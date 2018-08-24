Event briefs: Aug. 23

Sandpipers' modern square dance classes begin Sept. 10

The Sandpipers Square Dance Club’s modern square dance classes will be held Sept. 10, 17 and 24 from 7-9 p.m. at the Woman’s Club of Carlsbad, 3320 Monroe Street, Carlsbad, 92008. The classes are open to singles, couples and families.

Team dancing is the new term for modern square dancing. It is an enjoyable, social activity that keeps your mind sharp, gives you a great work out, plus includes an opportunity to meet interesting, fun and friendly people. The Sandpipers Square Dance Club, along with a network of square dance clubs based throughout San Diego County, provides weekly dances which engage people of all ages in a healthy and energetic activity.

Come casually dressed and try out various dance steps that are easily learned and performed to a broad range of music. An experienced and well known caller sings various melodies, as he skillfully guides and instructs the group to learn this fun method of dancing in a square of eight.

A new dancer’s first time is “free” whether on Monday, Sept. 10, 17 or 24. Take this opportunity to try “team dancing.” The cost is only $6 per session after the free night.

For more information, contact Christine at 310-710-7530 or Terry at 858-748-4219 and come join the class on Sept 10. See sandpiperssquaredanceclub.org/level_1_class.htm for more details.

Taste of Del Mar

Taste of Del Mar will be held Thursday, Sept. 6, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Explore more than 25 culinary creations from local and award-winning restaurants, experience over 15 craft beer and wine “Sip Stops,” and enjoy live music, all located throughout the Village of Del Mar. Attendees can start at 11th Street and work their way north or begin the evening at Del Mar Plaza and head south; the total route distance is less than half a mile. For tickets, go to visitdelmarvillage.com/tasteofdelmar2018/

Beach Blanket Movie Night in Solana Beach

Beach Blanket Movie Night will be held at Fletcher Cove Park in Solana Beach Saturday, Aug. 25, from 5-10 p.m. The event will feature the Disney film “Moana.” Admission is free. The event will include live music by Tower 7, silent auction items and more. Bring a beach chair, blanket and cash for food and the silent auction. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 South Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach. For more information, contact the Solana Beach Parks and Recreation Department at 858-720-2453.

LeucadiART Walk

The 14th Annual LeucadiART Walk will be held Sunday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at N. Coast Highway 101 in Leucadia (Encinitas, 92024). Expect 101 unique fine artists on display, musical acts, the expansion of the Scripps Encinitas Children’s Art Pavilion with Encinitas Friends of the Arts and Not Nothing Projects, a craft beer garden featuring Lost Abbey brews, and free open air trolley rides. For information, contact the Leucadia 101 Main Street office at (760) 436-2320, info@leucadia101.com or visit leucadia101.com

Trail maintenance event Aug. 25

Join San Diego Canyonlands for a trail maintenance event Saturday, Aug. 25, from 9 a.m.-noon at Durango Drive and Lozana Road trailhead. This is an outdoor, physical work session. Please wear protective clothing, close-toed shoes appropriate for hiking, wear sunscreen, and bring water. Participants under 18 years of age not accompanied by a parent or guardian must print and sign a liability waiver before the event as found at sdcanyonlands.org.

Give blood at Solana Beach Library

The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the Solana Beach Library, 157 Stevens Ave, on Friday, Aug. 24, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: SDLibrary. Also, you can download the Blood Donor App. The app will offer a digital donor card, schedule your next appointment, track your lifetime donations, and follow your donation on its way to a hospital. The library phone number is 858-755-1404.

SB Community Senior Center Open House

The Solana Beach Community Senior Center’s 32nd annual Open House will be held Wednesday, Aug. 29 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in Debin Hall on the campus of Solana Beach Presbyterian Church to celebrate the Senior Center’s 32nd “Season Kick-off.” The event will celebrate “Americana Style” with entertainment performed by Peter Seltser along with vendors with beneficial information and services for you, your friends and neighbors. There’ll be giveaways, free lunch and door prizes. All ages are invited. No reservations needed. This event is free. Solana Beach Presbyterian Church is located at 120 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach. Phone: 858-509-2587.

SB School District blood drive

The Solana Beach School District, in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank, will hold a mobile blood drive Friday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. at 13605 Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway, San Diego, 92130, at the Solana Ranch Elementary School parking lot. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for their convenience but walk-ins are also welcome. To schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-4MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322) or visit SanDiegoBloodBank.org.

