March 8: Event briefs

Celebration of Leonard Bernstein’s music
A Celebration of Leonard Bernstein’s music is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, March 11 at the 28th annual Athenaeum Music & Arts Library chamber series opener at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Performers include David Shifrin (clarinet) and Dominic Armstrong (tenor) with the Zorá String Quartet (quartet-in-residence) and student Jiacheng Xiong (piano). Tickets: $40-$45 individual. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/chamber
Ice Cream Social at Solana Beach Library
The annual Solana Beach Library Community Ice Cream Social is happening Saturday, March 10, at 2 p.m. It will be family fun time with Sparkles the Clown, face painting, balloon sculptures, and ice cream sundaes for everyone. The party is free with no reservations required. The library location is 157 Stevens Ave, and the phone is 858-755-1404.
Book sale at Solana Beach Library
Friends of Solana Beach Library are slashing book prices for the community at the Tidal Wave Bookstore. Everything in the shop will be 50 percent off on Saturday, March 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Available will be a huge assortment of hardbacks, paperbacks, cookbooks, art books, business, garden, spiritual and self-help books. In addition, there will be some unique antique books, teen reads and boxes of children’s books plus DVDs CDs and puzzles for sale.
Proceeds from the book sale will be used to support the programs at the Solana Beach Library. The Tidal Wave used book shop is located just inside the library which is located at 157 Stevens Avenue in Solana Beach. Earl Warren Middle School will not be in session on Saturday, March 10, so parking will be available in the upper school parking lot.
For more information, visit friendsofsolanabeachlibrary.org
Easter Eggstravaganza at Piazza Carmel
The 2018 Easter Eggstravaganza at Piazza Carmel will be held Sunday, March 11 from noon – 3 p.m. The Carmel Valley shopping center is located at 3810-3890 Valley Center Drive in San Diego, just east of I-5 and north of Ted Williams Parkway. The three-hour Easter Eggstravaganza event is free and will include Easter basket decorating, an egg hunt and more. Visit piazza-carmel.com
Classic Car Show
The Classic Car Club of America will hold its Grand Classic Car Show Saturday, March 17 on the front lawn of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. This free event will be open to the public and will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The fun event will include prizes and food will be available for purchase on the lawn.
The attraction of this event is that attendees will see some of the finest automobiles of the Classic Era built from 1915 to 1948. The show will bring back the Romantic Era when Bing Crosby and Jimmy Durante stayed in Rancho Santa Fe and were driving some of these important cars of their time. Most of the classic cars on display have been restored to their original beauty. A few entrants will be examples of fine, unrestored masterpieces.
San Diego Symphony Orchestra to perform in RSF
For the first time ever, the full San Diego Symphony Orchestra is coming to Rancho Santa Fe Sunday, April 8 at 2:30 p.m. to present “Rumanian Rhapsody,” a Jacobs Masterworks Special Concert at the Village Church.
The program includes Edward Elgar’s final significant composition, an orchestral concerto of Hungarian themes by Zoltán Kodaly and a blazing rhapsody of Romanian music by Georges Enesco led by conductor Cristian Macerlaru and featuring rising young Romanian cellist Andrei Ioni. For more information about the concert and tickets, visit bit.ly/2GRvtyr
Storytellers festival
The Storytellers of San Diego and the Encinitas Branch of the San Diego County Library will present the eighth annual San Diego Storytelling Festival: Voices at the Water’s Edge on March 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Dr., Encinitas, CA. The festival will be held in conjunction with World Storytelling Day, when performances, concerts and festivals all over the world celebrate the art of storytelling.
For more information, call the Encinitas Library, 760-753-7376, or Marilyn McPhie, 858-484-1325 or check www.storytellersofsandiego.org.
Guitar orchestra looking for players
Guitarists of all skill levels are invited to participate in the Encinitas Guitar Orchestra’s upcoming session. The session begins March 12 and goes through the end of May, with a concert on June 1. Rehearsals are Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m. at Ranch View Baptist Church, 415 Rancho Santa Fe Rd., in Encinitas.
For more information, the guitar orchestra’s visit encinitasguitarorchestra.com/registration.html or contact Peter Pupping at Guitar Sounds, 760-943-0755 or peter@guitarsounds.com.
Solana Succulents owner to speak at SD Horticultural Society
The San Diego Horticultural Society (SDHS) welcomes Jeff Moore, owner and operator of Solana Succulents, the evening of Monday, March 12 at its monthly meeting in the UTC area. Moore has managed his nursery for the past 24 years and was selling and promoting succulents before drought-tolerant plants became sought-after and a necessity in Southern California gardens.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a Succulent Plant and Pottery Marketplace, where vendors will offer their plants and artistic creations at competitive prices. Moore will be on hand to sell and sign copies of his books; his presentation begins at 6:45 p.m. The venue is the Congregation Beth Israel, 9001 Towne Centre Drive. Admission: Free for SDHS Members; $15 Non-members, and tickets are available at the door. Parking is free, and everyone is welcome. For more information, visit www.sdhort.org.
Community Resource Center 23rd Annual English Tea
Community Resource Center will hold its 23rd Annual English Tea Saturday, April 14, from 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center (1140 Oakcrest Park Dr, Encinitas, 92024).
The Traditional English Tea includes a silent auction, raffle, short program and delightful tea. The event’s emcee will be NBC 7 Reporter Gaby Rodriguez. The event will raise funds for the Community Resource Center’s innovative programs, including its Therapeutic Art Center for children affected by domestic violence.
