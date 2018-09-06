Sept. 6: Event briefs

Carmel Valley Library Family Concert Series presents mezzo-soprano Alexandra Rodrick and pianist Ines Irawati

September’s free family music program sponsored by the Friends of the Carmel Valley Library will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. in the library’s community room. It will feature mezzo-soprano Alexandra Rodrick and pianist Ines Irawati in a program of music by Richard Strauss, Hector Berlioz and Kurt Weill.

Hailed for her “vivid acting” and “flawless vocalism,” mezzo-soprano Rodrick has distinguished herself as a strikingly engaging performer and a passionate storyteller.

Known for her expressivity, virtuosity, and versatility, Irawati is in demand both as a solo recitalist and a collaborative pianist. Born in Jakarta, Indonesia, she began piano and composition instruction at age six at the Yamaha Music School in Indonesia. At age 12, she made her official debut playing the third Beethoven Piano Concerto and Chopin’s first concerto with the Indonesian Youth Symphony. Irawati is currently enjoying a richly varied performance career, excelling in solo performance, chamber music, collaborative piano, and operatic vocal coaching.

The Carmel Valley Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Drive, San Diego, 92130.

Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation to hold Community Partners Reception Sept. 11

Members of the local business community are invited to attend a reception on Sept. 11, from 5:30-7 p.m., at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe for an update on the Rancho Santa Fe School District.

Interim Superintendent Kimberly Pinkerton will speak about the school, and the Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation (RSFEF) will show a video that features R. Roger Rowe School classroom scenes and speaks about the impact of the Education Foundation on the school.

The event is sponsored by the RSFEF and underwritten by The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, one of the Foundation’s community partners. Community businesses are reminded that sponsorship opportunities are available for advertising materials for the annual school directory.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact Lea Clay Park, Community Partners chair, Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation, lclaypark@edge-re.com, (949) 922-8310.

Expert to speak on ‘Art & Empire in the Golden Age-

The Making of an Exhibition’

On Monday, Sept. 17, in Del Mar, Michael Brown, SDMA Associate Curator and NCC liaison, will give a behind-the-scenes look at preparing this special exhibition at the San Diego Museum of Art. The show will feature approximately 100 works of outstanding quality from throughout the Hispanic world, including the Iberian Peninsula, the Spanish Netherlands, North and South America and the Philippines. The art lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th & Maiden Lane (across from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and meeting from 10 a.m. to 1130 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum Art, North County Chapter members. $10 for others. Information: 760-704-6436.

Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society BBQ

The Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society is planning its September barbecue. It will be held at La Colonia Park Community Center, 715 Valley Avenue, Solana Beach, on Friday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m.

Join friends and neighbors for a summer-end barbecue, sponsored by the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society and catered by Brett’s BBQ of Encinitas. Enjoy signature smoked meats and sides. Tour the Solana Beach Heritage Museum to learn more about the city’s honored heritage and vibrant future. There will be fun for all ages! Sing along with musical performances by HeyJoJo Productions. Enjoy vintage lawn games, create chalk art, and peek through the fence to see the progress on the city’s new skate park now under construction.

The cost will be $15 a person. Children under 10 will be charged $10. Please RSVP by Sept. 8. Checks can be sent to the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society PO Box 504 Solana Beach, CA, 92075. Please write “Barbecue” on the memo line of your check.

The Country Friends presents 2018 Art of Fashion

Designer handbags and apparel, luxurious getaways and dazzling gems are among the opportunity prizes offered on Sept. 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., when The Country Friends presents the 2018 Art of Fashion in partnership with South Coast Plaza at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. The event, co-chaired by Tamara Lafarga-Joseph and Sarah Sleeper, honors businesswoman, philanthropist and fashionista Maggie Bobileff. NBC 7/39 newscasters Catherine Garcia and Mark Mullen serve as emcees.

