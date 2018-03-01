March 1: Event briefs

‘Beauty and the Beast’

Join JCompany for the youth adaptation of the tale as old as time, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” with all the original songs, matinee and evening shows, weekends March 3-18 at Garfield Theater, Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Tickets: $17-$19. (858) 362-1348. sdcjc.org/jc

Teen Tech Week at the Del Mar Library

Want to make music? Want to collaborate with friends and share your music with the world?

Del Mar Library will host Teen Tech Week on Saturday, March 10 at 1:30 p.m. Teens can create music at the library with a digital, web-based recording app. Program highlights include the original creation of music, as well as collaboration and distribution of created pieces. All skills are welcome.

The Del Mar Branch Library is located at 1309 Camino Del Mar. For more information, call the library at (858) 755-1666. For information about San Diego County Library and other events, visit www.sdcl.org.

Coast to Crest trail race returns March 10

The flat and fast dirt trail is considered a sprint course and perfect for runners looking to PR. Both courses will start and finish in the San Dieguito River Park trailhead and parking lot on San Andres, directly behind Petco and Gelson’s. The event will include an expo and post-race food and participants receive a finisher’s medal and t-shirt. To register, visit enduranceraceseries.com

Spring Home/Garden Show at Del Mar Fairgrounds

Now in its 33nd year, the Spring Home/Garden Show returns to Del Mar Fairgrounds March 2-4 for a three-day extravaganza of inspiring real “Garden Masters” landscapes (created exclusively for the Show), hands-on demonstrations, hundreds of home-improvement products and services exhibitors, educational seminars, plant sales, and face-to-face consultations with top experts—all with the convenience of one-stop shopping for everything pertaining to home and garden, inside and outside.

The show focuses on San Diego-area experts, services, products, and businesses. Visitors find everything they need to save time and money improving, refreshing, or remodeling their home and outdoor surroundings—from the latest in appliances to garden lighting, from BBQ’s to security systems, from baths to sunrooms. Show hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, March 2 and Sunday, March 4; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, March 3. Visit www.springhomegardenshow.com.

Experts to discuss latest developments in breast cancer research, treatment

On March 14, Susan G. Komen San Diego (Komen San Diego) will bring together leading cancer and wellness experts from around the globe to share the latest developments in breast cancer research, treatment and well-being at its much-anticipated fourth annual dinner symposium “Screens, Genes & The Choices We Make” presented by Bank of America. The event will take place at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit Komen San Diego, the County’s largest funder of free breast cancer services and support and the only organization providing qualified women the free services they need for every step of the breast cancer journey. EmmyAaward-winning journalist, brain tumor survivor and New York Times bestselling author Maria Menounos will host the interactive, casual and cutting-edge event. Register at bit.ly/2sXVNEW

‘Forty Things I Wish I’d Told My Kids’author event at L’Auberge Del Mar

On Saturday, March 3, John Allcock, author and director of Mindfulness at Sea Change Preparatory, will host a discussion, book signing and Q&A session regarding his latest book, Forty Things I Wish I’d Told My Kids.

The event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. at L’Auberge Del Mar at 1540 Camino Del Mar in Del Mar. Please RSVP to info@seachangeprep.com.

Encinitas Arts Alive Exhibit Unveiling

Everyone is invited to the 19th Annual Encinitas Arts Alive Exhibit Unveiling March 10, noon to 2 p.m. at the Pacific View School located at 608 Third Street, Encinitas. Presented by the 101 Artists’ Colony and Leucadia 101 Main Street, this year’s unveiling is hosted by the Encinitas Arts Culture and Ecology Alliance. The 2018 collection includes 82 artists who have been painting for the past few months in preparation for this big day. The banners will be displayed on the light poles along the Historic Coast Highway 101 soon after the unveiling. The paintings will be on display from Leucadia through downtown Encinitas and Cardiff until the final auction on May 20 when they will all be together again at the Cardiff Town Center. Visit leucadia101.com/arts-alive/

This year’s sponsors are Hansen Surf Shop, Cardiff Seaside Market and Janet Lawless Christ Real Estate.

North Coast Rep presents Tuesday Night Comics

Prayer Dudz presents Tuesday Night Comics March 6 at 7:30 p.m. at North Coast Repertory Theatre.

Hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence, San Diego Critic’s Circle 2012 Outstanding Actor Of The Year. Happy Hour at 6:30 p.m. with $3 beers and free appetizers. Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. MCL taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime, tec. Visit northcoastrep.org/variety_night/tuesday-night-comics/

Weaving exhibit at Solana Beach Library

On Saturday, March 3, from 2- 3 p.m., a reception will be held at the Solana Beach Library, 157 Stevens Ave, for local weavers Brendan Kerr and Alex Nichols. Come see and learn about what and how these young men create as “Artists in Residence” with WeaveLife, a local nonprofit project. Their works will be on display through March 15.

WeaveLife is a project formed to enrich the lives of those with developmental disabilities through the power of free-style weaving arts. WeaveLife offers free-style weaving classes and related activities promoting independence and community involvement.

Maker’s Bazaar & Petting Zoo at Flower Hill

Saturday, March 10, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Come see the creations of many local artisans, visit the Easter Bunny and play in the petting zoo. Families welcome. Free parking. Flower Hill Promenade, 2710 Via de la Valle, Del Mar, just east of I-5.

Author/parent educator to present ‘Creating the Family of Your Dreams’

On Thursday, March 15, author and parent educator Susie Walton will present Creating the Family of Your Dreams, a parent education workshop for San Diego parents. The presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Powerhouse Community Center in Del Mar (1658 Coast Blvd., Del Mar, CA 92014). Walton will share tools and ideas on creating and keeping connection within the family unit in times of stress and conflict. Participants will learn how to create a family where the members feel accepted, connected and have fun. This event is free and open to the community. Space is limited. Attendees are asked to reserve their seat at www.tcslj.org/rsvp.To learn more about Walton, visit www.indigovillage.com.

AAUW to celebrate Women’s History Month March 10

The Del-Mar Leucadia branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will celebrate Women’s History Month with a stellar panel discussing the theme, “Nevertheless She Persisted: Honoring Women Past and Present Women who are Empowering Equal Representation in Government.”

AAUW’s guest panel includes Cori Schumacher, current City Council member for Carlsbad, former City Clerk and Councilwoman Lorraine Wood, and Dr. Karen Shelby, University of San Diego, who teaches Gender and Political Leadership. Wood will also moderate the discussion. The meeting is free and open to the public, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday March 10, at the Encinitis Community Center, 1140 Oak Crest Park Drive, Encinitis 92024. There will be light refreshments and time to mingle before the panel discussion begins at 10:45 a.m.

After the discussion, there will be ample time for questions and comments as part of an inter-active discussion on the vital issue of getting women elected to “a seat at the table.” For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net.

Free Bokashi Basics & Bin Build Workshop

Free Bokashi Basics & Bin Build Workshop will be held Saturday, March 17, 10 a.m.-noon at the Solana Center for Environmental Innovation, 137 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, 92024.

Learn how to transform your kitchen scraps into nutrient-rich soil using the Japanese art of Bokashi fermentation and composting. If you want to participate in the hands-on portion, dress to get dirty.

Bokashi bran and composting supplies will be available for sale at the workshop. Pre-registration required. Register online at: www.solanacenter.org/events or contact us at: compost@solaancenter.org or (760) 436-7986 x700.

City Ballet of San Diego presents classical ballet ‘Giselle’

City Ballet of San Diego continues its 25th season at its home theater, Spreckels Theatre, with one of ballet’s greatest love story: “Giselle,” performed with full orchestra. Performances are Friday, March 9 at 8 p.m., Saturday, March 10 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 11 at 2 p.m., at Spreckels Theatre, 121 Broadway, downtown San Diego.

Purchase online at: www.cityballet.org or through Ticketmaster

Junior League workshops: Explore non-traditional paths to career success

This March, women looking to grow their careers have two chances to tap into often overlooked avenues to success at workshops hosted by the Junior League of San Diego. On March 3, women will learn from experts on the role of holistic wellness in leadership at the full-day Women’s Minds Women’s Bodies workshop. Then on March 17, guests will join internationally-acclaimed author Nilima Bhat at the Shakti Leadership conference to discover how restoring balance between gender energies can lead to success in the workplace.

