good for all ages, and students are free. Do a cultural outing with the whole family. $20 adult / $15 senior. Visit www.cccband.com; 760-436-6137.

2018 Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show

The 2018 Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show, comes to the Del Mar Fairgrounds Friday through Sunday, Oct. 12-14 with more than 24,000 original and handmade works from hundreds of trend-setting artisans and crafters.

With live entertainment, strolling performers, specialty foods, an interactive Kidzone, contests, and demonstrations, the celebration serves up an intimate experience best shared with family and friends. Del Mar Fairgrounds (2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, CA 92014) harvestfestival.com or call 925-392-7300. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

36th Beach Fun Run

At Jake’s Del Mar, they love the beach and love to have fun. If you add in an opportunity to support an important cause in the community, then you have a recipe for an Aloha filled day in Del Mar. Join Jake’s Del Mar for the 36th Annual Beach Fun Run on Oct. 13 at 9:30 a.m. The 5k Fun Run starts and finishes directly in front of Jake’s, and will be followed by a beach party featuring a brunch buffet prepared by Chef Duvinh, complimentary drinks, live music from Tower 7, entertainment from Pride of Polynesia and a raffle.

This year, the Fun Run will support the Friends of the Powerhouse and The La Colonia Branch of The Boys & Girls Club of San Dieguito. To register for this event, visit jakesdelmar.com/fun-run/ Applications must be received by Oct. 8.

Art Glass Guild Annual Fall Show and Sale

The Art Glass Guild will be hosting its 2018 Fall Patio Show and Sale Oct. 13-14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. This is a special event to view amazing art glass created by local artists all while enjoying the day in San Diego’s Historic Spanish Village in Balboa Park. You will see more than 30 juried artists exhibiting their creations as you stroll the patio in Spanish Village. The event will also feature entertainment for all including: live music, demonstrations featuring torch-work, and glass cutting as well as an area for children and adults alike to create their own unique mosaic art piece to take home.

San Diego Ballet presents Javier Velasco’s ‘The Jungle Book’

Blending Rudyard Kipling’s classic tale of friendship with ballet, jazz, hip hop, and larger-than-life puppetry, San Diego Ballet will present the world premiere of Javier Velasco’s “The Jungle Book” at the Lyceum Theatre, Oct. 19-21. This colorful production breathes new life into beloved childhood characters, making the adventures of Mowgli and his animal pals thrilling for kids of all ages and adults too.

Kids and adults alike can join the professional company for Muffins with Mowgli, an onstage reception following the Sunday Matinee performance. Audience members will have the opportunity to take photos, get autographs, and mingle with the exotic characters of The Jungle Book. The reception will include lemonade and treats.

The performances will be held on Oct. 19 and 20 at 8 p.m., and on Oct 21 at 2:30 p.m.. Tickets range in price from $15 to $50, and tickets to the Muffins with Mowgli event on Oct. 21 are $15. All tickets can be purchased through the Lyceum Theatre box office at (619) 544-1000 or www.lyceumevents.org. Senior, military, and student discounts available. For more information, visit www.sandiegoballet.org.

Fall Home/Garden Show

The Fall Home/Garden Show will be held Oct. 5-7 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, O’Brien Hall. Friday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

During its three-day extravaganza, the 29th annual Fall Home/Garden Show will feature hundreds of products, remodeling inspiration, hands-on demonstrations, educational seminars by professional trade, building and design associations. This indoor-outdoor event and its hundreds of exhibitors will showcase the newest products and hottest trends for both inside and outside the home. Visit fallhomegardenshow.com

The event is free to the public and pet friendly.To learn more, visit www.artglassguild.com, or call 619-702-8006.

Taste of Rancho Santa Fe

The Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club is holding the 6th annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe Sunday, Oct. 7, 4-7 p.m. at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. More than 50 premiere wineries, spirit providers, breweries and restaurants bring their top products for tasting by hundreds of guests. The Taste of Rancho Santa Fe raises more than $100,000 each year to benefit charity. Tickets can be purchased at www.tasteofrsf.org.

