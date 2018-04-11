April 12: Event briefs

Adrienne Nims & Spirit Wind Band Carol

Adrienne Nims & Spirit Wind Band to perform at SB Library April 17

Adrienne Nims & Spirit Wind Band will perform at a Friends Night Out event at the Solana Beach Library Tuesday, April 17, at 6:30 p.m. Friends Night Out is sponsored by the Friends of the Solana Beach Library.

Nims with colleagues from her Spirit Wind Band, J.R. Betts (on keyboard) and Warren Bryant (percussionist), will take the audience on a musical journey with lush harmonies, mystical melodies, and global rhythms.

The band’s music, performed on flutes, saxophones, keyboard, and percussion, is eloquent, earthy, and multidimensional, combining jazz, Latin, Asian, R&B and many different styles from around the globe.

The unique melting pot of musical influences are at the forefront of Spirit Wind’s passionate and emotive songs which speak to the hearts and souls of the listeners as their music transcends borders.

No charge for the event, refreshments served. The Solana Beach Library is located at 157 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach. 858-755-1404.

Parent Connection Family Swap Meet

Parents with infants or young children, as well as expecting parents, will find plenty of bargains at the Parent Connection Family Swap Meet Sunday, April 15, 8: 30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Canyon Crest Academy in Carmel Valley (5951 Village Center Loop Road, San Diego 92130).

More than 150 vendor families will be selling used furniture, clothing, strollers, toys and books. Many items were worn only once or were never removed from their box.

Admission is $2 per person and free for children under 12 years old. Proceeds from the Swap Meet will benefit Parent Connection families in crisis. (8 a.m. admission for Parent Connection members)

The Parent Connection is a nonprofit parenting support network sponsored by Scripps Health that provides support in the form of parenting classes, playgroups, special events and an active online network. For more information, visit www.sandiegoparent.com.

Del Mar art lecture: ‘Clothing clues in paintings: It’s not just about fashion’

Linda Davis, San Diego Museum of Art’s docent teacher, will describe how clothing can reveal class, culture and place in painting and sculpture through the history of art. The art lecture will be held Monday, April 16, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th & Maiden Lane (across the street from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and meeting from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter members. $10 (cash or check only) for others. Information: 760-704-6436.

Ocean Air Spring Carnival April 22

The Ocean Air PTA will hold its 8th Annual Spring Carnival at Ocean Air School in Carmel Valley at 11444 Canter Heights Drive, on Sunday, April 22, from 1-4 p.m. The carnival is an exciting and fun family event for the whole community that raises funds for PTA programs which enrich children’s education and build an engaged school community.

Carnival games and attractions include laser tag, dodge ball, face painting, golf, batting cage, cake walk, wrecking ball, pedal karts, dolphin slide, and much more. A silent auction will feature more than 100 items including getaways, dining, health & beauty, sports, and fun & games. Light food and refreshments will be available. For information, visit oceanairpta.org/spring-carnival/

CV Library: Senior Symposium: ‘How to De-Clutter Your Home’

Sue Crum, author, speaker and past president - National Association of Professional Organizers - San Diego will present a workshop on “How to De-Clutter Your Home, Just in Time for Spring Cleaning” on Monday, April 16, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the Senior Symposium at Carmel Valley Branch Library. The Carmel Valley Branch Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Dr., San Diego, 92130. For more information, call the library at (858) 552-1668.

Beginning coding – The fun way at SB Library

On Tuesdays, 3:45-4:45 p.m., April 17 – May 9, the Solana Beach Library is the place for secondary students (7th grade and up) to learn the fundamentals of computer programming. This class is an introduction to programming concepts taught in high school computer science; concepts common to almost all applications: cell phone apps, web design, video games, robotics, etc.

This class is free, but size is limited. Please register via email at jamesgilmore888@gmail.com. Also, students need to have taken Algebra 1. Some laptops will be available for use. Students who bring their own computer must install a free program called Processing from Processing.org. The library location is 157 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, 858-755-1404.

