Feb. 1: Event briefs

Village Church Broadway Brunch
The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe will host its 2nd Annual Broadway Brunch on Sunday, Feb. 11 at noon. Last year’s event was a great success with over 250 in attendance. This year’s brunch is inspired by Valentine’s Day and will feature songs from great composers such as Andrew Lloyd Weber, Leonard Bernstein and George Gershwin. Entertainment will be provided by the Church’s Chancel Choir. Audience members are encouraged to join in the fun with sing-along numbers. Tickets are selling fast – get yours today!
Tickets available at bit.ly/2DPThWg or by contacting Brenda Hayward at bbtics@yahoo.com. Visit villagechurch.org. The Village Church is located at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe
Del Mart Art Center opening reception
The Del Mar Art Center Gallery ushers in 2018 with “ART Comes Alive!” The opening art reception featuring music, refreshments, wine and art is Saturday Feb. 3 from 5-8 p.m. – free admission and two-hour validation is provided for the underground parking.
The Del Mar Art Canter Gallery is located at the Del Mar Plaza, 1555 Camino Del Mar, Suite 314, Del Mar, 92014. Visit dmacgallery.com
The Romeros to perform in Solana Beach
The Romeros are known to millions as one of history’s great musical families, “The Royal Family of the Guitar.” Few men have done so much to spread the music of the Spanish guitar as the late Celedonio Romero, virtuoso, composer and poet. His musical legacy lives on in the legendary guitar quartet he formed with his sons Celin, Pepe and Angel, and continues today with his grandsons Celino and Lito. Their personnel consist entirely of members of the Romero family, an evolving dynasty.
The Romeros will make a rare in concert performance benefiting the retirement fund for the Congregation of Jesus and Mary, a group of Catholic priests, who have provided charity work across the U.S. for over 180 years, Sunday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m., at St. James Catholic Church, 625 South Nardo Avenue, Solana Beach.
Tickets: ($70 adults/$30 children 15 and under): Maria McEneany 858-442-6047 or Debbie Derderian 858-755-2545 (112) or purchase online at: rebrand.ly/romeros
Grand Design for San Elijo Lagoon topic at Feb. 9 meeting
Join the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society for its February meeting on Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. at the Fletcher Cove Community Center, 133 Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach. Doug Gibson, the Executive Director and Principal Scientist of the San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy, will discuss and update attendees on the Grand Design for the San Elijo Lagoon.
Gibson will share what’s currently happening and what’s planned for the lagoon’s restoration and enhancement. Participants will learn about improved and new wetland habitats for the lagoon’s diverse plant and animal and aquatic wildlife, new walking trails, major channel dredging, sand replenishment for local beaches, the man-made sand dune on the beach south of the Chart House, the Harbaugh Seaside Trails project, railroad double-tracking progress, and more. Refreshments will be served..
Hairspray Jr. auditions
Solana Beach-based Heyjojo Productions will hold auditions for “Hairspray Jr.” on Sunday, Feb. 4 from 1-3 p.m. Heyjojo Productions is looking for dancers, singers, actors and kids who thrive on stage. Directed by award-winning local resident Jolene “Jojo” Bogard, who notes that this is a children’s theatre production for ages 5-18. Everyone who auditions is guaranteed a part in the production with multiple casts planned. Rehearsals are only once a week with shows planned for mid-May. Please visit www.heyjojoproductions.com for
Breakfast at Tiffany’s to benefit Miracle Babies
Miracle Babies, a nonprofit organization that provides education and financial support to families with babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, will celebrate the four-year anniversary of the Miracle Circle Auxiliary on Monday, March 5, at La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla. The annual Breakfast at Tiffany’s will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include a breakfast cocktail reception and decadent brunch. Emmy-winning Channel 10 News Anchor Kimberly Hunt, will serve as the emcee. For tickets, visit www.miraclebabies.org more information.
La Jolla Symphony performs Mahler No. 4 and more
The La Jolla Symphony & Chorus (LJS&C) presents the third concert of its 63rd season on Feb. 10-11. Music Director Steven Schick conducts Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 4, with soprano Tasha Koontz, and the world premiere of M.Alone: a theatre and percussion concerto for Fiona Digney written by French composer-circus artist Roland Auzet. Percussionist Fiona Digney, who commissioned the piece, solos. The concert program, titled “Cross Winds,” is the final event in the San Diego Symphony’s “It’s About Time” Festival, which is curated by Steven Schick.
