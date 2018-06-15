June 14: Event briefs

Summer Solstice in Del Mar

The Del Mar Village Association will present its popular annual Summer Solstice Thursday, June 21, 5-8 p.m. at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar.

Summer Solstice features tastes from local restaurants and sips from local wineries, breweries and distilleries. There will also be live music and other fun. For tickets, go to visitdelmarvillage.com/summersolstice2018/

Del Mar Foundation Cinema By the Sea summer movie series

The Del Mar Foundation is holding the third year of Cinema By the Sea, a series of outdoor films at the beach. The first of the next two films, “Princess Bride” and “Independence Day” will be shown at Powerhouse Park, starting this Friday June 15. All movies begin at sundown, (approximately 8 p.m.) and the main features will be preceded by a Pixar short.

Where: Powerhouse Park. Start times: Films start at sunset, with each feature being preceded by a Pixar short. What’s playing: Friday, June 15: “Princess Bride“ at Powerhouse Park; Friday, June 29: “Independence Day” at Powerhouse Park.

Concerts at the Cove start June 21 in Solana Beach

Concerts at the Cove will return to Fletcher Cove Park in Solana Beach on Thursdays from June 21-Aug. 3, 6 p.m.-7:45 p.m. Ryan Hiller Duo will perform at the opening concert on Thursday, June 21. Bring beach chairs, blankets, picnics and friends. (No alcohol, pets, tobacco, BBQs/grills.)

For more information, call 858-720-2453 or visit cityofsolanabeach.org.

SD ACEP presents ‘How to Develop Your Intuition’

at Carmel Valley Library

The San Diego ACEP Energy Psychology and Integrative Healers group is hosting a presentation by Wendie Coulter, a Certified Medical Intuitive Practitioner, on how to develop your intuition on Saturday, June 23 at 1:30 p.m. at the Carmel Valley Library.

Coulter is a published author and engaging speaker who has been an invited speaker and instructor at Scripps Memorial Hospital, Sharp Memorial Hospital, the Institute of Noetic Sciences (IONS), Association for Comprehensive Energy Psychology (ACEP) and many more. Coulter has been in private practice for nearly 20 years and has been teaching intuitive development and energy medicine for 10 years. She will do a presentation and lead attendees through some exercises designed to increase one’s ability to be in touch with their intuition.

The Carmel Valley Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Drive, Carmel Valley, 92130.

Bipolar support group meeting in Del Mar

The Del Mar branch of Depression Bipolar Support Alliance will meet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, at Pacifica Del Mar restaurant in the Del Mar Plaza. Family and friends are welcome. Parking is validated for the underground garage. For information about the group, contact Roger Alsabrook at 858-525-1509 or rogeralsabrook@yahoo.com.

‘32nd Annual Solana Beach Patriotic Singalong’ June 28

The “32nd Annual Solana Beach Patriotic Singalong” to be held on June 28, 7:30 p.m., at Fletcher Cove Community Center in Solana Beach. Refreshments served. Sponsored by the City of Solana Beach.

San Diego International

Beer Festival at fairgrounds

The San Diego International Beer Festival will be held June 15-17 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Within the fair is the three-day San Diego International Beer Festival in the Del Mar Arena, featuring five sessions for beer lovers. Visit www.sandiegobeerfestival.com

San Diego County Fair

The San Diego County Fair runs through July 4, except for Mondays and Tuesdays in June. This year’s theme is “How Sweet It Is.” The event features great food, music, rides, activities and more. For more information, visit www.sdfair.com.

Leucadia Summer Fun

on the 101 Music Festival

Summer officially kicks off at Leucadia Roadside Park (860 N Coast Hwy 101) on Saturday, June 23, with the 9th annual Summer Fun on the 101: Leucadia’s Music Festival! Starting at 11:30 a.m. and running through 7:30 p.m., the Leucadia 101 Main Street Association presents 10 of the finest acts Encinitas has to offer including Mattson 2, Ginger Roots & the Protectors, Stephanie Brown & the Surrealistics, Emily Afton, and more.

For more information, visit leucadia101.com

RSF Historic Home Tour

The Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society is now taking reservations for its first Historic Home Tour co-partnered with the Women In Architecture, Palomar Chapter of the American Institute of Architects.

The tour is to be held Saturday, July 14, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and will feature six remarkable vintage homes and Lilian Rice-inspired classic homes. The identities of these spectacular homes remains a mystery, to be revealed at check-in when attendees receive their tour brochure.

The tour will include vintage Spanish Hacienda-style mansions to intimate Pueblo and Arts and Crafts homes. Each home retains its historic designation with modern updates and additions that preserve the historic nature of the properties. The tour early check-in begins at 11 a.m. at La Flecha House, the Historical Society’s headquarters at 6036 La Flecha in Rancho Santa Fe.

To register, go to www.rsfhs.org/shop, or use Eventbrite at 2018rsfhshometour.eventbrite.com, or send a check payable to the RSF Historical Society, P O Box 1, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. For more information: Sharon Alix, administrator, (858) 756-9291.