Natural Solutions for Healthy Living – Solana Beach Library

On Saturday, April 14, 2-4 p.m., Essential Oils Specialist Virginia Norwood will be at the Library to discuss how to care for ourselves physically and emotionally using natural solutions and products. She will present ways to aid the body’s own natural defenses and eliminate the need for toxic cleaning products in the home by using pure therapeutic grade essential oils. The library location is 157 Stevens Ave; 858-755-1404.

Memory Cafe speaker to discuss ‘Aging Process: What’s Normal’

On April 27 at 10 a.m., the Memory Cafe welcomes guest speaker Maricela Gomez from the Southern Caregiver Resource Center who will discuss the “Aging Process: What’s Normal” and take questions. The free Memory Cafe is a social gathering for friends and family to come “perk” up their memory as we reminisce, share stories, games, songs and laughs. Refreshments and coffee served. Monthly on Second and Fourth Fridays 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at Grace Point Church, 13340 Hayford Way, Room 1B, Carmel Valley. Questions contact Michelle Mullen at 972-342-9727 or mrlo9296@hotmail.com.

Discussion on life and death at SB Library

The Hemlock Society of San Diego presents a discussion of Good Life, Good Death: How to Live Right, How to Die Right. Participants will learn what medical tests they would need to determine if they have one of the 10 major causes of death, led by Mitsuo Tomita, MD., a retired family practice doctor; Faye Girsh, ED.D., president of the Hemlock Society of San Diego, will explain what the California End-of-Life Option Act allows for medical aid in dying, Saturday, April 28, 1 p.m. in the Solana Beach Library, 157 Stevens Ave. Solana Beach. Free.

Information: 619-233-4418, or www.HemlockSocietySanDiego.org

Bipolar support group meeting

The Del Mar branch of Depression Bipolar Support Alliance will meet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, at Pacifica Del Mar restaurant in the Del Mar Plaza. Family and friends are welcome. Parking is validated for the underground garage.

For information about the group, contact Roger Alsabrook at 858-525-1509 or rogeralsabrook@yahoo.com.

Birdwing Open-Air Classroom

Come for a day of family-friendly events and fun for all ages on Saturday, April 21, at the Birdwing Open-Air Classroom, presented by the Del Mar Lagoon Committee in collaboration the San Dieguito River Park Rangers.

The morning begins with a Bird Walk at 8:30 a.m. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., participants can choose from many family events: creating lagoon artwork, making and planting seedballs, identifying animal skulls, and observing marine life brought in by lagoon biologists.

Throughout these events, third grade students from Del Mar Hills Academy will be on hand to present their Lagoon Design Thinking Projects.

16th Annual Creek to Bay Cleanup

Registration for I Love A Clean San Diego’s (ILACSD) countywide cleanup, Creek to Bay Cleanup, is officially open at CreekToBay.org. The 16th Annual Creek to Bay Cleanup is a one-day event that gives all local residents the opportunity to be a channel for change and create a cleaner, healthier San Diego County. ILACSD anticipates over 6,000 volunteers will participate in this year’s cleanup on April 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. There are 114 cleanup locations in neighborhoods, parks, beaches, and open spaces throughout San Diego County for volunteers to get involved. A complete list of cleanup sites is available at CreekToBay.org.

St. Therese of Carmel to host mobile blood drive

St. Therese of Carmel will hold a mobile blood drive, in partnership with San Diego Blood Bank, on Sunday, April 22, from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Address: 4343 Del Mar Trails Rd., San Diego, CA 92130 – parking lot. About 1 in 7 people entering a hospital need blood. One pint of blood, which is the amount volunteers give when they donate blood, can save up to three lives.

It is recommended that donors consume an adequate meal and plenty of fluids prior to giving. A photo identification must be presented upon signing up to donate.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for their convenience but walk-ins are also welcome. To schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-4MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322) or visit www.SanDiegoBloodBank.org.