Proceeds benefit charities selected this year by The Country Friends, the nonprofit organization which has raised more than $14 million since its founding in For more information, or to become an Art of Fashion sponsor, contact The Country Friends at (858)756-1192, extension 4, or events@thecountryfriends.org. Also, visit thecountryfriends.org and southcoastplaza.com.

Dia Del Sol

The Beach & Country Guild will present the 2018 Dia Del Sol, with the theme “Age of Aquarius,” on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m.- 1:30 p.m., at Fairmont Grand Del Mar.

The event, which benefits United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego, will feature a silent auction, gourmet lunch, live auction, and fashion show presented by Fashion Valley. Award-winning broadcast journalist Kimberly Hunt will once again serve as Mistress of Ceremonies for the event.

To reserve your tickets or table now, register online by visiting beachandcountry.org.

Friendship Gardeners of Del Mar meeting

Friendship Gardeners of Del Mar will hold its monthly meeting Saturday, Sept. 22, from 1-3 p.m. Learn about the organization’s upcoming events, speakers and field trips for 2018-19. Newcomers are always welcome. Call 858-755-6570 for Del Mar meeting location.

Beatles vs. Stones benefit concert

Beatles vs. Stones will perform at The Paddock at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Oct. 6, to raise funds for state-of-the-art surgical equipment at the Hospital Infantil de las Californias. Funds raised will also support the Hospital’s “Programa de Apoyo a Pacientes Indigentes” (program for indigent patients) and Foundation operations.

A crowd of 400 is anticipated at the event, which includes dinner stations, opportunity drawing, live auction and silent auction. The humanitarian hospital provides care for children from the “mega-region” of San Diego County, Baja California and beyond. Tickets can be purchased online at www.usfcc.org.

San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy River Valley Fest

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy will hold its 9th annual River Valley Fest, “Filling in the Gaps,” on Sunday, Oct. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the L’Auberge Del Mar. This is the Conservancy’s signature fund-raising event of the year.

Guests will enjoy music performed by Gregory Page, hosted wine and beer, a gourmet dinner buffet, and enticing and exciting silent and live auctions. Tickets are $150 per person.

All proceeds from this event go toward the Conservancy’s conservation, education and recreation programs. Visit sdrvcrivervalleyfest2018.eventbrite.com

Cardiff Greek Festival

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church welcomes the San Diego community to join the celebration at the 40th Annual Cardiff Greek Festival on Sept. 8 and 9. Enjoy and experience Hellenic cuisine, entertainment, and hospitality as the church grounds will once again be transformed with the sights, sounds, and tastes of Greece.

The Cardiff Greek Festival will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the grounds of Saints Constantine and Helen, 3459 Manchester Avenue, a half mile east of I-5 at the Manchester exit in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Free parking is available at the adjacent Mira Costa College. For more information, visit www.cardiffgreekfest.com.

March of Dimes Signature Chefs Gala

March of Dimes Signature Chefs Gala, one of San Diego’s most anticipated charity food events, takes place Sunday, Oct. 14, at the Del Mar Race Track. The evening begins at 4 p.m. with an extraordinary tasting of San Diego’s most desirable cuisine, prepared and served by culinary masters from top local establishments, followed by a seated dessert program and a rousing live auction, offering an opportunity to bid on unique experiences and exciting travel and leisure packages. The philanthropic event raises critical funds to benefit the March of Dimes mission to lead the fight to improve the health of all moms and babies.

For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, visit signaturechefs.org/sandiego or contact Emma Santer of March of Dimes at 619-481-1313 or by emailing at esanter@marchofdimes.org.

13th annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon

For months, top surf dog contenders and newbies have been training hard and attending Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Surf Dog and SUP Lessons in paw-paration for the longest running surf dog competition in the country. Helen Woodward Animal Center’s 13th annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon, presented by Blue Buffalo, dives into action at Dog Beach Del Mar on Sunday, Sept. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit www.animalcenter.org or call 858-756-4117.

