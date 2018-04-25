April 29: Event briefs

Thrive Animal Rescue

The Rancho Santa Fe Community Center will host a community service project on Saturday, April 28, to benefit Thrive Animal Rescue. Families with young children are invited to the Community Center from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. to make dog treats and create care packages for rescue dogs. A representative from Thrive will be present with some furry friends to create awareness that there are perfectly adoptable dogs living in shelters. Thrive is a local nonprofit that believes teaching compassion for animals is an important component in raising a caring child. The Community Center’s KidzKare group focuses on bringing families in the community together to give back to local organizations through outreach, donation drives and volunteering.

For more information on participating in KidzKare projects, please call the Community Center at 858-756-2461 or visit RSFCC.org

Sycamore Ridge Carnival

Sycamore Ridge Elementary School will hold a fun-filled spring carnival Sunday, May 6, from 1-4 p.m. at the school, 5333 Old Carmel Valley Rd, 92130. A variety of games, activities and snacks will be available.

Coastal Artists exhibit opens May 2

Coastal Artists will exhibit artworks at the Carmel Valley Library from May 2 to June 30. The title of the show is “Spring ArtFling ‘18”, and a reception for the artists will be held on the patio outside the Community Room on Saturday June 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. The exhibit is free and open daily to the public. For more information call 858-552-1668, and visit www.coastal-artists.org. The Carmel Valley Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Dr., San Diego 92130. Directions: from Del Mar Heights Rd. and El Camino Real go south one long block, and turn left on Townsgate Dr.

Good life, good death discussion

The Hemlock Society of San Diego invites everyone to the Solana Beach Library Saturday, April 28, at 1 p.m., to engage in the discussion “Living Right and Dying Right.” Leading the discussion will be Mitsuo Tomita, MD, retired, Kaiser Permanente family practice, and Faye Girsh ED.D., president, Hemlock Society of San Diego. Topics will include the 10 major causes of death and information about California law regulating medical aid in dying. The library location is 157 Stevens Ave; the phone is 858-755-1404.

Del Mar Art Center Gallery to present ‘Summer Splash’

Drench your senses in “Summer Splash!”, a sparkling new selection of art in a lively mix of media and style at the Del Mar Art Center Gallery from April 30 through July 30. The public is invited to meet and mingle with the artists at the center’s second 2018 Opening Reception Saturday May 5 from 5 - 8 p.m. The Del Mar Art Center Gallery presents a wide variety of art in traditional and contemporary media: sculpture, oil, acrylic, fabric, wood, original printmaking, ceramics, mosaic, encaustic and more.

The gallery is located on the top level of the Del Mar Plaza,-on the corner of Camino del Mar and 15th Street in Del Mar. Two hour underground parking will be validated. Visit www.dmacgallery.com

Photo exhibit at the Solana Beach Library

Karla Trujillo, community outreach director for the La Colonia de Eden Gardens Foundation, is displaying her photography at the library now through June 16. “Frutos de America Morena” (Blooms of Brown America) represents the colors, rhythms, and dance of America Latina. Trujillo also designed the matting and framing of the photos, making each a truly one-of-a-kind piece. A reception will be held Saturday, June 2, 2-3 p.m., at the library, 157 Stevens Ave. The library phone is 858-755-1404.

Musician Robin Henkel returns to Zel’s Del Mar

Robin Henkel will perform solo blues at Zel’s Del Mar Thursday, May 3, from 7-10 p.m. Address: 1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, (858) 755-0076.

‘A Hot Diamond Night’

The Beach & Country Guild presents its sixth annual Regale in The Ranch, “A Hot Diamond Night” event Saturday, May 19, from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the gorgeous Rancho Santa Fe home of Michael and Ilene Lamb. The event features libations and delicious bites from local vendors and restaurants, and an opportunity drawing. The highlight of the evening is live entertainment under the stars from Neil Diamond Tribute band Hot August Night. So, brush up on the lyrics to all your favorite Neil classics — whether it’s “Cherry, Cherry,” “America,” or “Sweet Caroline,” you know you’re going to want to sing along.

All proceeds support Beach & Country Guild’s sole beneficiary, United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego County. Tickets are available at www.beachandcountry.org.

RSF Association to present concert

The Rancho Santa Fe Association invites the community to attend a concert on Saturday, April 28, at 6 p.m. on the South Village Green across from Thyme in the Ranch.

