July 26: Event briefs

The cover of “The Summer I Met Jack.” Courtesy

Author talk with NYT best-selling author Michelle Gable at Del Mar Library

The Friends of the Del Mar Library will host an author talk with The New York Times best-selling author Michelle Gable (“A Paris Apartment”) on Thursday, Aug. 2 at 6: p.m. Gable’s latest book, “The Summer I Met Jack” (published by St. Martin’s Press) was released in May 2018.

The Del Mar Branch Library is located at 1309 Camino Del Mar. For more information, call the library at (858) 755-1666. For information about San Diego County Library and other events, visit www.sdcl.org.

Coastal Artists exhibit

Coastal Artists will exhibit artworks at La Vida Del Mar from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31 titled “Summer ArtSplash ‘18.” A reception for the artists will be held on Friday, Aug. 3 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., with refreshments and music. The exhibit is free and open to the public daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. La Vida Del Mar is located at 850 Del Mar Downs Road, Solana Beach 92075, two blocks east of the Coast Road, and half a block north of Via de la Valle.

For more information, visit coastal-artists.org and/or srgseniorliving.com, or call the Program Department at 858-755-1224.

Summer Twilight Concert in Del Mar

The next Del Mar Foundation’s Summer Twilight Concert will feature The Steely Damned 2 on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at Powerhouse Park. The concert begins with Zel’s Opening Act Tim Wray at 6 p.m., followed by the main show at 7 p.m. For more information, visit delmarfoundation.org.

Free B-12 shot Aug. 2

Integrative Medicine specialist Brenda Marshall, M.D. has joined Pointe del Mar Acupuncture. Eastern meets Western medicine at Marshall’s new location in Del Mar where she will be celebrating her grand opening Aug. 2 with a free methyl B-12 shot for the first 75 clients from noon.-7 p.m. at 12865 Pointe del Mar Way, Suite 120, Del Mar. For details, contact 858-663-7699 or www.brendamarshallmd.com.

Musician Robin Henkel coming to Zel’s Del

Robin Henkel will perform solo blues Thursday, Aug. 2 from 7-10 p.m. at Zel’s Del Mar. Address: 1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, (858) 755-0076.

Solana Beach Day at Petco Park

The Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce presents Solana Beach Day at Petco Park Sunday, July 29, 1:10 p.m. Padres vs. Diamondbacks. Great seats left field (field pavilion). Public tickets: $22.

For $44, chamber members enjoy exclusive access to Estrella Jalisco Landing with food, snacks, drinks. Send an email to director@chambersb.com or call 858-755-4775 for more information and seat map, plus details of this day at Petco Park.

Concerts at the Cove

Concerts at the Cove will return to Fletcher Cove Park in Solana Beach on Thursdays from June 21-Aug. 3, 6 p.m.-7:45 p.m. Bring beach chairs, blankets, picnics and friends. (No alcohol, pets, tobacco, BBQs/grills.) For more information, call 858-720-2453 or visit cityofsolanabeach.org.

Casa de Amparo golf tournament

Thursday, Sept. 13 marks the date of the Annual Fore the Casa Kids Golf Tournament, benefiting Casa de Amparo, held at the Twin Oaks Golf Course in San Marcos. The goal of the event is to raise $50,000 for Casa de Amparo’s ongoing program needs to support its mission to help prevent child abuse and neglect as well as the prevention of the commercial sexual exploitation of children.

The tournament will kick-off with a shotgun start at 12 p.m. As golfers make their way along the course, they will enjoy their round of golf with activities, contests and adult beverages at a number of holes on the course. After the tournament is complete, attendees will enjoy cocktails, a live auction and dinner. Those not interested in golfing are encouraged to join for the evening dinner portion of the event.

For more information about the event, please visit www.casadeamparo.org/events or contact Kate Dusenbury at 760-566-3560 or kdusenbury@casadeamparo.org.

