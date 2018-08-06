The Center for Wealth and Legacy calls for community service award nominations

The Center for Wealth and Legacy announced recently that they are accepting nominations for the 2018 Inspiration Awards. The Inspiration Awards bring together various nonprofit organizations, entrepreneurs and elected officials to honor local individuals from across San Diego – individuals leaving a lasting legacy of inspiration through their generosity and willingness to help build a better world.

The Inspiration Award event will take place at National University, located at 11355 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla, beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20, with the VIP celebration followed by the general reception at 5:15 p.m. The awards and interview with a special guest will begin at 6:30 p.m. To nominate an organization or individual for this award, click on the following link: wealthlegacycenter.org/form-for-nomination/ or call 858-569-0633.

An individual can be nominated for consideration if they either live in - has an organization situated in - or influences for good the lives of those living in San Diego County. Advance VIP tickets to the event are $150 per person ($125 if working for a non-profit organization), and regular tickets are $100 each (or $75 if working for a non-profit.) This year, an additional philanthropic component to the event includes a unique opportunity for event guests. Fifty percent of their ticket price (script in $25 increments) can be donated to one or more of the four charity finalists.

In addition to the Inspiration Award, the Center also presents the Tony & Alicia Gwynn Lasting Legacy Award™ to a deserving individual or organization that is impacting the community in a lasting, positive way. Last year, the Gwynn Lasting Legacy Inspiration Award was awarded to T. Denny Sanford for his enormous generosity to the San Diego community and throughout the state of South Dakota and beyond.

In 2014, three self-standing programs were established at National University through a generous gift by T. Denny Sanford: Sanford Inspire, Sanford Harmony, and the Sanford Institute of Philanthropy. Last year, Sanford donated $100 million to advance the Sanford Harmony program at National University, with the lofty goal of providing all schoolchildren in the U.S. with access to relationship-building strategies. BusinessWeek magazine listed Sanford as one of the top-50 most generous philanthropists in November 2006.

According to The Center for Wealth and Legacy Co-Founder R. J. Kelly, “Each year we hear the amazing and touching stories of lives given to serve the less fortunate. It reminds us how much good there truly is in the world. Despite the incessant bombardment of negative, cynical and divisive news, the reality is that there are far more positive stories of kindness, hope, generosity and caring occurring every day. Through the Lasting Legacy and Inspiration Awards, we celebrate what is right and good about humanity and the many different ways people are making a constructive difference in the world. We’re truly blessed with the generosity of others offering compassion, along with the positive impact they have on our communities. We welcome the opportunity to embrace their sacrifice and service through this heartfelt event.”