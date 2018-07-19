July 19: Event briefs

Beat Root Revival to perform at Del Mar Plaza July 28

Beat Root Revival will perform Saturday, July 28, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Seaside Sessions, the summer music series at Del Mar Plaza. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy free live music by Beat Root Revival on the Del Mar Plaza’s ocean view deck.

Beat Root Revival, a multi-instrumentalist roots duo originally from England and Irelnad, combine “elements of Folk, Blues, Country and Rock n Roll to create a foot-stomping, melodic sound, made up of power house harmonic vocalists Andrea Magee and Ben Jones,” according to the duo’s website at www.beatrootrevival.com.

The Del Mar Plaza is located at 1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar CA 92014. Visit delmarplaza.com/event/seaside-sessions-3/

2018 Del Mar Racing Season

The 2018 Del Mar racing season continues at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club and Racetrack through Labor Day, Sept. 3, featuring 41 stakes races worth $7.3 million and plenty of activities for people of all ages. The event also includes great concerts, food, a variety of activities and more. Information: (858) 755-1141, www.dmtc.com

Lung Cancer Foundation of America ‘Day at the Races’

The 9th Annual Lung Cancer Foundation of America “Day at the Races” fundraiser will be held Sunday, July 29, at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

The event will be held from noon-6:30 p.m. Races start at 2 p.m.

The event will include, beverages, dining, spectacular race views and concierge betting service at Il Palio Restaurant. All proceeds will benefit the Lung Cancer Foundation of America and and lung cancer research.

For more information, visit LCFAmerica.org/DATR2018

Scripps Encinitas to hold Fall Prevention Event July 28

The public is invited to a fall injury prevention event Saturday, July 28 at Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas. The event – “Standing Strong: Preventing Falls this Summer Season” – will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the hospital’s Conference Room.

Experts will present information on how to improve home safety for seniors, for whom falls are the leading cause of injury. The free event includes balance and fall risk assessments, a resources fair, and complimentary lunch.

To RSVP, please email InjuryPreventionLJ@scrippshealth.org or contact Paige Colburn-Hargis at (858) 626-6160.

Location: Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Conference Center, 354 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, 92024.

Neil Simon classic ‘Barefoot in the Park’ at Old Globe

The Old Globe’s 2018 Summer Season continues with Barefoot in the Park, as director Jessica Stone (Ken Ludwig’s Robin Hood!, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) returns to the Globe to extend its decades-long relationship with giant comic playwright Neil Simon with this fresh and hilarious new look at his “bubbling, rib-tickling comedy” (The New York Times). Barefoot in the Park will play July 28 – Sept. 2 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Tickets start at $30 and are on sale to the general public now. Previews run July 28 – Aug. 1. Opening night is Thursday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE [234-5623]. The Old Globe is located in San Diego’s Balboa Park at 1363 Old Globe Way.

Concerts at the Cove

Concerts at the Cove will return to Fletcher Cove Park in Solana Beach on Thursdays from June 21-Aug. 3, 6 p.m.-7:45 p.m. Bring beach chairs, blankets, picnics and friends. (No alcohol, pets, tobacco, BBQs/grills.) For more information, call 858-720-2453 or visit cityofsolanabeach.org.

Free conference for caregivers

Are you providing care for a family member or friend? Are you concerned for the well-being of a parent? This free conference for caregivers is Wednesday, July 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Solana Beach Presbyterian Church, 120 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach, 92075. Educational programs, community resources, refreshments and more. A free caregiver resource fair and free respite care is available to those who need someone to look after their loved one during the conference. To register, call 858-509-2587.

Coastal Artists exhibit

Coastal Artists will exhibit artworks at La Vida Del Mar from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31 titled “Summer ArtSplash ‘18.” A reception for the artists will be held on Friday, Aug. 3 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., with refreshments and music. The exhibit is free and open to the public daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. La Vida Del Mar is located at 850 Del Mar Downs Road, Solana Beach 92075, two blocks east of the Coast Road, and half a block north of Via de la Valle. For more information, visit coastal-artists.org and/or srgseniorliving.com, or call the Program Department at 858-755-1224.

Gonzales Canyon Trash Removal Event

Saturday, July 21, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Third Saturdays are regular stewardship events in Gonzales Canyon. This month, San Diego city open space park rangers will be pairing up with San Diego Canyonlands staff to clean-up a hang-out site in the canyon. Get outside this summer to help your community, exercise, and earn community service hours!

Location: Torrey Pines Dog Park at Torrey Highlands Park Road. Bring water, gloves, and a hat. Wear long sleeves, pants, and sturdy, closed-toe shoes. Parking: Meet in front of dog park next to the restrooms.

RSVP/Question: Sami Collins: sami@sdcanyonlands.org or call (619) 920-9134.

Solana Beach Singalong postponed

The Solana Beach Singalong will not meet again until after the enjoyable, but overlapping season of the Fletcher Cove “Concerts at the Cove.” Have a great summer,” says song leader, Dr. Ed Siegel, Singalong leader.

Del Mar Farmers Market

The Del Mar Farmers Market is open from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday on the ocean view plaza of the Civic Center, 1050 Camino Del Mar. The nonprofit farmers market has donated a portion of its profits to the Del Mar Library, Del Mar Community Connections, the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and a student scholarship program. Free parking is available in the Del Mar Civic Center’s garage, with entrances on 10th and 11th streets.

Visit delmarfarmersmarket.org

Adult auditions for ‘Death by Dessert’

The Village Church Community Theater announces auditions for “Death by Dessert” by Nathan Hartswick (a comedy mystery dinner theater). Parts needed are for men and women adult roles, ages 18 and up. Auditions will be held Sunday, Aug. 5, 2-4 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 6, 6-8 p.m. Performance dates are Sept. 21, 22, 23.