The Old Globe presents ‘The Heart of Rock & Roll’

Katie Rose Clarke appears as Cassandra and Matt Doyle as Bobby in The Heart of Rock & Roll, running Sept. 6 – Oct. 21, 2018 at The Old Globe in Balboa Park.

An electrifying world premiere musical comedy inspired by the songs of one of the most beloved and iconic acts in music history, Huey Lewis and the News. Mainstays on the Chicago dive bar circuit, Bobby and his band are hustling for their big break. But after their latest rejection, Bobby decides it’s “Hip to Be Square,” trades in his guitar, and starts “Workin’ for a Livin’” in corporate America. His boss, Cassandra, has struggles of her own, having sacrificed her personal life for the company. When they both get a shot at their dreams—for Bobby, another crack at rock stardom, and for Cassandra, a chance to become CEO—they must decide “If This Is It” for their careers, or if “The Power of Love” triumphs over all. The Heart of Rock & Roll celebrates the classic songs of Huey Lewis and the News in this heartwarming and hilarious new musical.

Visit www.theoldglobe.org or call (619) 23-GLOBE [234-5623].

One Love Movement presents 7th Annual Charity Yoga Event

One Love Movement, a nonprofit aimed at raising awareness and support to advance social justice, will host its 7th Annual Charity Yoga Event on Sunday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Waterfront Park in Downtown San Diego. The event features a yoga class followed by a guided meditation, live music, and a wine and beer garden. All proceeds from the event will support One Love San Diego, the One Love Shelter in India, and the One Love Project for abandoned kids in Seoul, South Korea. This year’s event is presented by p1440, Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh-Jennings’ new event series and digital community. Visit www.onelovemovement.org

Panel to discuss ‘Being Muslim in America’

Friday, Sept. 7, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007, Student Center Conference Room. Free

Being Muslim in America. A panel of Muslim women, led by Lallia Hassane, wife of Taha Hassane, Imam/Director of the Islamic Center of San Diego (ICSD), will talk about their real-life experiences living as devout Muslim women in America today.

Info: lifesanelijo@gmail.com

Historic Encinitas Bus Tour

The Encinitas Preservation Association (EPA) will once again be hosting the historical bus tour on Saturday, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., thanks to a sponsorship from Mike Evans of Sea Coast Exclusive Properties. The tour includes over 50 historical points of interest and scheduled stops at OIivenhain Town Hall, San Dieguito Heritage Museum and a drive through the old Ecke Poinsettia Farm. The highlight of the tour will be a rare opportunity to tour the historic Bumann Ranch which was homesteaded in 1886.

Tickets are $65 each including lunch at the iconic 1883 one room schoolhouse. They may be purchased through www.eventbrite.com. The tour will depart from the 1883 School House at F ST and 4th St at 9 a.m. and return at 12 p.m. Lunch will be served upon return. The 1883 School House will be open for viewing following the tour. Parking will be available at Pacific View.

Friends of the SB Library starting new year, welcomes new members

Friends of the Solana Beach Library is beginning its new year and contacting current members to renew their memberships and additionally reaching out for new members. Friends of the Library is a 501 (c) (3) organization founded in 1983 with the mission to support the Solana Beach Library with books, videos, magazines and other educational materials. The organization also pays for multiple community programs for adults, students and children. All community members are welcome to come and participate in some of these programs such as Zumba, Bridge, Tai chi, Yoga and other activities for children and young adults.

Friends of Solana Beach Library’s extended mission is to make and maintain the Solana Beach Library a vibrant cultural gathering place for the community. Members are proud of the organization’s success in meeting this goal and during the past fiscal year the organization served 170,530 community patrons.

Friends of Solana Beach Library’s annual tax-deductable family membership is $30. Any additional donation will be greatly appreciated. Please send your name, address and contact information to Friends Treasurer, P.O. Box 194, Solana Beach, CA 92075. You may also drop your membership check and required information off at the Friends Bookstore inside the library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The Solana Beach Library is located at 157 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach, CA 92075.

