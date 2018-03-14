March 15: Event briefs

Little Women Courtesy

Village Church Community Theater presents ‘Little Women’

The Village Church Community Theater will present “Little Women” by Gary Peterson April 27-29.

This adaptation of the literary classic by Louisa May Alcott is a strong story-line about four sisters, each with a distinctively different personality. It offers irresistible charm about how they grow up with their joys and disappointments in their life experiences. Gary Peterson has much experience adapting classics for the stage, and here he has deftly selected many of the most charming and memorable scenes from the story to dramatize the magic that makes the book such an enduring classic. Audiences of all ages will be highly entertained with this timeless essence of a family that cares deeply for one another — the inspiration and pathos, the laughter and love.

Tickets are now available at villagechurchcommunitytheater.org.

CV Library: Senior Symposium - Understanding and How to Approach Estate Planning

Senior Symposium for March 19 at 1 p.m. at Carmel Valley Branch Library “Estate Planning”- Lisa Frisella of Frisella Law demystifies estate planning and answers your questions. Discussion will include (1) Why you need an estate plan, (2) The different components that make up an estate plan, (3) How those components come into play during and after life, and (4) How you can support your favorite charities through your estate plan. Also featuring representatives from KPBS, the San Diego Public Library Foundation, and UC San Diego. Refreshments to follow. The Carmel Valley Branch Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Dr., San Diego, 92130. For more information, please contact Carmel Valley Branch Library, at (858) 552-1668.

Village Church Eggstravaganza

The Village Church will hold an Eggstravaganza March 24 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. The event will include an interactive Easter story, games, crafts, egg hunt, continental breakfast and more. RSVP to KjerstiA@villagechurch.org. Church office: 858-756-2441, villagechurch.org, address: 6225 Paseo Delicias, RSF 92067

Introduction to Reiki at SB Library

On Saturday, March 17, at 2 p.m., come to the Solana Beach Library to learn about Reiki, the Japanese technique for stress reduction and relaxation. The Reiki method is simple, natural and safe, and can be learned easily. Once you learn the technique, you can use it on yourself and others. The instructor for the class is Marcela Alva, Certified Reiki Master Teacher, who also leads the Zumba class at the Solana Beach Library. The Solana Beach Library location is 157 Stevens Ave, 858-755-1404.

Art lecture in Del Mar

The next San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter presentation will be held Monday, March 19.

Len Zegarski, faculty, NewSchool of Architecture and Design, will present the life and work of Charles Moore, the award-winning postmodern architect known for his design of Sea Ranch and the Piazza d’Italia in New Orleans. Moore also co-authored 11 books on architecture. The lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, 15th and Maiden Lane (across from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and lecture from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter members. $10 for others. Information: 760-704-6436.

Classic Car Show

The Classic Car Club of America will hold its Grand Classic Car Show Saturday, March 17 on the front lawn of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. This free event will be open to the public and will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The fun event will include prizes and food will be available for purchase on the lawn.

The attraction of this event is that attendees will see some of the finest automobiles of the Classic Era built from 1915 to 1948. The show will bring back the Romantic Era when Bing Crosby and Jimmy Durante stayed in Rancho Santa Fe and were driving some of these important cars of their time. Most of the classic cars on display have been restored to their original beauty. A few entrants will be examples of fine, unrestored masterpieces.

San Diego Symphony Orchestra to perform in RSF

For the first time ever, the full San Diego Symphony Orchestra is coming to Rancho Santa Fe Sunday, April 8 at 2:30 p.m. to present “Rumanian Rhapsody,” a Jacobs Masterworks Special Concert at the Village Church.

The program includes Edward Elgar’s final significant composition, an orchestral concerto of Hungarian themes by Zoltán Kodaly and a blazing rhapsody of Romanian music by Georges Enesco led by conductor Cristian Macerlaru and featuring rising young Romanian cellist Andrei Ioni. For more information about the concert and tickets, visit bit.ly/2GRvtyr

Del Mar Friends of Jung class

A Del Mar Friends of Jung class will be held Friday, March 23, at 7:30 p.m., at The Winston School, 215 9th St. Del Mar, 92014. Janet Blaser will discuss “Face of An Instinct: Animal Dream Symbolism.” This class will be an exploration of animal symbolism through Jungian dream analysis.

Janet Blaser, MA, MFT, is a marriage and family therapist in San Pedro and Santa Monica. She has been in private practice for over 10 years. She specializes in treating relationship issues, mood disorders, and child and adolescent issues. She acts as a guide and support to individuals seeking to resolve personal issues and engaging in the work of self-discovery.

Visit www.jungsandiego.org

Bipolar support group meeting

The Del Mar branch of Depression Bipolar Support Alliance will meet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, at Pacifica Del Mar restaurant in the Del Mar Plaza. Family and friends are welcome. Parking is validated for the underground garage.

For information about the group, contact Roger Alsabrook at 858-525-1509 or rogeralsabrook@yahoo.com.

La Jolla Playhouse DNA New Work Series

For a sixth year, La Jolla Playhouse will bring back its acclaimed new play development initiative, the DNA New Work Series, a weekend of readings of new works, taking place March 22 – 25 in the Playhouse’s Rao and Padma Makeneni Play Development Center.

Tickets for the DNA New Work Series are free but reservations are required by calling (858) 550-1010 or visiting LaJollaPlayhouse.org.