Families and residents of all ages are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and settle in for an evening of live music in the heart of the Village. Join friends and neighbors and enjoy the sounds of classic rock, oldies and more from the San Diego Bayside band. Attendees may bring a picnic basket, and drinks will be available for purchase on the upper lawn from The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe.

For additional concert information, please contact Karlin Vance at (858) 756-1174 or email Karlin@RSFAssociation.com.

RSF Book Cellar Half-Price Sale

The Rancho Santa Fe Book Cellar Semi-Annual Half-Price Sale will be held Friday and Saturday, May 4 - 5 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.All books, CDs and DVDs will be 50 percent off.

Address: 17040 Avenida De Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe.

Village Church Community Theater presents ‘Little Women’

The Village Church Community Theater will present “Little Women” by Gary Peterson April 27-29.

This adaptation of the literary classic by Louisa May Alcott is a strong story-line about four sisters, each with a distinctively different personality. It offers irresistible charm about how they grow up with their joys and disappointments in their life experiences. Gary Peterson has much experience adapting classics for the stage, and here he has deftly selected many of the most charming and memorable scenes from the story to dramatize the magic that makes the book such an enduring classic. Audiences of all ages will be highly entertained with this timeless essence of a family that cares deeply for one another — the inspiration and pathos, the laughter and love.

Tickets are now available at villagechurchcommunitytheater.org.

FACE Foundation’s 8th Annual Bags & Baubles fundraiser

On Sunday, April 29, Bags & Baubles will bring pet lovers and trendsetters together to shop the season’s hottest looks while giving back to the community. From 1-4:30 p.m., the Foundation for Animal Care and Education (FACE) will host its annual silent auction event at an exclusive Rancho Santa Fe estate to raise funds and awareness for local San Diego pets in need of life-saving care.

Bags & Baubles is a unique event that allows guests to shop for a good cause. All auction items have been donated in order to raise money for the foundation’s mission of preventing “economic euthanasia,” an issue that occurs when a pet owners’ only option is to euthanize their pet because they are unable to afford life-saving veterinary care for their ill or injured pets.Established in 2006, FACE is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 public charity that has saved the lives of almost 2,000 local pets. Guests can register at www.face4pets.org.

America’s First Master Sommelier coming to the Village Church

The Village Church’s “Gen X/Millennials” ministry will be sponsoring Gathering VI, featuring Eddie Osterland, America’s First Master Sommelier on Saturday, May 19 from 4 – 7 p.m. Osterland will be teaching attendees the art of “power entertaining” with wine and food. Guests will enjoy wine, dinner, entertainment, fellowship and traditional prayer liturgy. All are welcome: no need to be a Gen X or Millennial. Cost: $25 per person. Child care available for ages 2-11, but limited to 30 slots. To purchase tickets, please visit villagechurch.org/visit/special-events/gathering-vi or by calling the Church Office at 858-756-2441.

Mainly Mozart

Mainly Mozart’s 2018 Spotlight Chamber Music Series opens with Anton Nel on piano, Steven Copes on violin, Hsin-Yun Huang on viola and Ronald Thomas on cello performing Mozart’s “Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, K. 493” and Brahms’ “Piano Quartet in C minor, Op. 60,” 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 28, Auditorium at TSRI, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive. $58. (619) 239-0100. mainlymozart.org

San Diego Kids Expo & Fair

The San Diego Kids Expo & Fair will be held April 28-29 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The event features 150 local and national companies that have products and services that cater to kids and families. Meet instructors and coaches teaching karate, soccer and football. Or sign up for a gymnastics, talent or dance school. Pet a furry friend like a miniature donkey or touch exotic animals like a huge a snake. The event also includes kids activities, games, crafts and more. Visit www.sandiegokidsexpo.com

Encinitas Spring Street Fair

The 35th Annual Encinitas Spring Street Fair, sponsored by Scripps Health (www.scripps.org), returns to downtown Encinitas on Saturday, April 28, and Sunday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Coast Hwy 101 will be closed from D Street to J Street, from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m., to make room for more than 450 vendors, plus a Beer Garden, three stages, and kids’ rides, along this award-winning main street.

For more information, including the full entertainment line-up, visit www.visitencinitas.org.

