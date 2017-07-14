July 13: Event briefs

Racing Opening Day After-Party at The Inn

Hats, Heels, and Hooves, The “Official Opening Day After-Party” for the Del Mar racing season, will be held on Wednesday, July 19 from 5 p.m. to midnight at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. The Inn’s Azalea lawn, ballroom and pool area will transform into a Kentucky Thoroughbred Farm for an authentic equestrian experience with fine food, spirits and entertainment. A portion of event proceeds will benefit the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund (PDJF), which provides financial assistance to about 60 former jockeys who have suffered catastrophic, on-track injuries. To learn more, visit bit.ly/ODAP2017.

SB Concerts at Cove

Solana Beach Concerts at the Cove summer series runs every Thursday at Fletcher Cove Park from 6 p.m.-7:45 p.m. with a different musical group through Aug. 24. Bring beach chairs, blankets, picnics and friends. Address: 140 So. Sierra Ave., Solana Beach. For more details, visit cityofsolanabeach.org or call 858-720-2453.

Monday Night Jazz performance at NC Rep

North Coast Repertory Theatre will hold a Monday Night Jazz performance featuring The Peter Sprague Trio July 24 at 7:30 p.m. The Peter Sprague trio explores the jazz tradition of improvisation but with a slightly different spin — they bring their jazz viewpoint to songs that resonate with the boomers. They start with The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix, James Taylor, and Cream, and then for balance they play “Georgia” by Hoagy Carmichael or add in a Cole Porter beauty and one of Peter’s original compositions. For tickets, call 858-481-1055 or visit northcoastrep.org

Free family fun at Flower Hill

Flower Hill Promenade in Del Mar is hosting two free Family Fun Festival events this month on Sunday, July 23 and Sunday, July 30. From noon to 3 p.m. at the center there will be pony rides,a petting zoo, face painting and multiple arts and crafts stations. Local musicians will provide live entertainment and many more activities will take place throughout the afternoon.

Flower Hill Promenade is located on 2720 Via de la Valle.

‘Tuesday Night Comics’ at North Coast Rep

The local favorite variety night show, Tuesday Night Comics, returns to North Coast Repertory Theatre on July 18 at 7:30 p.m. Mark Christopher Lawrence, San Diego Critic’s Circle’s 2012 Outstanding Actor of the Year, hosts the North Coast Rep stage with talented comedian friends from all over the country with late night credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime, etc. This show includes: Bill Jubran as the opening act, Monique Marvez as the headlining act, Bijan Mostafavi as the featured act, and Tiffy Jane as the musical act. This show is rated R.

Tickets for the one-night-only show are $23. Visit northcoastrep.org, or call the box office at 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

‘Best in the West’ by North Coast Symphony Orchestra

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra, directed by Daniel Swem, will perform “Best in the West” on Saturday, July 15, 2:30 p.m. at the at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Dr., Encinitas, at the corner of Encinitas Blvd. and Balour Drive. Besides selections from Copland’s “Rodeo,” and several other western-themed pieces, the concert features movie medleys from, “Beauty and the Beast,” “Frozen” and others. Admission: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com. The orchestra is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation.

SD Botanic Garden Insect Festival

Aspiring entomologists are invited to San Diego Botanic Garden’s Insect Festival on Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This festival is sure to intrigue bug-devotees of all ages. The event features thousands of creepy-crawlies, including live lizards, snakes and the famous Madagascar hissing cockroaches.Bug collecting, interactive insect arts and crafts, as well as tasty cooked mealworm larva – in various flavors including mesquite, teriyaki and barbeque – are just some of the activities scheduled at the Festival. Local bug experts will be available for questions and more than 20 educational booths will instruct and entertain children and adults alike.

The Insect Festival is presented by the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club and sponsored by K&M Pest Solutions. This event is free with paid admission or membership. Children under 12 are free. Visit sdbgarden.org/insect.htm

Tony Bennett at Summer Pops

The one and only Tony Bennett performs 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 as part of San Diego Symphony’s Summer Pops concert series. Embarcadero Marina Park South, 200 Marina Park Way, downtown San Diego. Tickets from $18. (619) 235-0804. sandiegosymphony.org

Mendocini Farms Hiring Fair

Mendocino Farms sandwich market, which is opening in Del Mar Highlands Town Center this August, is holding a Hiring Fair Tuesday, July 18 through Friday, July 21 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at Del Mar Highlands Town Center, 12925 El Camino Real, Suite J-0, San Diego, CA 92130. For more details, visit mendocinofarms.com/del-mar-hiring/

Pinpoint Cafe’s one-year anniversary celebration

Pinpoint Cafe is celebrating its one-year anniversary and is inviting everyone to enjoy complimentary brewed coffee on July 18. Pinpoint Cafe is located at 2002 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, within walking distance from the Del Mar Racetrack and dog beach.

Bipolar Depression support group meets July 18

The next Bipolar Depression support group meeting will be held Tuesday, July 18 at the Pacifica Del Mar restaurant from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Address: 1555 Camino del Mar, Suite 321, Del Mar, 92014.