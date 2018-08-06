Conner’s Cause for Children Golf Classic to be held Sept. 10

The 20th Annual Conner’s Cause for Children Golf Classic Monday, Sept. 10, at Shadowridge Golf Club in Vista. Registration: 10:30 a.m., Shotgun Start: noon.

The Conner’s Cause for Children 20th Annual Golf Classic will benefit San Diego families with the monumental task of caring for a child, birth-18 years with a life-threatening illness or injury. This special event will feature a fun, casual day of golf. Entry fee of $130 includes greens fee with cart, lunch, awards dinner, tee prizes, contests and more.

Founded in 1995 to honor the memory of brave little hero Conner Champ, Conner's Cause for Children is a one-of-a-kind organization that offers direct financial assistance to local families for a variety of out-of-pocket medical and nonmedical costs related to the care of a child with a life-threatening illness or injury. “The beauty of Conner's Cause for Children,” according to its Executive Director, Carol Del Signore, “is thatbecause we are a local organization, we have the flexibility to quickly respond to a family’s urgent needs so they can focus on taking care of their very sick children.” All proceeds from the “Conner’s Cause 20th Annual Golf Classic” go directly to Conner’s Cause families to helpensure their children have access to medical care and basic needs.

Ten-year-old Zoe is the bossy big sister to her three younger siblings, but she has not been home much since she was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in March. Her truck driver dad became the sole support of the family when Zoe’s mom had to quit her job to care for Zoe. Understandably, it has been hard to keep up with the day-to-day expenses for a large family on one income. Conner’s Cause paid their overdue utility bill, sends them gas and grocery cards, and will continue to help while Zoe is in treatment.

Three-year-old Zeke has a rare blood disorder that requires constant monitoring and frequent hospitalizations. Both parents have been able to keep their jobs, but the out-of-pocket medical costs for Zeke’s care and treatment have wiped out their savings and put a strain on the budget for this family of six. Conner’s Cause has helped Zeke’s parents with out-of-pocket payments and recently bought them a portable air conditioner so that Zeke could be cool and comfortable at home.