For audition details and appointment: Email amyz@villagechurch.org or call (858) 756-2441, x110. Address: 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. Visit villagechurchcommunitytheater.org

Volunteers needed at Hospice of the North Coast

Hospice of the North Coast is looking for volunteers to work in its Resale Shop at 278-B N. El Camino Real (Homegoods Shopping Center). One 4-hour shift per week is required.

Volunteers assist with customer purchases, pricing, sorting and processing donated merchandise. All proceeds go directly to Hospice, a nonprofit organization. If interested, please contact Mary Jo Barry, manager, at 760-943-9921.

Encinitas Flea Market

Encinitas Friends of the Arts (EFA) will host the 2nd annual Encinitas Flea Market on Saturday, July 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Encinitas City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas 92024. Original art, clothing, vintage items, jewelry, collectables, antiques, books, and treasures, will be available for purchase from a mix of collectors and vendors. Flea market finds can be ideal for early holiday gift giving at excellent prices.

Entry fee is $2. Proceeds from the flea market will be utilized for Encinitas Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), set for Saturday, Oct. 27, which celebrates Latino culture. The flea market will also feature henna painting for feet and fingers, photo opportunities for Instagram and Facebook postings, artist-led visual art activities for kids and an ice cream truck. Free parking will be available at City Hall and the Coaster Station on Vulcan Avenue. Vendors, interested in participating, may sign up at www.encinitasarts.org

Concert: Give My Regards to Broadway

North Coast Symphony, Daniel Swem, conductor. Featuring famous Broadway tunes from My Fair Lady, Porgy and Bess, West Side Story, Phantom of the Opera and more with soprano soloist Malesha Taylor and the Villa Musica Chorus.

Saturday, July 21, 2:30 p.m. Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Dr. $10, $8, $25 family, at the door. northcoastsymphony.com/concerts.html

Insect Festival at Botanic Garden

Aspiring entomologists are invited to San Diego Botanic Garden’s Insect Festival on Saturday and Sunday, July 21 – 22 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. This one-of-a-kind festival is sure to intrigue bug-devotees of all ages. The event features thousands of fascinating creepy-crawlies, including live lizards, snakes and the famous Madagascar hissing cockroaches. Local bug experts will be available for questions and several educational booths will instruct and entertain children and adults alike.

This event is included with paid regular admission or membership. Children 12 and under are free.

Bayside Summer Nights: Patti LaBelle on July 28

Entertainer...entrepreneur... humanitarian – these are just a few words to describe the incomparable force known as Patti LaBelle. With several decades worth of hits such as “Lady Marmalade,” “You Are My Friend,” “Stir It Up” and more, LaBelle is sure the deliver one of the hottest, most soulful nights of the summer. sandiegosymphony.com

Bayside Summer Nights: Burt Bacharach Aug. 3

The one-and-only Burt Bacharach is returning to Bayside Summer Nights Aug. 3 for a night of lively pop hits. Accompanied by sensational singers and the orchestra, his fresh twist on pop favorites has made him a San Diego Symphony favorite. sandiegosymphony.com

Barretts Paddock Sale date and location update

The Barretts Paddock Sale date and location has now been changed from previously reported.

“The sale now will be held in conjunction with the Barretts October Sale of Yearlings and Horses of All Ages Oct.16 at Fairplex in Pomona, Calif,” according to the Blood-Horse website.

Concert Time

 The Del Mar Thoroughbred Race Club’s summer season presents concerts after the last race of the day every Friday and almost every Saturday night in the seaside concert area at the west end of the grandstand. Series opens with the Psychedelic Furs (“Pretty in Pink” and “Heaven”) Friday, July 20 and Iration (“Wait and See” and “Fly with Me”) Saturday, July 21 at Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Free with track admission. (858) 755-1141. delmarracing.com

 Each year, top musicians from around the world travel to San Diego for the San Diego Youth Symphony and Conservatory’s International Youth Symphony program. This year, 17 musicians representing 10 countries participate in open rehearsals, 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 19-20, July 23-25 and July 27 at Saint Paul’s Cathedral, 2728 Sixth Ave., near Balboa Park, San Diego. At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 24 the International Youth Symphony presents “Twilight in the Park” Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park. Free. (619) 233-3232. sdys.org

 The 20th annual Athenaeum Music & Arts Library Summer Festival concludes 4 p.m. Sunday, July 22. Pianist Gustavo Romero performs a selection of works from his storied involvement with the Summer Festival. Tickets: $45-$165. 1008 Wall St. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Taste of Encinitas

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association recently announced that tickets are on sale for the 30th Annual Taste of Encinitas. This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 7 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. along Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas. With the purchase of a $45 ticket, participants will be able to enjoy tastes from a number of local restaurants, sample wine and beer at Sip Stops, and enjoy a variety of live music.

Tickets can be purchased online at visitencinitas.org and at the Encinitas 101 office located at 818 S. Coast Hwy 101.

Art Exhibits

 Contemporary fine artist, Stephanie Paige, describes her latest collection “Reflections” as “meditative and peaceful” and “inspired by Mother Nature.” Her large scale works are made with layers of marble dust plasters hand-made with natural pigments on wood panels and canvases. See it at through Sept. 19 at Contemporary Fine Arts Gallery, 7946 Ivanhoe Ave., La Jolla. Free. (858) 551-2010.

 Through July 27, see UC San Diego MFA alumnus Corey Dunlap’s works in the 1805 Gallery, 1805 Columbia St., San Diego. The exhibition focuses on a series of digitally-rendered prints and sculptures that explore the boundaries between object and body. The objects resemble fluid bodily forms that exist only within a virtual realm Dunlap has produced with a digital modeling software. Free. (619) 888-8288. 1805gallery.com

Book Talk