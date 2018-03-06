March 8: Event briefs

Celebration of Leonard Bernstein’s music

A Celebration of Leonard Bernstein’s music is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, March 11 at the 28th annual Athenaeum Music & Arts Library chamber series opener at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Performers include David Shifrin (clarinet) and Dominic Armstrong (tenor) with the Zorá String Quartet (quartet-in-residence) and student Jiacheng Xiong (piano). Tickets: $40-$45 individual. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/chamber

Ice Cream Social at Solana Beach Library

The annual Solana Beach Library Community Ice Cream Social is happening Saturday, March 10, at 2 p.m. It will be family fun time with Sparkles the Clown, face painting, balloon sculptures, and ice cream sundaes for everyone. The party is free with no reservations required. The library location is 157 Stevens Ave, and the phone is 858-755-1404.

Book sale at Solana Beach Library

Friends of Solana Beach Library are slashing book prices for the community at the Tidal Wave Bookstore. Everything in the shop will be 50 percent off on Saturday, March 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Available will be a huge assortment of hardbacks, paperbacks, cookbooks, art books, business, garden, spiritual and self-help books. In addition, there will be some unique antique books, teen reads and boxes of children’s books plus DVDs CDs and puzzles for sale.

Proceeds from the book sale will be used to support the programs at the Solana Beach Library. The Tidal Wave used book shop is located just inside the library which is located at 157 Stevens Avenue in Solana Beach. Earl Warren Middle School will not be in session on Saturday, March 10, so parking will be available in the upper school parking lot.

For more information, visit friendsofsolanabeachlibrary.org

Easter Eggstravaganza at Piazza Carmel

The 2018 Easter Eggstravaganza at Piazza Carmel will be held Sunday, March 11 from noon – 3 p.m. The Carmel Valley shopping center is located at 3810-3890 Valley Center Drive in San Diego, just east of I-5 and north of Ted Williams Parkway. The three-hour Easter Eggstravaganza event is free and will include Easter basket decorating, an egg hunt and more. Visit piazza-carmel.com

Classic Car Show

The Classic Car Club of America will hold its Grand Classic Car Show Saturday, March 17 on the front lawn of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. This free event will be open to the public and will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The fun event will include prizes and food will be available for purchase on the lawn.

The attraction of this event is that attendees will see some of the finest automobiles of the Classic Era built from 1915 to 1948. The show will bring back the Romantic Era when Bing Crosby and Jimmy Durante stayed in Rancho Santa Fe and were driving some of these important cars of their time. Most of the classic cars on display have been restored to their original beauty. A few entrants will be examples of fine, unrestored masterpieces.

San Diego Symphony Orchestra to perform in RSF

For the first time ever, the full San Diego Symphony Orchestra is coming to Rancho Santa Fe Sunday, April 8 at 2:30 p.m. to present “Rumanian Rhapsody,” a Jacobs Masterworks Special Concert at the Village Church.

The program includes Edward Elgar’s final significant composition, an orchestral concerto of Hungarian themes by Zoltán Kodaly and a blazing rhapsody of Romanian music by Georges Enesco led by conductor Cristian Macerlaru and featuring rising young Romanian cellist Andrei Ioni. For more information about the concert and tickets, visit bit.ly/2GRvtyr

Storytellers festival

The Storytellers of San Diego and the Encinitas Branch of the San Diego County Library will present the eighth annual San Diego Storytelling Festival: Voices at the Water’s Edge on March 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Dr., Encinitas, CA. The festival will be held in conjunction with World Storytelling Day, when performances, concerts and festivals all over the world celebrate the art of storytelling.

For more information, call the Encinitas Library, 760-753-7376, or Marilyn McPhie, 858-484-1325 or check www.storytellersofsandiego.org.

Guitar orchestra looking for players

Guitarists of all skill levels are invited to participate in the Encinitas Guitar Orchestra’s upcoming session. The session begins March 12 and goes through the end of May, with a concert on June 1. Rehearsals are Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m. at Ranch View Baptist Church, 415 Rancho Santa Fe Rd., in Encinitas.

For more information, the guitar orchestra’s visit encinitasguitarorchestra.com/registration.html or contact Peter Pupping at Guitar Sounds, 760-943-0755 or peter@guitarsounds.com.

Solana Succulents owner to speak at SD Horticultural Society

The San Diego Horticultural Society (SDHS) welcomes Jeff Moore, owner and operator of Solana Succulents, the evening of Monday, March 12 at its monthly meeting in the UTC area. Moore has managed his nursery for the past 24 years and was selling and promoting succulents before drought-tolerant plants became sought-after and a necessity in Southern California gardens.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a Succulent Plant and Pottery Marketplace, where vendors will offer their plants and artistic creations at competitive prices. Moore will be on hand to sell and sign copies of his books; his presentation begins at 6:45 p.m. The venue is the Congregation Beth Israel, 9001 Towne Centre Drive. Admission: Free for SDHS Members; $15 Non-members, and tickets are available at the door. Parking is free, and everyone is welcome. For more information, visit www.sdhort.org.

Community Resource Center 23rd Annual English Tea

Community Resource Center will hold its 23rd Annual English Tea Saturday, April 14, from 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center (1140 Oakcrest Park Dr, Encinitas, 92024).

The Traditional English Tea includes a silent auction, raffle, short program and delightful tea. The event’s emcee will be NBC 7 Reporter Gaby Rodriguez. The event will raise funds for the Community Resource Center’s innovative programs, including its Therapeutic Art Center for children affected by domestic violence.

For more information and tickets, visit crcncc.ejoinme.org/englishtea

Author/parent educator to present ‘Creating the Family of Your Dreams’