Botanic Garden Chocolate Festival

San Diego Botanic Garden will hold its Chocolate Festival Saturday, May 12, from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. In addition to great choclate, the event includes vendors, a kidzone and more.

Visit www.sdbgarden.org

NCL Del Sol holding Book and Bake Sale

Are you in spring cleaning mode? NCL Del Sol is holding a Book and Bake Sale Thursday May 17, from 3-5 p.m., on the patio of the RSF Library. If you have gently used books that you’d like to donate to the sale, please drop them off in R. Roger Rowe’s school office before May 17. If you would like to donate baked goods, please follow this link to the sign up: signupgenius.com/go/70a0d4aaaac2e5-2018. Baked goods need to be dropped off at the RSF Library, before 1 p.m. on May 17. All proceeds benefit the RSF Library Guild.

Rambling Through the Ranch

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club brings back Rambling Through the Ranch on May 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the RSF Garden Club, 17025 Avenida de Acacias. Guests may enjoy open air trolley rides to tour four exclusive Rancho Santa Fe private gardens with live music at every location. Attendees may also shop local merchandise, sample food vendors and participate in a silent auction.

Rambling Through the Ranch supports Humane Smarts, a nonprofit urban farm located in the heart of downtown San Diego.

For more information, please call 858-756-1554 or email shelly@rsfgardenclub.org Tickets are $40 and are on sale now at www.rsfgardenclub.org

Voices for Children presents Wine Women & Shoes

Join co-chairs Patricia Brutten and Marina Marrelli for an afternoon garden party featuring fun, fashion, and fine wine on Saturday, May 12, from 1-4 p.m. at the 7th Annual Wine Women & Shoes event benefiting Voices for Children. Taking place this year on the Rooftop Deck at the Del Mar Plaza, guests will enjoy a stunning fashion show, sample premium wines, savor delectable bites, shop the fashion marketplace, and compete for “Best in Shoe.” The exciting live auction will offer irresistible items and unique experiences, with additional opportunities to win the “Key to the Closet,” or choose from our “Wall of Wine.”

Visit speakupnow.org/WWS or call 858-598-2216, events@speakupnow.org.

Founded in 1980, Voices for Children (VFC) transforms the lives of abused, neglected and abandoned children in foster care in San Diego and Riverside Counties by providing them with trained volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs).

Join Village Church for ‘Brews & Banter’ at Casa de Bandini

A 2017 Harvard Business Review article (bit.ly/2eTxAsE)affirmed that being too busy at work for friends won’t help your career. Faith matters. Friendship matters. The Faith & Work Initiative of the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe invites community members to join Taco Tuesday at Casa de Bandini in Carlsbad on Tuesday, May 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for conversation on faith, friendship, and work as a part of its inaugural “Brews & Banter” pop-up meet ups.

The Village Church is committed to following Jesus for life through worship, local and global missions, educational ministries and fellowship. The church was founded in 1956 in Rancho Santa Fe and serves as a place of worship for thousands of San Diegans throughout the county. If you would like more information on The Village Church and its ministries, please visit villagechurch.org or call (858)756-2441. Stay connected by liking The Village Church on Facebook and Instagram @VillageChurchRSF.

Bach to Rock Encinitas presents BACHAPALOOZA May 5

Student-led charity concert to benefit Encinitas’ San Dieguito Heritage Museum. Bach to Rock Encinitas will present BACHAPALOOZA!, showcasing their student rock bands, acoustic performers, and glee groups. Students will be performing a mix of rock, country, and pop music for an afternoon of fun for the whole family on Saturday, May 5 from 1 to 4 p.m.

BACHAPALOOZA will take place at the San Dieguito Heritage Ranch located at 450 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024. Admission is $5 per person for BACHAPALOOZA, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to benefit the San Dieguito Heritage Museum (SDHM).

Bach to Rock Encinitas is located at 282 N. El Camino Real, Suite C. For more information, please call (760) 452-2190 or visit https://encinitas.b2rmusic.com/.

WAVELength Volley & Vine Sunset Soiree May 17

The WAVELength Association will hold its 4th Annual Volley & Vine Sunset Soiree on Thursday, May 17 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Powerhouse Park Community Center in Del Mar. The event will feature wine, beer, delicious food, silent and live auctions, raffle and door prizes. Proceeds benefit youth volleyball athletes. Adults 21-plus only.

