The Clearity Foundation’s 10th anniversary celebration raises $340,000

The Clearity Foundation held its 10th anniversary celebration themed, “Teal Woman: Celebrating Life. Honoring Courage. Recognizing Progress. Changing the Story for Ovarian Cancer,” on Sept. 16 at the Paradise Point Resort. The event, which coincided with Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, hosted more than 375 guests and raised $340,000 for The Clearity Foundation’s programs and services benefiting the ovarian cancer community.

The amount raised during the auction and day-of fundraising activities prompted Clearity board member, event sponsor and San Diego philanthropist, Robin Toft, founder, chairman & CEO of Toft Group Executive Search, to observe “The event program was so heartfelt and authentic, which really resonated with attendees. The audience was unbelievably passionate about Clearity’s mission and the fundraising result exceeded all auctions I’ve ever seen or been involved in.”

The event featured speed painter/performance artist Amy Burkman, an ovarian cancer survivor, who created two canvases for the event’s auction; a 90-minute set by the popular live band of Eve Selis; and a performance by the vivacious and fun-loving musician, and runner-up on America’s Got Talent, Caly Bevier, who is also an ovarian cancer survivor. The celebration included an ocean bay front reception, a variety of food stations, an Awareness Fair featuring educational booths and demonstrations, and a live auction.

In reflecting on Clearity’s 10-year history, Executive Director Hillary Theakston shared with the crowd, “Clearity’s team operates where biology and scientific data meets a human life, complete with fear and joy, conflicts and courage, uncertainty and strength. We connect with families in times of hope and despair, offering insight along with empathy, helping them to feel more in control of their disease and more aware of their options. Compassion has always been at Clearity’s heart, even as our scientific capabilities have become more sophisticated and automated. This human connectedness is what makes research relevant.”

Susan Taylor, former local NBC7 news anchor and director of external affairs at Scripps Health, served as emcee for the event and attendees also listened to remarks from founder of The Clearity Foundation, Dr. Laura Shawver, from featured speaker and Honorary Committee Chair, Andy Laats, and from Buck Dodson, the Executive Director of The Susan Poorman Blackie Ovarian Cancer Foundation.

Proceeds from the event benefited The Clearity Foundation, which helps ovarian cancer patients and their physicians make better-informed treatment decisions, based on molecular profiling of tumors. Founded in 2008 by Dr. Laura Shawver, The Clearity Foundation has become a trusted resource to hundreds of women and families—an advocate for patients, a champion of personalized medicine, a promoter of science and a credible source of hope for the ovarian cancer community.