Women’s Minds Women’s Bodies will take place on March 3 between 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Sanford Burnham Consortium for Regenerative Medicine, 2880 Torrey Pines Scenic Drive in La Jolla. Complimentary parking will be provided in the lot adjacent to the building. Tickets are available at JLSD.org/WomensMindsWomensBodies.

The Shakti Leadership conference will take place from 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on March 17 at AMN Healthcare in Carmel Valley, 12400 High Bluff Drive, San Diego. Tickets are available at JLSD.org/ShaktiLeadership.

LIFE Lecture: Sexual Harassment

Hayley Schwartzkopf, Director of Labor Relations and Title IX Coordinator for MiraCosta College, will discuss the differences between sexual misconduct, sexual harassment and criminal sexual behavior in the workplace on March 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the Sal Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in room 201.

For more information about this free event, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

First Sunday Concert

This month’s First Sunday Concert, from 2 to 3 p.m. on March 4, hosted by the Encinitas Friends of the Library, will be Valentin Lysenko and the Encinitas Ballet at the Encinitas Library Community Room, 540 Cornish Drive. Music innovator, Ukrainian bandurist, Valentin Lysenko, a highly trained, classically educated musician, brings back to life the 17-century Bandura. Lysenko recently performed on the show Ukraine Got Talent, receiving standing ovations. In addition, professionally trained dance students from Encinitas Ballet Academy will perform to excerpts from the ballets Giselle and Chopiniana accompanied by pianist, Yulia Atoyan and bandurist, Valentin Lysenko. The event is free to the public and seating is limited to chairs in the room only. For more information, call (760) 753-7376, or visit www.encinitaslibfriends.org or www.encinitasballet.com.

Brandeis National Committee SD Chapter English tea and fashion show

The Brandeis National Committee San Diego Chapter will host a traditional English tea and fashion show on Sunday, March 18 at noon at The Vi, 8515 Costa Verde Blvd., San Diego. The fundraising event will feature fashions from Weeds on Cedros and Satori Designs, a silent auction, and a sumptuous tea catered by The Vi. A portion of the $40 fee is a donation going toward the BNC Sustaining the Mind Fund, which supports research into neurological diseases at Brandeis University. Free valet parking. RSVP by March 12, or for more information, call 858-487-1422.

9th Annual Puppy Love 5K

Now in its ninth year, the family and dog-friendly 5K event returns to a pup-ular location, transforming San Diego’s stunning bay park into the EmBARKadero. Sunday, March 18, Helen Woodward Animal Center’s 9th Annual Puppy Love 5K presented by Blue Buffalo will celebrate San Diego’s love for pets and the good fortune of pup-rechauns finding their forever homes. Golden-hearted supporters are forming teams to raise more life-saving “green” than ever before on behalf of orphan pets. The Puppy Love 5K pre-events kick off at 7 a.m. at Embarcadero Marina Park South with runners hitting the course at 7:30 a.m.

The festivities will also feature St. Patrick’s Day-themed fun at the “After Paw-ty” in the BARKetplace

For more information or to register, visit animalcenter.org or call 858-756-4117 x 350.

San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy presents Seashore Splash

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy, in partnership with the Living Coast Discovery Center, presents “Seashore Splash” at the Birdwing Open Air Classroom in Del Mar on March 10 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. With the guidance of the Living Coast Discovery Center, children will learn that life is tough in the tidepools and discover some of the crazy ways tidepool animals are adapted for the rocky shores. With hands-on interaction, students will be able to touch, see, and discover what it takes to cling to a slippery home.

After the presentation, the Conservancy will lead an optional, easy, 2-mile roundtrip hike at the San Dieguito Lagoon. Generously funded by the Solana Beach Fund at the Coastal Community Foundation and SDG&E, this event is free. Space is limited to 50 people.

Directions will be provided upon registration. form.jotform.us/70880273883162

Art & Wine Festival seeks artists

The La Jolla Art & Wine Festival — slated for Oct. 6 and 7 in downtown La Jolla — is accepting applications from oil painters, watercolorists, sculptors, jewelers, and ceramic, glass and mixed-media artists.