Full-moon hike

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy is hosting a full-moon hike on the Dust Devil Nature Trail at the San Dieguito Lagoon, Del Mar. This 1.7-mile loop trail is easy, short and flat. Dogs are welcome on leash. Aug. 26, 8 p.m.- 9:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/fullmoonhike2018 and see driving directions. Questions? 858-755-6956; sdrvc@sdrvc.org; sdrvc.org

Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society BBQ

The Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society will hold its September barbecue at La Colonia Park Community Center (715 Valley Avenue) in Solana Beach on Friday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. Catering will be provided by Brett’s Barbecue. The cost will be $15 a person. Children under 10 will be charged $10.

Please RSVP by Sept. 8. Checks can be sent to the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society at PO Box 504, Solana Beach, CA, 92075. Please write “Barbecue” on the memo line of your check. Games will be available for children.

2018 Del Mar Racing Season continues

The 2018 Del Mar racing season continues at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club and Racetrack through Labor Day, Sept. 3, featuring races, great concerts, food, a variety of activities and more. Information: (858) 755-1141, dmtc.com

Inspired Movement Dance to hold Grand Opening in RSF Aug. 26

Inspired Movement Dance recently moved from Carmel Valley to Rancho Santa Fe and will hold a Grand Opening at its new location at Del Rayo Village Center on Sunday, Aug. 26, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Address: 16089 San Dieguito Road, Suite 104H, Rancho Santa Fe.

The event, which will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2:30 p.m., will feature summer treats and refreshments. Learn about its programs and meet some of the faculty. Inspired Movements Dance’s mission is “to create artists, build friendships, and instill confidence in all dancers that walk through our doors.” Classes are offered in a variety of styles for ages 18 months to adults. Visit inspiredmovementdance.com.

‘Create a California Native Garden: Ready-Set-Go!’

“Create a California Native Garden: Ready-Set-Go!”: The California Native Plant Society-San Diego Chapter will hold a day of speaker presentations from experts in the field of California native gardening Saturday, Sept. 8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Whether you have been inspired to plant your first native garden or already have an established garden, this workshop will offer solid insight into getting it right. The workshop will be held at the UCSD-Scripps Sumner Auditorium, 8596 La Jolla Shores Drive in La Jolla from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at cnpssdfall18@bpt.me. For registration and more information, visit cnpssd.org/events

Songs of the Sea

The Maritime Museum of San Diego and San Diego Folk Heritage present the annual Sea Chantey Festival, 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26 aboard Star of India, the world’s oldest active sailing ship. Sea chanteys and traditional folk music will be performed by local and national artists. Tickets included with $18 general admission to the Maritime Museum of San Diego, 1492 North Harbor Drive, downtown. sdmaritime.org

Sukkot Harvest Festival

Coastal Roots Farm hosts Sukkot Harvest Festival at Leichtag Commons, Sunday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 441 Saxony Road, Encinitas.

This annual event for all ages coincides with the last day of the week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot, and is the Farm’s biggest event of the year.

This year’s festival theme is Renew & Reroot. The family friendly event will include a host of Jewish learning workshops, farm tours, music, tours of neighboring Butterfly Farms, a “libation station,” fermentation tastings, as well as food options for purchase.

There will also be a Kids Zone with several activities, including a flower crown making station.

The event is free, but RSVPs are required. To RSVP, visit coastalrootsfarm.org/events

USO San Diego and San Diego Padres offer Freedom Reserve Section

USO San Diego and the San Diego Padres have partnered to offer an affordable ticket option for active duty military members and their families as a thank you for their service.

The Freedom Reserve Section is available for every Padres home game through the remainder of the season.

Tickets will be $5 for Monday through Thursday home games, and $10 for Friday through Sunday home games. Verification is required through GovX or by showing valid identification at the Padres Advance Ticket Windows at Petco Park.

Freedom Reserve tickets will be available through the remainder of the season and can be purchased online at: www.padres.com/freedomreserve or in-person at the Padres Advance Ticket Windows at Petco Park with valid identification.

Papa John’s fundraises for LGBT Pride

Papa John’s San Diego, locally owned and operated by franchisees, has partnered with San Diego LGBT Pride to fundraise and support their on-going initiatives through the end of August.

All 24 San Diego locations are offering a new combo deal, that when ordered in the month of August, will support the organization – The San Diego PRIDE combo includes 2 large 1-topping pizzas, an order of cheesesticks, and a 2-liter soda for $25 and is available throughout the entire month of August.

Papa John ’s pledges to donate $2 to San Diego PRIDE for every order placed with promo code: SANDIEGOPRIDE.

Papa John’s San Diego’s donation will help to support to the organization’s ongoing programs such as the youth marching band, the military contingent, and the youth leadership academy.