Globe Guilders fashion show and luncheon

The Globe Guilders recently announced their 28th annual fashion show and luncheon, Celebrating Couture 2018, presented by Neiman Marcus, to benefit The Old Globe’s artistic and arts engagement programs. Once again, Neiman Marcus is producing The Art of Fashion, an exclusively curated show featuring the fall collections of several celebrated designers. Celebrating Couture 2018 will take place on Thursday, Aug. 16, in the Costa Del Mar Ballroom of the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa.

Guests will be greeted with a champagne reception at 10 a.m. in the sunlit foyer. The live auction and opportunity drawing begin at noon in the ballroom, followed by the fashion show and lunch. After the show, Neiman Marcus will present a one-of-a-kind boutique for browsing and shopping in the foyer.

For information on reserving a table or a seat at the Fashion Show, please call Joydelee Marrow at (858) 382-1672 or visit www.Guilders18.gesture.com or www.globeguilders.org/fashionshow2018. The Omni La Costa Resort & Spa is located at 2100 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad.

Life Perspectives ‘Side by Side 5K’

Taking place during National Pregnancy Loss Awareness month, Life Perspectives is bridging the gap to bring people on all sides of the fence together for a day of healing and hope. The Side by Side 5K taking place on Saturday, Oct.27, benefits the nonprofit which provides healing resources for men and women worldwide who are experiencing loss through miscarriage or abortion.

The event begins at 10 a.m. at De Anza Cove, located at 3000 North Mission Bay Drive, San Diego 92109. The event is aimed at spreading the message of Life Perspectives which is to let everyone know, no matter what their circumstances are or what they believe, that people who have experienced pregnancy loss need love and support and that they are not alone.

For more information on sponsorship, becoming a vendor, volunteering or participating, please contact Jodi at jodi@lifepserpectives.com or call (619) 501-9414. To register today or for more information visit: www.sidebyside5k.com

Latin American Festival and Mata Ortiz Pottery Market

One of the country’s most extensive collections of authentic Latin American folk art returns to San Diego during Bazaar del Mundo’s annual Latin American Festival and Mata Ortiz Pottery Market, Friday–Sunday, Aug. 3-5. More than 25 artists from Mexico, Peru, Guatemala and Ecuador and other Latin American countries will take center stage to display their vibrant creations.

Visitors can also enjoy nonstop musical entertainment and feast on mouth-watering Mexican cuisine for sale at the otherwise free event, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Location: 4133 Taylor Street in Old Town. For more information, visit www.bazaardelmundo.com.

San Diego Bead Society’s Bead Bazaar

The public is invited to discover a lavish selection of treasures to craft jewelry or enhance their collections at San Diego Bead Society’s (SDBS) 19th Bead Bazaar, Aug.4 and 5, at the Scottish Rite Event Center, 1895 Camino Del Rio South, San Diego.

The Bead Bazaar is the organization’s annual fundraiser and proceeds help the SDBS support many activities throughout the year, including speakers, classes, and its Bead-A-Good Neighbor program aimed at helping others in the SD community through the joy of beading. As part of this program, SDBS has partnered with Rady Children’s Hospital-Foundation to provide an enjoyable beading experience for children and their families while they receive treatment.

The Bead Bazaar is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 5. General Admission is $3 and free for active military families with proper ID. Parking is free. Visit www.sdbeadsociety.org.

Cardiff Dog Days of Summer

The 13th Annual Cardiff Dog Days of Summer will be held Sunday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Encinitas Community Park (425 Santa Fe Drive, Cardiff-by-the-Sea). The event is presented by Cardiff 101 Main Street and the City of Encinitas. This free one-day event for dogs and dog lovers features over 100 dog-related vendors, rescue groups, pet adoption agencies, and a carefully curated “Maker’s Market Row” with local handmade goods. There will be dog contests, live music, kids activities, beer & wine garden, food trucks and a special appearance by City of Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear, Supervisor Kristin Gaspar and more. For more information, call (760) 436-0431 or visit cardiff101.com

ArtWalk @ Liberty Station

The 13th Annual Fine Arts Festival, ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will return to Ingram Plaza on Saturday, Aug. 11 and Sunday, Aug. 12 in the Arts District at Liberty Station. The free event’s 2018 theme “Connecting Creative Communities” embodies ArtWalk’s mission to bring San Diego together to enjoy art and cultural expression all weekend long. In addition to thousands of works of art, attendees can also expect food, wine and beer, live entertainment and interactive art projects. Visit www.artwalksandiego.org/libertystation.