For more information and tickets, visit crcncc.ejoinme.org/englishtea
Author/parent educator to present ‘Creating the Family of Your Dreams’
On Thursday, March 15, author and parent educator Susie Walton will present Creating the Family of Your Dreams, a parent education workshop for San Diego parents. The presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Powerhouse Community Center in Del Mar (1658 Coast Blvd., Del Mar, CA 92014). Walton will share tools and ideas on creating and keeping connection within the family unit in times of stress and conflict. Participants will learn how to create a family where the members feel accepted, connected and have fun. This event is free and open to the community. Space is limited. Attendees are asked to reserve their seat at www.tcslj.org/rsvp.To learn more about Walton, visit www.indigovillage.com.
Vintage Beethoven and more
The Poway Symphony Orchestra under the direction of John LoPiccolo, music director and conductor, will present its next concert on Sunday, March 18, at 4 p.m. in the Poway Center for the Performing Arts, 15498 Espola Road, Poway. The program includes two major works by Beethoven: the Leonore Overture No 3 and the Symphony No 4. The full orchestra will also perform the beautiful Romanian Rhapsody No 2 by George Enescu.
Purchase tickets at the Center’s box office by calling 858-748-0505 or online at www.powaycenter.com. one hour before the concert. More information at www.powaysymphony.org.
‘Beauty and the Beast’
Join JCompany for the youth adaptation of the tale as old as time, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” with all the original songs, matinee and evening shows, weekends now through March 18 at Garfield Theater, Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Tickets: $17-$19. (858) 362-1348. sdcjc.org/jc
Annual Business Awards Dinner
The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce will hold its Annual Business Awards Dinner on Friday, March 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad, to recognize North County businesses and organizations for achievements, community contributions and milestones.
It is one of the largest business events in North County bringing together more than 500 business leaders, entrepreneurs, and government officials. Celebrating 96 years of service in the community, the Chamber selected “Red, White & Business” as the theme for the event. The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce is committed to helping businesses thrive by being champions for business owners and entrepreneurs; catalysts that move the issues important to the business community forward; and conveners who bring the right people together to advocate for common goals. For more information and tickets, visit bit.ly/2Fnq597
Yale University’s Christian A Cappella group to perform concert in SD
Yale University’s premier Christian A Cappella group, Living Water, is coming to San Diego as part of its Spring Tour. They will hold a free concert for the community at Chinese Bible Church of San Diego (12335 World Trade Drive, #2, San Diego 92128) on March 16, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Refreshments will be served post-concert from 9 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Through music and personal testimonies, Living Water has ministered to Yale campus and wherever their tours take them. Check out their story at livingwateratyale.com
Butterfly Jungle
Butterfly Jungle, with 30 species of butterfly and 18 of exotic birds, opens Saturday, March 10 at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido. Butterfly Jungle is included with admission. Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and runs until April 15. sdzsafaripark.org
SD Symphony’s 2018 Bayside Summer Nights lineup announced
The San Diego Symphony has announced the lineup for its popular Bayside Summer Nights including “godmother of soul” Patti LaBelle; Tony-nominated singer and actress Megan Hilty; rock music icon Rick Springfield; country mega-star Clint Black; perennial Broadway classic Chicago The Musical; Motown icons The Four Tops and The Temptations; and films accompanied by live orchestra, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert and Academy Award-winning West Side Story. At the heart of every Bayside Summer Nights season is the San Diego Symphony Orchestra.
The San Diego Symphony’s long-running summer concert series, which is located on the Embarcadero Marina Park South, provides audiences with an unparalleled experience of live concert music in one of the most beautiful settings in America. This year, the San Diego Symphony has packed a wide array of concerts into the 10-week season. Opening the series is the patriotic Star Spangled Pops on June 29, 30, and July 1, and the series concludes with a bang at the 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular on Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and 2.
For more information, visit www.sandiegosymphony.org.
Garden Tour 2018: ‘Native Gardens for Beauty and Sustainability’
The California Native Plant Society-San Diego Chapter (CNPS-San Diego) presents its sixth annual Garden Tour, ‘Native Gardens for Beauty and Sustainability’, the weekend of April 14 and 15 from 9:30 a.m.–4 p.m. each day. Take a walk through gardens that illustrate the benefits of native plants and learn more about how planting them contributes to sustainability in this ecology.
For tickets and further information, please visit: cnpssd.org/events
Opera on the Concourse
San Diego Opera’s Opera on the Concourse, a series of free, lunchtime concerts held for the public on the San Diego Civic Concourse with the stars of the Opera’s season, will present Florencia en el Amazonas artists Thursday, March 22 at noon. sdopera.org/engage/opera-on-the-concourse
Goldberg Series
The three-night Goldberg Series, in its second decade, presents “The New Middle East Landscape: Israel Turns 70” March 12-14 at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Topics include: “New Middle East Landscape: Ascendance of Iran,” 7 p.m. Monday, March 12; “In the absence of an active U.S., can Saudi Arabia lead Sunni-Arabs against Shiite-Iran?” 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 13 and “Israel at 70: Strategic challenges, domestic polarization and a thriving economy,” 7 p.m. Wedneday, March 14. Tickets: $20-$25 one lecturel, $45-$57 series. (858) 362-1348. sdcjc.org/jewishlearning/dss.aspx