Dia Del Sol

The Beach & Country Guild will present the 2018 Dia Del Sol, with the theme “Age of Aquarius,” on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m.- 1:30 p.m., at Fairmont Grand Del Mar. The event, which benefits United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego, will feature a silent auction, gourmet lunch, live auction, and fashion show presented by Fashion Valley. Award-winning broadcast journalist Kimberly Hunt will once again serve as Mistress of Ceremonies for the event.

To reserve your tickets or table now, register online by visiting beachandcountry.org.

Musician Robin Henkel returns to Zel’s Del Mar

Solo blues performer Robin Henkel will perform at Zel’s Del Mar Thursday, Oct. 4 from 7-10 p.m. Zel’s Del Mar is located at 1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, (858) 755-0076.

Free seminar on heart disease

Sharp HealthCare and the City of San Diego are presenting a free seminar on heart disease, the leading cause of death in the U.S. The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 11, 6 to 7 p.m., at Ocean Air Recreation Center in Carmel Valley (4770 Fairport Way, San Diego, 92130).

Attendees can learn about the risk factors you aren’t able to control, such as your age and family history, and others that you are able to change, like your weight, blood pressure and cholesterol. The discussion will also include some of the keys to preventing heart disease by adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle.

4th Annual Memoir Showcase

Marni Freedman and San Diego Writers, Ink in association with the San Diego Memoir Writers Association will hold the 4th Annual “Memoir Showcase” Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at the North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe, Solana Beach, 92075.

With the 2018 theme “Things We Don’t Talk About,” this year’s memoir competition ran from April 25 through June 9. Cost is $20. Free parking. Tickets are now on sale online until Oct. 21. Tickets purchased online will be available at Will Call in front of the theater starting at 6 p.m. For tickets, visit bit.ly/2OK8I3r

Cooking for Health: Recipes of Healthy Living

“Cooking for Health: Recipes of Healthy Living” will be held Wednesday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Scripps Center for Integrative Medicine, Yoga Room, 10820 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla, 92037.

Learn how to make healthy and delicious vegetarian and vegan meals while also learning about disease prevention, reducing obesity and improving chronic health issues. Register by 5 p.m. Sept. 28 by calling (858) 554-3300. The class is being offered by the Scripps Center for Integrative Medicine and Bastyr University.

Free ‘Fall Prevention Workshop’

Scripps Memorial Hospitals and the San Diego Fall Prevention Task Force will hold a free “Fall Prevention Workshop” Saturday, Oct. 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla – Schaetzel Center Great Hall (9890 Genesee Ave.,La Jolla, 92037).

Keynote presentation from Dr. Shawn Evans, Scripps emergency physician, and engaging presentations from fall prevention experts. Free balance screens and fall risk assessments from trained physical therapists. Resources for you and your family, complimentary lunch, free parking and raffle prizes.

Space is limited so RSVP to InjuryPreventionLJ@scrippshealth.org or call Paige at 858-626-6160.

San Diego International Film Festival

The San Diego International Film Festival, produced by the San Diego Film Foundation, runs from Oct. 10 - 14. Visit www.sdfilmfest.com for a complete list of events and more information.

Maker Faire San Diego

Maker Faire San Diego welcomes the future Comic-Con Museum to the list of 12 locations and 10 venues at this annual celebration of invention and creativity in Balboa Park, Oct. 6-7. Event attendees will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to give input for the vision and design of the future year-round pop culture center, as well as see and experience awesome projects at their location from more than 30 makers. Expect several surprises along the way, too. Visit sandiego.makerfaire.com/ticket/

Encinitas Oktoberfest

The 23rd Annual Encinitas Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest will be held on Sunday, Sept.30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mountain Vista Drive and El Camino Real. This event is free and fun for the entire family. Free parking is available at the Flora Vista Elementary School (1690 Wandering Road) with free shuttle service from the parking lot to the Oktoberfest site.

The event entertainment features authentic German music, the Gemütlichkeit Alpine Dancers, carnival rides, a street craft faire featuring 200 vendors, family fun zone with children’s rides and more. The family food and refreshment tent along with the Keepin’ It Local Craft Beer Garden will be serving authentic German food and beers from German & local San Diego breweries.