North Coast Women’s Connection Harvest Hoedown Luncheon

North Coast Women’s Connection (NCWC) Harvest Hoedown Luncheon will be held Sept. 11. The event will feature internationally-known and respected watercolorist Chuck McPherson. John Reed, retired police officer, will speak on “The Stages of Life.” The luncheon will be held at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club, 1505 Loma Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Program begins promptly at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. As the event promises to be really interesting and fun, please make your reservations no later than Sept. 1. The luncheon is $25 per person. Walk-ins are welcome at $30 per person

To make reservations send a check payable to NCWC. If you are bringing a guest(s), please provide their name(s). Mail your reservation payment to: Dorothy Cuchna, 654 East Circle Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Please address any questions to: minscott11@gmail.com

PRIDE by the Beach

Mark your calendars to attend PRIDE by the Beach on Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., at the beautiful outdoor Oceanside Civic Center Plaza in downtown Oceanside. PRIDE by the Beach, a coastal street festival, is a visibility and outreach program of the North County LGBTQ Resource Center (501C3.) Live entertainment, exhibitors, food and fun-right by the beach. Family and dog friendly. Interested festival exhibitors/sponsors should contact Lisa Nava at: lisa@pridebythebeach.org or 760-994-1960.

Location: Oceanside Civic Center Plaza, 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside (intersection with Pier View Way). Visit www.pridebythebeach.org.

Adult auditions in RSF for ‘Death by Dessert’

The Village Church Community Theater announces auditions for “Death by Dessert” by Nathan Hartswick (a comedy mystery dinner theater). Parts needed are for men and women adult roles, ages 18 and up. Auditions will be held Sunday, Aug. 5, 2-4 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 6, 6-8 p.m. Performance dates are Sept. 21, 22, 23.

For audition details and appointment: Email amyz@villagechurch.org or call (858) 756-2441, x110. Address: 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. Visit villagechurchcommunitytheater.org

Taste of Encinitas

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association recently announced that tickets are on sale for the 30th Annual Taste of Encinitas. This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 7 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. along Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas. With the purchase of a $45 ticket, participants will be able to enjoy tastes from a number of local restaurants, sample wine and beer at Sip Stops, and enjoy a variety of live music.

Tickets can be purchased online at visitencinitas.org and at the Encinitas 101 office located at 818 S. Coast Hwy 101.

Bayside Summer Nights: Burt Bacharach Aug. 3

The one-and-only Burt Bacharach is returning to Bayside Summer Nights Aug. 3 for a night of lively pop hits. Accompanied by sensational singers and the orchestra, his fresh twist on pop favorites has made him a San Diego Symphony favorite. sandiegosymphony.com

Moonlit Pier Walks

Normally closed to the public, the Ellen Browning Scripps Memorial Pier opens for Birch Aquarium’s Full Moon Pier Walks. The next ones are 7 p.m. July 27-28. Collect plankton, learn about bioluminescent organisms, and explore current research while engaging in hands-on activities. Cost: $30-$35. (858) 534-3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu

Song and Dance

See three days of productions by the hottest young dancers of TV and film at “Beat Street,” presented by DancerPalooza: 12:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, July 27; 1-7 p.m. Saturday, July 28; 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday July 29, San Diego Convention Center, 111 W Harbor Drive, downtown. Beat Street attendees get free swag bags, opportunities to enter for prize giveaways and access to more than 100 dance vendors. dancerpalooza.com

Monday Night Shakespeare