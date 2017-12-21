Dec. 21: Event briefs

Del Mar Lifeguard Penguin Plunge on New Year’s Day

The 32nd Annual Del Mar Lifeguard Penguin Plunge will take place at 11 a.m. on New Year’s Day on the beach in front of the City of Del Mar Beach Safety Center. Donuts and refreshments provided courtesy of Poseidon Restaurant. Participant certificates available to those who take the plunge. For more information, call Del Mar Lifeguards at (858) 755-1556.

Art on display at Solana Beach City Hall

Snapshot, a 26-piece installation of minimalist impressionism by Madeline Claire is on view at Solana Beach City Hall through Dec. 27. Claire’s paintings have a unique perspective on the present. She depicts provocative scenes in her unique monochromatic style leaving the viewer free to interpret the story within each painting.

Claire is from Rancho Santa Fe where she attended Solana Santa Fe, Earl Warren and Canyon Crest Academy before moving to Oakland where she completed her fine art education at California College of the Arts.

The exhibition is free to the public, open Monday - Thursday, 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Solana Beach City Hall Lobby is located at 635 S. Highway 101, Solana Beach, 92075.

Frozen Fairgrounds at Del Mar

Frozen Fairgrounds will run Dec. 15-31 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Featuring a community (holiday) ice rink and NHL ice hockey rink. Holiday public ice skating and Golden State Hockey Rush Tournaments. Concession stands available. Visit frozenfairgrounds.com

Fairen Del offerings

Last-minute gifts wrapped free with style and tasty treats. Fairen Del, the award-winning shop with two floors of fashions and gifts, has extended hours to 8 p.m. this week with extra wrapper elves (free service) and complimentary homemade spiced nuts and beverages for all. Located at the Flower Hill Promenade on Via de la Valle. Free parking.

Three Nutcracker Productions

1. City Ballet offers matinee and evening shows Dec. 22-24 at Spreckels Theatre, 121 Broadway, downtown San Diego. Saturday evening performance tickets start at $20, all others start at $25. The dancers will be accompanied by the City Ballet Orchestra and Chorus. Following matinees, cast members will be in the lobby to greet the audience and pose for photos. cityballet.org

2. San Diego Ballet’s version features 100 dancers reveling in Tchaikovsky’s beloved score. It also features members of the San Diego Children’s Choir, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, 22 and 23, and also 2 p.m. Dec. 23 at Mandeville Theater, UC San Diego campus. Tickets $25-$55. sandiegoballet.org

3. California Ballet’s Nutcracker is onstage matinees/evenings through Dec. 23 at the San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave. downtown San Diego. Tickets: $54-$75. (800) 295-5354. sandiego.civictheatre.net

Holiday Concert with Peter Sprague in Del Mar

Jazz artist Peter Sprague will perform at the L’Auberge Amphitheaterin Del Mar Sunday, Dec. 24, from 1 to 4 p.m. Address: 1540 Camino Del Mar.

Barbra Streisand tribute concert

Actress/Singer Rebecca Clark becomes Barbra Streisand in this live one-woman, holiday-themed musical delivering the greatest hits of this legendary singer, and its’s performed live with no sync or voice track! Clark promises to capture the character and heart of Streisand, recounting her amazing journey through stage, television and film, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Tickets from $39. (858) 362-1348. sdcjc.org

Holiday Happenings

1. West Coast Performing Arts Presenters will stage the Dickens’ classic “Scrooge” starring Kellan Baker in a one-man show, 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 23 at Jewish Community Center’s Garfield Theatre, 4126 Executive Drive. Tickets $39-$59. (858) 362-1348. sdcjc.org/garfield/boxoffice.aspx

2. Global Winter Wonderland, an international celebration featuring the largest display of traditional Chinese lanterns outside of China — along with Cirque du Soleil-level acrobatics, 35 carnival rides, holiday-themed activities, games, and international food and shopping — is on through Jan. 7 at SDCCU Stadium (formerly Qualcomm Stadium), 9449 Friars Road. Tickets $22, with discounts. globalwonderland.com

Balboa Park Offerings

1. This year’s Holiday Food Truck Festival invites you to eat, drink and be merry, Dec. 26-30 with a dozen popular San Diego-area food trucks, live music and dance performances in the Plaza de Panama. The Spanish Village Art Center will also present craft activities for kids, and the Fab Trailers Vintage Photo Booth will help visitors capture the moment. Plaza de Panama/El Prado walkway, Balboa Park. (619) 331-1920. balboaparkconservancy.org

2. Your last chance to see The Old Globe’s production of “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” is Dec. 24 on The Old Globe Theatre’s Shiley Stage, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. Tickets start at $37 for adults and $24 for children (ages 17 years and younger). Children under age 3 will be admitted to 11 a.m. performances only, which are open to all. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

3. Ahead of its January performances, Culture Shock dance company presents a free public preview of its take on “The Nutcracker,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23 on The Old Globe’s Copley Plaza, Balboa Park. The preview features “the snow scene” performed by intermediate- and advanced-level Culture Shock dancers, trained in all styles of dance, including hip-hop, freestyle, breaking, popping, jazz, ballet, contemporary rhythms, and gymnastics. bit.ly/CultureShockNutcracker

4. Fleet Science Center’s Tinkerer’s Club meeting, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23 will help young engineers make holiday rockets. Design a pop-up holiday rocket using PVC pipes, extra-large rubber bands and more, or design a rocket that uses air power to fly. Price: $5 per project, while supplies last. Registration recommended. Gallery admission not required. Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado, Balboa Park. (619) 238-1233. rhfleet.org

It’s not too late for Santa and snowfall