Performances take place Feb.10-11, in Mandeville Auditorium at UC San Diego. Concert times are 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Individual tickets are $35 general, $30 senior, and $15 student. Group discounts are available.
Parking is free. Steven Schick gives a pre-concert lecture one hour prior to concert times. To purchase tickets or for more information, call the LJS&C office at (858) 534-4637 or visit www.lajollasymphony.com.
Doggie Gras Parade
Helen Woodward Animal Center is marching its most colorful event back to Rancho Santa Fe Farmers Market. The sixth annual Doggie Gras Parade Sunday, Feb. 11 will stretch its furry legs down an imaginary “BourBONE Street” in “CATon Rouge.” The festivities shine a light on Center orphan pets by inviting participants to join a parade supporting animal rescue and celebrating Mardi Gras traditions. The event will be held Sunday, Feb.11 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Farmers Market in the Del Rayo Village Shopping Center in Rancho Santa Fe (16079 San Dieguito Rd, Rancho Santa Fe).
Visit animalcenter.org/events/doggie-gras
San Diego Jewish Film Festival
The San Diego Jewish Film Festival presented by the San Diego Center for Jewish Culture (CJC) will run from Thursday, Feb. 7 – Sunday, Feb. 18. The lineup is comprised of 37 feature films and 21 short films screened in five locations across San Diego County. For show times, locations and full film descriptions, visit www.sdjff.org
San Diego Police Foundation’s 2018 Women in Blue
To kick off the San Diego Police Foundation’s 20th Anniversary, a special edition of the 2018 Women in Blue Luncheon presented by ESET will be held on Feb. 15. This event will gather elected officials as well as San Diego business and community leaders. This year’s sole 2018 honoree is San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Chief of Police Shelley Zimmerman. She will be presented a Lifetime Achievement Award as she completes 35 years of service at SDPD. In her keynote, she will share her insights and anecdotes from her groundbreaking career to an anticipated crowd of over 300 at the eighth annual Women in Blue event. Zimmerman will be retiring from the SDPD in March.
The luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the US Grant Hotel located at 326 Broadway, San Diego. Seats are filling quickly; register now by calling (619) 232-2130, or online at sdpolicefoundation.org/events/women-in-blue/
Gluten Free & Allergen Friendly Expo
The Gluten Free & Allergen Friendly Expo is returning to the Del Mar Fairgrounds (Wyland Center) Feb. 10-11. The event features an array of exhibitors, delicious food, and free educational classes by leading wellness professionals. Attendees can sample hundreds of gluten-free products and meet their favorite brands. Visit gfafexpo.com
Cardiff Kook Run
The Cardiff Kook Run will be held Sunday, Feb. 4. The event includes a 5K, 10K run and costume contest on Super Bowl Sunday beginning at 7 a.m. The scenic loop passes by the famous “Cardiff Kook” statue (The Magic Carpet Ride), rises above some of the most popular surf breaks in the world and heads down to Cardiff State Beach. Then you get to experience it all again on your way back.
Meet at the Encinitas sign on Coast Highway 101. Registration costs between $41 and $58. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2FuFr8a.
Lecture: Dean Ramos, local artist discusses his work
Professor Dean Ramos will discuss his life as a working artist and art instructor at MiraCosta College while showing digital photographs of his sculptures, paintings and works on paper. He currently has an exhibition at Art Produce Gallery in North Park, San Diego.
Date and location: Friday, Feb. 2, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007, Room 201. Free. Info:lifesanelijo@gmail.com
Mitchell Thorp 5K Run/Walk
Mitchell Thorp Foundation (“MTF”) will hold its largest fundraiser of the year - its annual 5K Run/Walk - Feb. 3 at Poinsettia Park in Carlsbad. MTF helps families with children diagnosed with life-threatening medical conditions with financial, emotional and resource support. Each year, a quarter of a million children in the United States, including more than 1,200 in San Diego County, are diagnosed with these types of conditions. The annual 5K Run/Walk will once again be themed around these Warrior Children who fight for their lives daily.
Information, online registration or to donate can be found at mitchellthorp.org.