San Diego Police Foundation presents Gold Shield Gala 2018

Celebrate the San Diego Police Foundation’s 20th anniversary and join San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit and “America’s Finest” officers for the 7th annual Gold Shield Gala Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront located at 1 Park Blvd.

The Gold Shield Gala is produced by the San Diego Police Foundation, which works to ensure that those who protect and serve have what they need to do their jobs safely and with excellence. This year’s gala theme is “Hearts of Gold,” which captures the passion community members feel for supporting the brave men and women of the San Diego Police Department. Community support of the Police Foundation helps provide the funding for much-needed equipment, training and outreach programs in support of a safer San Diego.

Donations received during the Gold Shield Gala will support the work and mission of the San Diego Police Foundation. The special charitable focus of this year’s Gala is the K9 Crimefighter Campaign. The San Diego Police Foundation’s K9 Crimefighter Campaign funds all the new police dogs for America’s Finest K9 Unit as well as equipment and training to keep this renowned unit at its peak.

Attendees will enjoy a dinner and dancing soirée. It is with great pleasure to announce Kristi Pieper as Gala Chair, Denise and Bertrand Hug as Honorary Chairs and Guest of Honor Chief David Nisleit. Chief Nisleit, the Assistant Chiefs and K9 Unit Officers will also be in attendance.

Speaker to discuss ‘Understanding Chakras - The Doorways to Higher Understanding, Healing and Guidance’ at Carmel Valley Library

San Diego ACEP Energy Psychology and Integrative Healers group will present Dr. Richard Jelusich for an interactive afternoon to explore how “our chakras are ‘conduits’ of consciousness and how each affects our perceptions and our intuition.”

Jelusich will speak at the Carmel Valley Library Sunday, Sept. 16 from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Jelusich is planning on giving a demonstration of intuitive assessments for several of the attendees.. He will also include some handout exercises to balance and stimulate the chakras and allow us to awaken our true potential.

Jelusich is a spiritual counselor/energy healer, author, professor, experienced international speaker, and ordained minister. With over 30 years in the field of spirituality and the study of metaphysics, he dedicates his life to seekers on a quest for self-empowerment through education, demystifying metaphysics and assisting individuals to honor their natural gifts and inner truths.

The Carmel Valley Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Drive, San Diego, 92130.

Individual tickets for the evening event are $300 and tables for are only $3,000. For sponsorship information please contact Nickie at (619) 232-2130 or email nickie@sdpolicefoundation.org. For more information on the event or the Police Foundation, please call (619) 232-2130 or visit, www.sdpolicefoundation.org

La Jolla Symphony & Chorus announces ‘As Time Goes By’ gala

La Jolla Symphony & Chorus’s (LJS&C) 11th annual gala – “As Time Goes By” – returns attendees to Rick’s Café Americain, The Blue Parrot lounge, and the romance and intrigue of the 1940s classic film, Casablanca. Please join the event as it rounds up “the usual suspects” and begins “beautiful friendships” in this special evening to launch the 2018-19 season. LJS&C’s premier fundraiser will be an evening of entertainment and fine dining that directly benefits the artistic mission of the LJS&C and its young artist performance and composition programs.

The gala is on Saturday, Oct. 6, at The Westgate Hotel, 1055 Second Avenue, San Diego 92101. Guests will enjoy a reception and silent auction with open wine bar and hors d’oeuvres, followed by a three-course Moroccan-inspired gala dinner and live auction. The LJS&C will also honor this year’s “Arts Angel,” Lux Boreal Dance Troupe, a binational artistic dance ensemble that contributes significantly to the quality of artistic expression in the cross-border region. The evening concludes with a 30-minute concert featuring two of the LJS&C’s 2018 Young Artists Competition winners: Eden Tremayne and Skylar MacKinnon.