The event will kick off at 10 a.m. and include a ceremonial parade at 12 p.m. encinitasoktoberfest.com

Beatles vs. Stones benefit concert

Beatles vs. Stones will perform at The Paddock at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Oct. 6, to raise funds for state-of-the-art surgical equipment at the Hospital Infantil de las Californias. Funds raised will also support the Hospital’s “Programa de Apoyo a Pacientes Indigentes” (program for indigent patients) and Foundation operations.

A crowd of 400 is anticipated at the event, which includes dinner stations, opportunity drawing, live auction and silent auction. The humanitarian hospital provides care for children from the “mega-region” of San Diego County, Baja California and beyond. Tickets available at usfcc.org.

San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy River Valley Fest

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy will hold its 9th annual River Valley Fest, “Filling in the Gaps,” on Sunday, Oct. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the L’Auberge Del Mar. This is the Conservancy’s signature fund-raising event of the year. Guests will enjoy music performed by Gregory Page, hosted wine and beer, a gourmet dinner buffet, and enticing and exciting silent and live auctions. Tickets are $150 per person. All proceeds from this event go toward the Conservancy’s conservation, education and recreation programs. Visit sdrvcrivervalleyfest2018.eventbrite.com

Sukkot Harvest Festival

Coastal Roots Farm hosts Sukkot Harvest Festival at Leichtag Commons, Sunday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 441 Saxony Road, Encinitas. This annual event for all ages coincides with the last day of the week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot, and is the Farm’s biggest event of the year.

This year’s festival theme is Renew & Reroot. The family friendly event will include a host of Jewish learning workshops, farm tours, music, tours of neighboring Butterfly Farms, a “libation station,” fermentation tastingThere will also be a Kids Zone with several activities, including a flower crown making station. The event is free, but RSVPs are required. The Farm is located at 441 Saxony Road in Encinitas, Calif.

For more information, visit www.CoastalRootsFarm.org.

March of Dimes Signature Chefs Gala

March of Dimes Signature Chefs Gala,one of San Diego’s most anticipated charity food events, takes place Sunday, Oct. 14, at the Del Mar Race Track. The evening begins at 4 p.m. with an extraordinary tasting of San Diego’s most desirable cuisine, prepared and served by culinary masters from top local establishments, followed by a seated dessert program and a rousing live auction, offering an opportunity to bid on unique experiences and exciting travel and leisure packages. The philanthropic event raises critical funds to benefit the March of Dimes mission to lead the fight to improve the health of all moms and babies.

For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, visit signaturechefs.org/sandiego or contact Emma Santer of March of Dimes at 619-481-1313 or by emailing at esanter@marchofdimes.org.

Scream Zone

The Scream Zone at the Del Mar Fairgrounds returns Sept. 28 for a month of haunts and scream-worthy scarezones. This year, the 21st annual event runs Sept. 28 through Oct. 31 at at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. For more information, visit thescreamzone.com or call 858-755-1161.

Parkinson’s’ Gala

The Parkinson’s Association of San Diego (PASD) is holding a “Knock-Out Parkinson’s” Gala, on Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Birch Aquarium in La Jolla. CBS News 8 Anchor Carlo Cecchetto will emcee the event. The gala will feature an inspiring speech by Rasheda Ali, daughter of Muhammad Ali, and will include live entertainment, delicious food, libations, spectacular views and silent and live auctions. In addition, the Parkinson’s Association of San Diego will honor Dee Silver, MD with a Lifetime Achievement Award and other key Parkinson’s community contributors. Tickets are currently on sale at www.parkinsonsassociation.org

‘Blithe Spirit’ at NC Rep

Noel Coward’s ghostly comedy “Blithe Spirit,” is on stage through Sept. 30 at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. A socialite novelist, an eccentric medium, an unforgiving ex-wife and a shrewish spouse create supernatural hijinks in this world-class comedy. Tickets from $42. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

12 Days of Italian Film