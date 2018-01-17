Jan. 18: Event briefs

Ms. Smarty-Plants and the Magic of Water class Become a Ms. Smarty-Plants Earth Hero to save water at the Birdwing Open Air Classroom Feb. 3 from 10-11 a.m. Take a free fun and active journey with magic and music through the water cycle, conservation, plant adaptations and much more. Learn, laugh and lend a hand to the planet by taking the Ms. Smarty-Plants Earth Hero Pledge. Presented by the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy. Register at magicofwater.eventbrite.com Fostering Hope Golf Classic to benefit Voices for Children Tournament Co-Chairs Rolf Benirschke, Bill Sailer and Dale Yahnke invite community members to tee off with Voices for Children at the 26th Annual Fostering Hope Golf Classic April 8-9. The two-day event features the Fostering Hope Cocktail Party on Sunday evening, April 8, before the tournament. Join sponsors, players, guests, and community supporters at a private club in La Jolla for cocktails, delicious hors d’oeuvres, and live music. Participation in the golf tournament is not required to attend, so don’t miss this opportunity to spend an evening at one of the region’s most exclusive venues. Players then return Monday morning, April 9, for an 18-hole tournament, lunch, and an awards ceremony at the beautifully designed course with breathtaking views of the Pacific. For more information or to register call 858-598-2261, email events@speakupnow.org, or visit speakupnow.org. San Diego Symphony World Premiere The San Diego Symphony will present the world premiere of Adam Schoenberg’s Orchard in Fog for Violin and Orchestra during the Jacobs Masterworks concert Preludes and Premiere. Adam Schoenberg, who was inspired in part by a photograph by Massachusetts graphic artist Adam Laipson, wrote this piece specifically for violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, who will perform the work. San Diego Symphony Associate Conductor Sameer Patel will make his Jacobs Masterworks debut conducting the San Diego Symphony Orchestra in two performances Saturday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale. To purchase, visit www.sandiegosymphony.org or call the box office at 619-235-0804. Guests may also visit the San Diego Symphony Jacobs Music Center Copley Symphony Hall box office at 750 B Street, San Diego, CA 92101. Poetry Out Loud competition for high school students The National Poetry Foundation presents Poetry Out Loud, a national poetry recitation competition for high school students. San Diego Regional Finals take place on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the San Diego Central Library, Joan and Irwin Jacobs Common in the Neil Morgan Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public. Finalists will include students from Canyon Crest Academy. Additional information can be found at www.writeoutloudsd.com. The San Diego finalist, who will continue on to the State Finals in Sacramento on March 18-19, will be announced that evening. The winner of the State competition will go on to the National Competition in Washington, DC on April 23-25. Del Mar recycles drop-off event The City of Del Mar and Waste Management will hold a drop-off event for recyclables on Jan, 27,from 9 a.m. to noon at the Del Mar Shores lower parking lot (entrance off Stratford Ct.). The recyclables drop-off event is open to City of Del Mar residents and businesses only. The following materials will be accepted: compact fluorescent bulbs, used batteries, sharps, and medications. Document shredding will also be provided. The drop off event will also include a composting educational booth hosted by the Solana Center. Staffed by composting experts and eco-savvy volunteers, you can see real live worms at work, get information and advice about composting and recycling best practices, and learn about Solana Center programs. Plus, they will be giving out free seed packets. The booth is open to residents and non-residents of Del Mar. ‘Love & Sacrifice’ concert St. Peter’s Episcopal Church of Del Mar is presenting the 2018 Unity Concert Series. The first concert of the season, Love & Sacrifice, is on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. This concert features a roster of professional opera singers who have performed featured roles at opera houses around the world, including San Diego Opera, Opera on the Avalon, Utah Festival Opera, and the Metropolitan Opera. Two of operas most prevalent themes - love and sacrifice - will encompass the musical offerings in this beautiful night of vocal gymnastics. Musical selections will include excerpts from Verdi’s La Traviata, Gounod’s Romèo et Juliette, and Puccini’s La Boheme just to name a few. The program will feature St. Peter’s own Alvin Almazan, Tasha Koontz, and Sarabeth Belon, as well as special guests Michael Sokol and Sarah-Nicole Carter. Collaborative pianist Yewon Lee will join the event to complete the musical guest list. St. Peter’s Church is located at 334 14th Street, Del Mar, 92014. Visit stpetersdelmar.net Del Mar art lecture: ‘Discovering the Pacific Islands: Art and Origins’ On Monday, Jan. 22 in Del Mar, Dr. Teri Sowell, UCSD Visual Arts Department, will discuss the diverse artistic traditions of Oceania in connection with the current exhibit, “The Art of Papua New Guinea”. The art lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th & Maiden Lane (across from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and meeting from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter members. $10 for others. Information: 760-704-6436. Charley Hoffman Foundation Pro-Am runs Jan. 21-22 Enjoy a unique opportunity to play a round of golf inside the ropes of an official PGA Tour tournament with a PGA Tour professional at the 2018 Charley Hoffman Foundation San Diego Pro-Am on Jan. 21-22. The golf tournament will be held on Monday, Jan. 22 at Torrey Pines North ahead of the Farmers Insurance Open.