The DNA New Work Series offers playwrights and directors the opportunity to develop a script by providing rehearsal time, space and resources, culminating in a public presentation.

This process gives audiences a closer look at the play development process, while allowing the Playhouse to develop new work and foster relationships with established and up-and-coming playwrights.

‘The Poetry Show’ features accomplished poets on March 25

Widely acclaimed and extensively published poets Ron Salisbury, Michael Mark and Deborah Allbritain will read their work during “The Poetry Show” at the Encinitas Branch Library on March 25 at 1:30 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. Allbritain is the recipient of the Patricia Dobbler Poetry Prize 2017. Mark’s poetry has been nominated for three Pushcart Prizes and the Best of the Net. Salisbury’s first book, Miss Desert Inn, was the winner of Main Street Rag’s 2015 Poetry Prize.

The Encinitas Library is located at 540 Cornish Dr, Encinitas, 92024.

Ugly Dog contest

The Ugly Dog Contest is a family event held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds (Paddock), where dog lovers can enter their pets into any of 10 categories. This is a fun-filled community event that attracts dogs from all over San Diego. Sunday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. uglydog2018.eventbrite.com

Full-Moon Hike on Bernardo Bay Trail

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy is planning a full-moon hike on the Bernardo Bay Trail on March 31 from 7–8:30 p.m. This trail provides a wonderful opportunity to observe hundreds of species of resident and migratory birds at Lake Hodges, designated a globally important bird area in 1999. The reservoir, created when the San Dieguito River was dammed in 1918, is now a critical stopover for migratory birds on the Pacific Flyway.

The hillsides around the lake are dominated by coastal sage scrub and recognized as one of the largest, and last, strongholds of the federally threatened California gnatcatcher.Dogs are welcome on leash.

More information on this free event is available upon registration at bit.ly/2tCQOKd

Women and Families Resource Fair

San Diego Volunteer Lawyer Program’s 29th Women and Families Resource Fair will provide free legal, medical, and social services to women and families in need - on one day, under one roof. The fair is an annual one-day event which will be held at the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, located at 404 Euclid Ave., San Diego, 92114, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free refreshments will be provided. The purpose of the fair is to provide women and families with free access to a wide range of essential services.

There will be live music, arts and crafts, and other entertainment for children. Children will also receive free school supplies (while supplies last). For more information about SDVLP’s Women and Families Resource Fair, visit sdvlp.org/women-and-families-resource-fair/

Lecture: Transportation in the 21st century

Friday, March 16, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007, Room 201. Free

Peder Norby, consultant with the City of Carlsbad and county planning commissioner, will talk about the dramatic changes happening now and on the near horizon in the transportation and energy sectors and how these changes will significantly change our cities. After 100 years of relative stability in both sectors, innovations in both transportation and energy coupled with communications and computational power, “The Three Internets,” are now disrupting traditional models. What does this mean for our civic future?

For more information: lifesanelijo@gmail.com

‘All Things Sacramento’ reception, discussion with State Senator Joel Anderson

On Thursday, March 22, from 5:30-7 p.m., Freedom Frontline and Patriots AWARE! host State Senator Joel Anderson for a “State of our State” presentation and discussion of Sacramento’s new laws for 2018, how they impact ordinary citizens and small businesses. The event will be held at a private estate. Open to the public, the wine and appetizer Reception and Discussion require pre-registration, after which the address and gate code will be provided. Admission: $20 members, $25 non-members. Membership and event registration at FreedomFrontline.com. Or send check payable to Freedom Frontline, P.O. Box 8674, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067.

Garden Tour 2018: ‘Native Gardens for Beauty and Sustainability’

The California Native Plant Society-San Diego Chapter (CNPS-San Diego) presents its sixth annual Garden Tour, “Native Gardens for Beauty and Sustainability,” at various locations the weekend of April 14 and 15 from 9:30 a.m.–4 p.m. each day. Take a walk through gardens that illustrate the benefits of native plants and learn more about how planting them contributes to sustainability in this ecology.

For tickets and further information, please visit: cnpssd.org/events

Free art workshop

Free art workshop (adults) with Linda Luisi at Buena Vista Lagoon Audubon Center.

For all levels. Beginners welcome. Those with experience learn to improve skills. At the Buena Vista Lagoon Audubon Center 2202 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside. On the border of Carlsbad and Oceanside--on the coast. Indoors--a beautiful lagoon nature center. Free. Bring paper, pencils, pastels, or watercolors.Thursdays 7-8 p.m. March 15; April 19; May 17.

Space is limited: Must register in advance with the Audubon Center: 760-439-2473. Questions: email directly Linda@LindaLuisi.com. Visit www.LindaLuisi.com.

SDA Family Forum

When your high school student transitions into adulthood, will they know how to create a budget? Understand credit card debt? Keep an emergency fund? Will they know how to protect against identity theft? These are just a few of the essential financial and legal topics that will be covered in the upcoming Family Forum at San Dieguito Academy, called “Money Matters for Millennials.

“Panelists will include a representative from Wells Fargo, the SDA business math instructor, and an attorney who will address HIPAA Law. The forum is free and open to the public. It will be held Wednesday, March 21 from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Media Center of San Dieguito Academy, 800 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas.

For more information, contact Kelly McCormick, kmcc425@yahoo.com, 760-207-2153. RSVP is recommended due to limited seating capacity. RSVP to sss.sdacademy@gmail.com, Sponsored by San Dieguito Academy Foundation.

