Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe sponsor The Four Freshmen to visit Mira Costa College’s jazz students

Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe (CCRSF) sponsored an outstanding outreach program to the classical jazz students at Mira Costa College on Friday, May 12, featuring the Four Freshmen. The Freshmen, attired in casual clothing (saving their signature black suits and ties for their evening performance), performed a lively 30-minute concert followed by a 30-minute question and answer period. The students' enthusiasm was apparent from the undivided attention given to the group (no cell phones out unless it was to snap a photo), the tapping of feet, clapping of hands, and, most importantly, by the questions they asked.

The Four Freshman shared their knowledge of jazz music and performance with the students and the hour of outreach went by very quickly. The Four Freshmen then performed a spectacular concert that same evening at 7 p.m. in Rancho Santa Fe, but the time with the students was truly special.

The Four Freshmen have entertained audiences for years and are universally recognized as one of the most influential vocal groups of all time. Founded in 1948, The Four Freshman have continued to perform throughout the past seven decades with 25 different band members. Their four-part vocal harmonies inspired many other notable musicians, including The Letterman, The Beach Boys, Frankie Valli, and the Manhattan Transfer, to name a few.

Each season Community Concerts partners with local schools to bring the performers to the students where they get an opportunity to learn from professional artists. The artist outreach is a gift to the community, fully funded by the concert series. Community Concerts is extremely proud to be able to offer this unique experience to the students of North County San Diego and consider it one of the highlights of the concert season.