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Pro-Kids and San Diego Junior Golf Association. The Pro-Am weekend kicks off with a charity party on Sunday, Jan. 21 at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach. The 6-10 p.m. event includes drinks, heavy appetizers, live and silent auctions and entertainment by Kelley James. Tickets can be purchased for the party alone or as part of the Pro-Am package. The Pro-Am golf tournament on Monday, Jan. 22 features a shotgun start at 12 p.m. The Pro-Am package includes a pairing with PGA Tour Professional, gift package, lunch and course refreshments, clinic by Charley Hoffman, and invitation for you and a guest to attend the charity party. For tickets, visit charleyhoffman.com Circus Vargas Circus Vargas will be held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Jan. 17-21. Circus Vargas features a swashbuckling circus spectacular, “Dreaming Of Pirates!”, a voyage of non-stop action and adventure for all ages. The event features death-defying acrobatics, daredevils, flying trapeze artists, jugglers, contortionists, comedians and more. For more information and to purchase tickets visit circusvargas.com or call 877-GOTFUN-1. La Jolla Symphony and Chorus Young Artists Competition winners recital La Jolla Symphony and Chorus showcases the winners of its 2018 Young Artists Competition in an intimate recital setting Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. at a private home in La Jolla. Come hear these talented musicians and vocalists perform their winning pieces. The recital will be followed by a hosted reception of light refreshments. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance. Full location details will be giving upon ticket purchase. Tickets are priced from $15 to $50. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 858-534-4637 or visit lajollasymphony.com. Adequan West Coast Dressage Festival The Adequan West Coast Dressage Festival runs Jan. 17-20 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds (Del Mar Arena), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Featuring a Saturday evening masterclass with Laura Graves. Visit westcoastdressagefestival.com Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club ‘Brunch and Jewelry Fundraiser Event’ Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club will hold a “Brunch and Jewelry Fundraiser Event” Saturday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. Contact Mona Ackerman for more details and driving instructions at 620-719-0597. ‘Reclaim the Lost Art of Human Connection’ How are our almost constant interactions with devices affecting our relationships? This question is what drove Rabbi Levi Raskin of Chabad Jewish Center of RSF to offer Communication: Its Art and Soul in RSF Beginning Monday Jan. 22 , at 7 p.m. Raskin will present the first lesson of this new six-session course from the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI). Like all JLI programs, this course is designed to appeal to people at all levels of knowledge, including those without any prior experience or background in Jewish learning. All JLI courses are open to the public, and attendees need not be affiliated with a particular synagogue, temple, or other house of worship. Interested students may call 858-756-7571 or visit www.jewishrsf.com for registration and for other course-related information. JLI courses are presented in RSF in conjunction with Chabad Jewish Center of RSF. ‘For the Young at Heart’ concert The Chamber Music Players of the North Coast Symphony Orchestra will present a family-friendly concert, “For the Young at Heart,” featuring “Peter and the Wolf” by Sergei Prokofiev and “Morceau de Concert” for harp and strings by Camille Saint-Saëns with harp soloist, Stefan Wendel. The Players are directed by Daniel Swem. The concert will be held at the Schulman Auditorium at the Carlsbad Dove Library on Sunday, Jan. 21, at 2:30 p.m. Admission is free, donations accepted. Funded, in part, by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation. Address: 1775 Dove Lane, Carlsbad. Visit www.northcoastsymphony.com Jazz concert benefits San Diego Ballet Charles McPherson, jazz saxophonist and San Diego Ballet’s resident composer; Randy Porter, Grammy nominated pianist; and local bassist Rob Thorsen, come together for a jazz concert to benefit San Diego Ballet, Saturday, Jan. 21. The concert will take place at a private home, time and location given upon ticket purchase. Tickets are $100 and seating is limited. (619) 294-7378. sandiegoballet.org. NC Rep: ‘The Year of Magical Thinking’ “Happy Days” and “The Office” actress Linda Purl takes the stage 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22-23 in an adaptation of Joan Didion’s award-winning memoir “The Year of Magical Thinking,”at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets: $35. The play is a tribute to Didion’s extraordinary marriage and a love letter to her daughter. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org New Art Institute Exhibit “The Language of Things,” an exhibition by U.S./Mexico-based multimedia artist Roberto Romero-Molina, explores the complex relationship between our experiences and how we represent them, Jan. 20-March 17 at San Diego Art Institute, 1439 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. His installation features multichannel sensors that draws from numerous samples of audio and visual material to create a dynamic sensory world within the exhibition space. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $5. (619) 236-0011. sandiego-art.org Expert to speak at Fifth Annual Zero Waste Symposium Dr. V. “Ram” Ramanathan, Distinguished Professor of Atmospheric and Climate Sciences at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego, will deliver the keynote address on climate change at the Fifth Annual Zero Waste Symposium on Feb. 6 at the County of San Diego Campus Center Hearing Room. Ramanathan’s talk, “Drafting a Climate Change Declaration with the Pope and Vatican/San Diego’s Impressive Climate Action Plans,” will be among numerous others addressing the importance of sustainability, resource management, recycling markets, social responsibility, and Zero Waste initiatives to reversing climate change. The event will also include a session on marine debris and issue of the world’s ocean ecosystems being choked by plastic.