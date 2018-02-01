Feb. 1: Event briefs

Village Church Broadway Brunch

The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe will host its 2nd Annual Broadway Brunch on Sunday, Feb. 11 at noon. Last year’s event was a great success with over 250 in attendance. This year’s brunch is inspired by Valentine’s Day and will feature songs from great composers such as Andrew Lloyd Weber, Leonard Bernstein and George Gershwin. Entertainment will be provided by the Church’s Chancel Choir. Audience members are encouraged to join in the fun with sing-along numbers. Tickets are selling fast – get yours today!

Tickets available at bit.ly/2DPThWg or by contacting Brenda Hayward at bbtics@yahoo.com. Visit villagechurch.org. The Village Church is located at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe

Del Mart Art Center opening reception

The Del Mar Art Center Gallery ushers in 2018 with “ART Comes Alive!” The opening art reception featuring music, refreshments, wine and art is Saturday Feb. 3 from 5-8 p.m. – free admission and two-hour validation is provided for the underground parking.

The Del Mar Art Canter Gallery is located at the Del Mar Plaza, 1555 Camino Del Mar, Suite 314, Del Mar, 92014. Visit dmacgallery.com

The Romeros to perform in Solana Beach

The Romeros are known to millions as one of history’s great musical families, “The Royal Family of the Guitar.” Few men have done so much to spread the music of the Spanish guitar as the late Celedonio Romero, virtuoso, composer and poet. His musical legacy lives on in the legendary guitar quartet he formed with his sons Celin, Pepe and Angel, and continues today with his grandsons Celino and Lito. Their personnel consist entirely of members of the Romero family, an evolving dynasty.

The Romeros will make a rare in concert performance benefiting the retirement fund for the Congregation of Jesus and Mary, a group of Catholic priests, who have provided charity work across the U.S. for over 180 years, Sunday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m., at St. James Catholic Church, 625 South Nardo Avenue, Solana Beach.

Tickets: ($70 adults/$30 children 15 and under): Maria McEneany 858-442-6047 or Debbie Derderian 858-755-2545 (112) or purchase online at: rebrand.ly/romeros

Grand Design for San Elijo Lagoon topic at Feb. 9 meeting

Join the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society for its February meeting on Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. at the Fletcher Cove Community Center, 133 Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach. Doug Gibson, the Executive Director and Principal Scientist of the San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy, will discuss and update attendees on the Grand Design for the San Elijo Lagoon.

Gibson will share what’s currently happening and what’s planned for the lagoon’s restoration and enhancement. Participants will learn about improved and new wetland habitats for the lagoon’s diverse plant and animal and aquatic wildlife, new walking trails, major channel dredging, sand replenishment for local beaches, the man-made sand dune on the beach south of the Chart House, the Harbaugh Seaside Trails project, railroad double-tracking progress, and more. Refreshments will be served..

Hairspray Jr. auditions

Solana Beach-based Heyjojo Productions will hold auditions for “Hairspray Jr.” on Sunday, Feb. 4 from 1-3 p.m. Heyjojo Productions is looking for dancers, singers, actors and kids who thrive on stage. Directed by award-winning local resident Jolene “Jojo” Bogard, who notes that this is a children’s theatre production for ages 5-18. Everyone who auditions is guaranteed a part in the production with multiple casts planned. Rehearsals are only once a week with shows planned for mid-May. Please visit www.heyjojoproductions.com for

Breakfast at Tiffany’s to benefit Miracle Babies

Miracle Babies, a nonprofit organization that provides education and financial support to families with babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, will celebrate the four-year anniversary of the Miracle Circle Auxiliary on Monday, March 5, at La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla. The annual Breakfast at Tiffany’s will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include a breakfast cocktail reception and decadent brunch. Emmy-winning Channel 10 News Anchor Kimberly Hunt, will serve as the emcee. For tickets, visit www.miraclebabies.org more information.

La Jolla Symphony performs Mahler No. 4 and more

The La Jolla Symphony & Chorus (LJS&C) presents the third concert of its 63rd season on Feb. 10-11. Music Director Steven Schick conducts Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 4, with soprano Tasha Koontz, and the world premiere of M.Alone: a theatre and percussion concerto for Fiona Digney written by French composer-circus artist Roland Auzet. Percussionist Fiona Digney, who commissioned the piece, solos. The concert program, titled “Cross Winds,” is the final event in the San Diego Symphony’s “It’s About Time” Festival, which is curated by Steven Schick.

Performances take place Feb.10-11, in Mandeville Auditorium at UC San Diego. Concert times are 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Individual tickets are $35 general, $30 senior, and $15 student. Group discounts are available.

Parking is free. Steven Schick gives a pre-concert lecture one hour prior to concert times. To purchase tickets or for more information, call the LJS&C office at (858) 534-4637 or visit www.lajollasymphony.com.

Doggie Gras Parade

Helen Woodward Animal Center is marching its most colorful event back to Rancho Santa Fe Farmers Market. The sixth annual Doggie Gras Parade Sunday, Feb. 11 will stretch its furry legs down an imaginary “BourBONE Street” in “CATon Rouge.” The festivities shine a light on Center orphan pets by inviting participants to join a parade supporting animal rescue and celebrating Mardi Gras traditions. The event will be held Sunday, Feb.11 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Farmers Market in the Del Rayo Village Shopping Center in Rancho Santa Fe (16079 San Dieguito Rd, Rancho Santa Fe).

Visit animalcenter.org/events/doggie-gras

San Diego Jewish Film Festival

The San Diego Jewish Film Festival presented by the San Diego Center for Jewish Culture (CJC) will run from Thursday, Feb. 7 – Sunday, Feb. 18. The lineup is comprised of 37 feature films and 21 short films screened in five locations across San Diego County. For show times, locations and full film descriptions, visit www.sdjff.org