RSF Art Guild exhibit at the RSF Library
RSF Art Guild just launched its first show in 2018 at the RSF Library, Media Room. The show runs now through April 24. It consists of a collection of fine art paintings and sculpture.
The RSF Library is located at 17040 Avenida De Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe. For more information about the RSF Art Guild, visit ranchosantafeartguild.org
Spoken Word
- Gloria Harris, author of “Remarkable Women of San Diego,” narrows the focus for her 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2 lecture at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 3126 Executive Drive, La Jolla to “Remarkable Jewish Women of San Diego.” Harris’ research in the archives of the Jewish Historical Society at SDSU revealed the largely untold stories of several women who made significant contributions to Jewish life in San Diego from the 1800s to the present. $13-$10. (858) 362-1348. lfjcc.org
- “He Writes, She Writes: A Dialogue of Contrasting Views Written in Verse” is an innovative book of poetry in which Irwin Zahn writes from a male perspective and Natasha Josefowitz responds from a female point of view. The authors will speak 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 at Warwick’s, 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free, but only books purchased at Warwick’s will be signed. (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com
- Write Out Loud presents a staged reading of “American Mosaic” a collection of programs that explores specific themes by weaving a variety of stories, poems, and sometimes music, together into a literary tapestry. 7 p.m. Feb. 5 Cygnet Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St. in Old Town, San Diego. $25 with discounts. (619) 297-8953. writeoutloudsd.com
Movie Time
- French classic “Maigret sets a trap” screens as part of the French Film Club of San Diego monthly film screening, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2. San Diego French-American School, 6550 Soledad Mountain Road. In the detective story, Maigret sets a trap for a serial killer. Film screens with English subtitles. Tickets $9, refreshments available. Learn more by e-mailing sdfrenchfilmclub@gmail.com
- The eighth annual Human Rights Watch Film Festival promises a weekend of dynamic films and inspiring conversations from February 1-4. Filmmakers and Human Rights Watch experts will be present at each screening to discuss many of the issues raised by films. Individual showings $6-$35, festival passes available. Screenings 7 p.m. first two days, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. second two days. Museum of Photographic Arts, 1649 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. (619) 238-7559. MOPA.org/hrwff
Classic Concert
- Featuring three generations of piano mastery, the fifth annual Classical Piano Benefit Recital & Champagne Reception is 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Congregational Church of La Jolla, 1216 Cave St. Proceeds benefit San Diego Youth Services and homeless youth causes. Donations accepted. Guests may reserve their seats and make a contribution by visiting: punchbowl.com/parties/c2d2861cc46ef88562ff
‘Detox Your Mind Through Meditation’ at RSF Library
Richard Scotti, PhD, will speak at the RSF Library Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. on “Detox Your Mind Through Meditation.”
Many people are seeking wellness and participate in detoxification regimens that cleanse the body by eliminating toxins. Detoxing has become mainstream. While we tend to our physical well-being and we often overlook the health of our mental or inner well-being. By detoxing our mind we can improve our thought patterns which in turn will calm the mind and bring about mental wellness and inner peace. Join Dr. Richard Scotti, educator, researcher and international consultant as well as a long time meditator, and learn how to implement a simple yet very powerful meditation technique that can be life changing.
Art Exhibits
- Women’s Museum of California’s newly revised permanent exhibit, “March to Empowerment,” features historical documents and artifacts pertaining to the Suffrage Movement, as well as focus on the wider societal changes that spawned once women were able to vote. See it during museum hours: noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Barracks 16, Liberty Station, Point Loma. $3-$5. (619) 233-7963. womensmuseumca.org
- “The Age of the Baroque: Splendor and silence from Caravaggio to Vermeer,” carries into week four (with the same lecture given both days) 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 and Thursday Feb. 8 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla with Linda Blair, and focuses on Peter Paul Rubens, acknowledged the greatest painter in Europe, his facility with brush and pigment unmatched. $14-$19 individual shows. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/art-history-lectures
- “The Invisible World,” an exhibit of Luciano Demasi’s wildlife, deserts and night sky photographs, opens with a reception 12 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4 at the Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center Art Gallery, 1 Junipero Serra Trail, San Carlos. Exhibit is on display until Feb. 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Free. (619) 668-3281. mtrp.org/visitor_center