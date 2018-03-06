Save the date: City Ballet of San Diego's 26th Anniversary 'Creating Legends' Gala Oct. 13

City Ballet of San Diego’s Creating Legends Fundraising Gala will celebrate 26 years of award-winning performances and inspirational outreach programs, serving over 10,000 children throughout San Diego annually. The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 13 from 6 p.m. -11 p.m. at the legendary Hotel del Coronado’s Crown Room.

An unforgettable evening has been planned. The Master of Ceremonies is Mario Lopez, host of the Emmy Award-winning entertainment news TV show “Extra!” Start with an elegant cocktail reception in the courtyard, hosted by the Hotel del Coronado. Follow with a gourmet dinner with wine pairings in the famous Crown Room. Participate in a rousing live auction with surprises—and more. Dance to the electrifying The Mighty Untouchables band.

This year’s Gala Co-Chairs are Dr. Bettie Youngs and Jennifer Youngs-Faucett.

Tickets start at just $250 and can be purchased by calling 858-272-8663. Proceeds support the City Ballet and its outreach programs. For more on City Ballet of San Diego, visit www.cityballet.org.