“Salute to Glen Campbell’ at Morgan Run

A “Salute to Glen Campbell,” will be held Sunday, April 15, from 5-8 p.m. at Morgan Run Club & Resort in Rancho Santa Fe. The event will feature Jeff Dayton and his band who are keeping the legacy of country-pop superstar Campbell, who died last August of Alzheimer’s disease, alive with their show. Join the man who led his band for 15 years, Jeff Dayton, as he shares Glen’s music and the stories behind the songs. Hear about the legendary Rhinestone Cowboy from his former right-hand man, who will tell tales of adventure and friendship.

The event is sponsored by the San Diego and Imperial County Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association and will raise money for the organization’s activities.

Information on the event is available at act.alz.org/glencampbelltribute. The Alzheimer’s Association can be reached at alz.org. The organization’s hotline for dementia-related questions and issues is 800-272-3900.

Heart of a Child Benefit Concert

Heart of a Child Benefit Concert will be held Saturday, April 28. Food trucks on site at 5 p.m., reception and silent auction at 5:30 p.m., concert starts at 7 p.m. The event benefits the Ariana Miller Music With Heart program which provides no-cost music therapy to children battling serious illness at Rady Children’s Hospital.

Hosted by local television personality Pat Brown, and featuring 17 young musical acts, Heart of a Child has become the premier showcase of young local talent. All performers are college age or less. Participants have appeared on America’s Got Talent, the Disney Channel, and other network television shows.

Where: Irwin M. Jacobs Hall at Qualcomm, 5775 Morehouse Drive, San Diego, CA 92121. Visit ResoundingJoyInc.org for tickets and more information.

Actress Marion Ross to discuss and sign new book at Old Globe event

The Old Globe will present a free, one-night-only event to celebrate the debut of a new book by legendary Globe Associate Artist Marion Ross titled My Days Happy and Otherwise. This evening of storytelling with Ross and Associate Artistic Director Eric Keen-Louie will take place on Monday, April 16, at 7 p.m., on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage of the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. My Days Happy and Otherwise, by Ross with David Laurell, and a foreword by Ron Howard, will be available for purchase after the event, and Ross will be available to sign copies.

Reservations are recommended to guarantee a seat. This special presentation is free to the public. Reservations can be made by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE, by visiting the Box Office at 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park, or online at www.theoldglobe.org.

BotmsUp and Mike Hess Breweries to host two fundraisers to benefit Shelter to Soldier

BotmsUp (Breweries Of The Month Subscription, Unlimited Possibilities), is spearheading two fundraising events in April at partner facilities in San Diego (Mike Hess Breweries) to benefit Shelter to Soldier, a San Diego-based nonprofit organization that adopts dogs from local shelters and trains them to become psychiatric service dogs for post-9/11 combat veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS), Traumatic Brain (TBI) and/or other afflictions associated with traumatic combat experiences.

The first event will take place at the Mike Hess’s North Park Brewery and Tasting Room, located at 3812 Grim Ave., San Diego, CA, 92104 on Saturday, April 21 from 5 p.m.to 8 p.m. The second event will be held at the Mike Hess’s Ocean Beach Tasting Room, located at 4893 Voltaire St., San Diego, CA, 92107 on April 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be food and beverage specials, Shelter to Soldier merchandise available, entertainment and opportunity drawings. There is no cost to attend and no need to RSVP in advance, however space is limited. For additional information, visit botmsup.org, or call 619-494-1291.

Earth Day Planting at River Path Del Mar

San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy volunteers removed over 800 yards of ice plant at the River Path Del Mar at the Dec. 31, 2017 New Year’s Resolution Restoration event.

Now, join the Conservancy April 21 from 9 a.m.-noon as it continues to restore this beautiful area at the San Dieguito Lagoon with native plants. Just bring your enthusiasm and sweat equity. Visit sdrvc.org or register at sdrvcearthday2018.eventbrite.com. Phone: 858-755-6956.