Powerhouse Park Community Center is located at 1658 Coast Blvd. Del Mar, CA 92014. Visit wavelengthassociation.com for more information and tickets.

Helen Woodward Center Puppy Prom

Helen Woodward Animal Center welcomes perros and their people to the Sixth Annual Puppy Prom back at the perfect festive location. To celebrate the Cinco de Mayo holiday weekend, the tail-wagging event invites canine adopters and adoptees to Casa Sol y Mar in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center for the uniting of former orphan alumni and the crowning of a 2018 Best Dressed Prom King and Queen. Grab your favorite fuzzy love and rub hairy shoulders with other pups at Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Sixth Annual Puppy Prom Sunday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to noon at Casa Sol y Mar in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center at 12865 El Camino Real, San Diego, 92130.

For more information, check out animalcenter.org/events/alumnipuppy-prom/. To RSVP or to register your pup for the Best Dressed King and Queen, contact Mindy Wright at Helen Woodward Animal Center at: 858-756-4117 ext. 379. Visit animalcenter.org

Annual Mama’s Day Tasting Extravaganza Fundraiser

The 27th annual Mama’s Day, benefiting Mama’s Kitchen, is scheduled for Friday, May 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine located at 3777 La Jolla Village Drive. The fundraising event, held the Friday evening before Mother’s Day, features more than 50 chefs offering distinctive tastes from San Diego’s finest restaurants, live music from Bonnie Foster Productions, a silent auction and more.

Mama’s Day is often touted as the original San Diego tasting event and helps to raise critical funds for Mama’s Kitchen’s mission to deliver three hot, nutritional meals a day, seven days a week and free of charge to local women, men and children vulnerable to hunger due to HIV, cancer or other critical illnesses.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.mamaskitchen.org.

North Coast Rep presents Tuesday Night Comics May 8

Tuesday Night Comics, returns to North Coast Repertory Theatre on May 8 at 7:30 p.m. Mark Christopher Lawrence, award- winning Actor of the Year, hosts the North Coast Rep stage with his extensive list of talented comedian friends from all over the country with late night credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME etc.

Musical guests, John Brooks and the San Diego Jazz Quintet, are based in beautiful San Diego and play an assortment of jazz standards from around the word, throwing down jazz beats, Latin jazz rhythms, and classic jazz tunes. To order tickets, visit northcoastrep.org, or call the box office at 858-481-1055.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

5th Annual 5 Minute Short Play Festival

Hamlet might have said it best: “Brevity is the soul of wit.” And brevity is the source of creativity as the San Diego Center for Jewish Culture at the Lawrence Family JCC, Jacobs Family Campus will present its 5th Annual 5 Minute Short Play Festival, the only one of its kind in San Diego, on May 7 at 7 p.m. This year’s submissions include comedies and dramas along with political and historical pieces. These plays focus on Jewish identity, heritage, values and cultural experiences. Playwrights represent all ages and walks of life. For most, this is the first time they will see their words come alive and performed by professional talented actors.

JCC David & Dorothea Garfield Theater is located at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla

Visit www.sdcjc.org, 858-362-1348.

Volunteers needed for Hospice of the North Coast Resale Shop

Hospice of the North Coast is looking for volunteers to work in its Resale Shop at 278-B N. El Camino Real (Homegoods Shopping Center), Encinitas. One 4-hour shift per week is required. Volunteers assist with customer purchases, pricing, sorting and processing donated merchandise. All proceeds go directly to Hospice, a nonprofit organization. If you are interested, please contact Mary Jo Barry, manager, at 760-943-9921.

UCSD economic roundtable

Fiona Greig, director of Research, JPMorgan Chase Institute, will discuss “The Future of Work Implications of Income Volatility and the Gig Economy” at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 9 at the UC San Diego Faculty Club.

Discounts are available for UCSD faculty, staff, students, and alumni.

Big data is bringing big changes both to the American economy and how economists study it. As Director of Research at JPMorgan Chase Institute, Fiona Greig has been using data from millions of financial transactions to get new insights into online labor platforms like Uber and TaskRabbit, sometimes referred to as the gig economy. In this talk, Greig will share some of the Institute’s findings about changing trends in income volatility and the future of work.

For additional information and registration, visit economics.ucsd.edu/events/economics-roundtable/index.html, email econroundtable@ucsd.edu, or call 858-534-9710.

Power of Neuro Linguistic Programming workshop