SD Symphony’s Bayside Summer Nights concerts

Summer is just around the corner, which means it is almost time to kick off the San Diego Symphony’s annual summertime concert series hosted on the Embarcadero Marina from June - September: Bayside Summer Nights. This year’s lineup is stacked with talent from all genres – from Rick Springfield to Roger Daltrey of The Who to Patti LaBelle to Dee Dee Bridgewater to Clint Black – and features epic films like Star Wars: A New Hope, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and West Side Story accompanied by a live orchestra. Bayside Summer Nights is the picture-perfect spot to soak up a San Diego sunset and fireworks over the bay to the tunes of some of today’s greatest musicians and is the perfect addition for any summer events preview, outdoor movie or concert roundup you may have planned.

All Bayside Summer Nights concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.; gates open at 6 p.m. Fireworks happen at the conclusion of most Friday and Saturday night concerts—and also on Sunday nights at the Star Spangled Pops and 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular.

Visit www.sandiegosymphony.org

Starry Starry Night benefit for Voices for Children in RSF

Join Voices for Children for a spectacular evening under the stars to support foster children in San Diego County at the “Starry Starry Night” event on Sept. 29, from 5:30 p.m.-11 p.m. One of San Diego’s premier fundraising events, Starry Starry Night will be held at the renowned Sahm Estate at Del Dios Ranch surrounded by the beauty of Rancho Santa Fe hills.

With gourmet cuisine, elegant décor, and irresistible live auction opportunities, the evening promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Until July 15, sponsors and Honorary Committee members can make their contributions and guarantee their place at the party. Tables and individual tickets go on sale July 16. This event sells out every year, so early reservations are encouraged. www.speakupnow.org/SSN or call 858-598-2261.

Encinitas Cancer Survivors Day Celebration June 23

Scripps Health will host a free public celebration for local cancer survivors, families, friends and the community at large at Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas on Saturday, June 23.

The event is part of Scripps’ 27th annual observance of National Cancer Survivors Day. The program is open to anyone affected by cancer, regardless of where treatment was received. The celebration will include inspirational stories of survival, presentations on advances in cancer care and research, complimentary brunch, live musical entertainment and opportunities to connect with caregivers and fellow survivors. Free parking and shuttle service will be provided.

Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas – Saturday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Scripps Encinitas Conference Center, 354 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, California 92024. Musical performance by The Rose Three. Register by calling 1-800-SCRIPPS (1-800-727-4777).

Learn more about climate change at Botanic Garden

San Diego Botanic Garden, June 24, 2-5 pm: Confused about Climate Change? Come and learn more in a lovely garden setting with wine, appetizers and live music. Sponsored by Citizens Climate Lobby, a non-partisan group advocating with Congress for action on climate change.

Parking and garden entry included, ticket holders may come any time after 9 a.m. to enjoy this wonderful garden. Wine and appetizer reception on the patio 2-5 p.m. Advanced purchase required. Ticket price: $45, ages 25 and under $25. For more information: ameliaxann@gmail.com

For tickets: bit.ly/citizensclimate

ccl.ticketbud.com/citizensclimatelobbyfundraiser2018

‘San Diego Poetry Annual’ event in Balboa Park

On Friday, June 29, Poetry & Art Series 2018 presents a reading by authors from the 2017-18 San Diego Poetry Annual, featuring Ameerah Holliday, Jill G. Hall, Robt O’Sullivan Schleith, Chris Wakefield, Olga Garcia, Billiekai Boughton, and additional contributors published in the anthology.

All writers will share their poem or poems from the new collection. Hosted by Michael Klam. DJ Gill Sotu will provide music and sound throughout the show.

This interactive arts and culture experience will include beverages, snacks and time to mingle. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Members are free, nonmembers $6 at the door. The event takes place in the San Diego Art Institute, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park.

Visit poetryandartsd.com and sandiego-art.org.

Ferrari Owners Club of San Diego to hold ‘Ferraris at Cielo’ event

Ferrari Owners Club of San Diego invites all to attend “Ferraris at Cielo” Sunday, June 24, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event will be held at 18021 Calle Ambiente, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

On display will be many spectacular and rare Ferraris as well as Lamborghinis, and perhaps a few “Extra Special” automobiles of interest. You can vote in the “People’s Choice” competition and help select the overall “Best In Show.” The judges will be selecting winners from several classes.

Come and enjoy the Italian music and fine food in the beautiful Rancho Santa Fe countryside. The Rancho Santa Fe Food Company will be providing a buffet lunch available for purchase.

This is a free event open to the public.

Summer Sunset Tour Series

Thursday, June 28, 6:30–8 p.m. Guests of all ages are invited to explore San Elijo Lagoon as daytime heat shifts to cool summer evenings. Through sensory discoveries, tour participants can come away with a greater appreciation of why it’s important to protect wetland ecosystems.

Imagine living off the land using resources mostly found in and around the lagoon. Learn about the plants and animals that influenced the lives of Native Americans over the last 10,000 years. Families can see lagoon life in a new light by watching the birds of evening, and taking in the sights, sounds and scents within this dynamic estuary.

Led by Conservancy Naturalists Kathy Dickey and Susan Elliott. Register: www.SanElijo.org/Events

5K Walk for Sobriety