Butterfly Jungle

Butterfly Jungle, featuring 30 species of butterfly and 18 exotic bird species, is open until April 15 at San Diego Zoo Safari Park, 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido. Butterfly Jungle is included with admission to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, sdzsafaripark.org

Walking Tour of Historic Encinitas

The Encinitas Historical Society will hold a free walking tour of Historic Encinitas on Saturday, April 21. The tour, which is led by an Encinitas Historical Society volunteer, begins at 10 a.m. in the classroom of the 1883 Schoolhouse, located at 390 West F Street.

The tour provides participants with interesting facts about Encinitas’ history, including how Encinitas came to be known as the “Flower Capital.” Attendees will also learn why early settlers came to town in the 1880s and hear interesting anecdotes about the early owners of many historic buildings. They will learn about Encinitas’ first “recycler,” Miles Kellogg, who built many buildings in the 1920s including the iconic boathouses—the most photographed buildings in Encinitas.

The tour finishes around noon. For more information about the walking tour, call the Encinitas Historical Society President Carolyn Cope at (760) 753-4834.

Queen Bee Market Spring Expo to support Food Bank

Cushman San Diego Food Bank Queen Bee Market, the popular urban-style market, has partnered with the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank to host a food and fundraising drive at the bi-annual shopping event held at Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21.

The San Diego Food Bank will have a booth at Queen Bee Market, where representatives from the local nonprofit will collect monetary donations and non-perishable goods, such as canned tuna, canned chicken, canned fruit, peanut butter, beans, cereal and more. Queen Bee Market shoppers may also donate through the online virtual food drive.

For more information, visit www.TheQueenBeeMarket.com.

Serving Seniors fundraiser

Serving Seniors will host its fifth annual “Experience of a Lifetime” on Thursday, May 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Del Mar Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe. The organization aims to raise $500,000 through this event, which will provide more than 100,000 nutritious meals and lifesaving supportive services to nearly 5,000 low-income and homeless seniors in San Diego County.

Chaired by Serving Seniors’ board members Carole Lindsey and Marcus DiFiore, this year’s event will feature a cocktail reception, gourmet dinner, entertainment and more. Attendees will enjoy mouthwatering hors d’oeuvres made with locally-sourced ingredients while listening to live music and perusing enticing auction items. Live auction items will include exclusive, can’t-be-bought experiences from San Diego music venues, sports teams, country clubs and more.

More information and to purchase tickets: www.servingseniors.org/

experience

Date Night for a Cause Rady benefit

North Coast Auxiliary of Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego will hold Date Night for a Cause to benefit Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego. The event will be held Friday, April 27, from 5-8 p.m. at the Belly Up in Solana Beach (143 S. Cedros Avenue).

Enjoy a casual date-night setting featuring happy hour specials, food, and drinks, live music by Atomic Groove and more. Tickets are $75 for Early Birds at radysncu.com or $95 at the door. All proceeds benefit Rady Children’s Hospital. For more information, contact Amy Durazo at (858) 966-8089 or adurazo@rchsd.org. Visit www.radyfoundation.org

Del Mar National Horse Show

Steeped in tradition and a rich history of showcasing some of the most exciting and prestigious world-class equestrian competitions in the United States – the 73rd Del Mar National Horse Show is gearing up for its best show yet April 17-May 6 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The iconic three-week event brings together many of the most accomplished, athletic and revered horse and rider teams to compete for coveted trophies. Visit delmarnational.com

An Evening with Groucho at North Coast Rep

Award-winning actor/director Frank Ferrante re-creates his acclaimed New York and London stage portrayal celebrating America’s greatest comedian, Groucho Marx. You will feel as though Groucho is back, as Ferrante sings, dances and performs classic routines on the North Coast Rep stage April 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m.